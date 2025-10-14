Mentally ill woman breaks into official’s house and makes herself at home

A mentally ill Thai woman broke into the home of a local government official in the Isaan province of Udon Thani and made herself comfortable by drinking alcohol, taking a shower, and cooking herself a meal.

The owner of the rented house, 50 year old Aoy, contacted the Ban Dung Police Station and municipality after finding a stranger inside the property she had rented to the Sub-district Administrative Organisation (SAO) secretary.

Aoy recorded a video of the female intruder, later identified as Film, and the mess within her home as evidence. In the video, Film was seen sitting on a chair wrapped in a towel, with cupboards left open and belongings scattered across the floor.

According to Aoy, Film took a shower in the rented house, cooked rice, drank several bottles of expensive liquor belonging to the SAO secretary, and even broke the tenant’s costly perfume.

Aoy was heard asking Film how many times she had broken into the house, but the suspect remained silent. She appeared confused when police asked her to pack her belongings and leave the property.

Aoy said she felt both angry and amused by the situation. She added that Film’s behaviour was unstable, but she seemed to understand questions even though she refused to answer.

Police later escorted Film back to her home in the Nong Mak Saew community, where relatives were asked to keep an eye on her.

Locals later informed police that Film had been addicted to methamphetamine, known locally as Yaba, for many years. Her drug use had severely affected her mental health, causing erratic and unstable behaviour.

Neighbours said Film was once married and had a child, but her husband later divorced her, leaving her homeless.

Following the report on Channel 7, it remains unclear whether Aoy or the SAO secretary plan to take legal action against Film. Police also did not comment on whether Film would receive treatment for her mental health issues.