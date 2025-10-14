Scam crackdown central to Thailand-Cambodia negotiations, says Anutin

Border talks to address scam operations, military activity, and recent diplomatic friction

Ryan Turner55 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Photo via BangkokBizNews

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul affirmed that cracking down on scam operations is one of four key conditions Thailand has outlined in its negotiations with Cambodia, following concerns raised by South Korea and recent tensions along the border.

Anutin addressed the situation today, October 14, in response to South Korea’s special travel advisory against visiting Cambodia. The advisory was issued after a South Korean student was reportedly tortured to death by a criminal gang operating in Cambodia. Thai authorities have also been working to assist Korean scam victims with repatriation.

Anutin said the Thai government is placing a strong emphasis on scam suppression, which is included in the ongoing diplomatic discussions between the two neighbouring countries.

When asked whether Thailand might broaden its approach due to increasing international scrutiny, Anutin confirmed that combating scams remains a top priority, calling it a shared issue between Thailand and Cambodia.

In a separate matter, Anutin defended the actions of the First Army Area in removing illegal structures encroaching on Thai territory near the border. He said the military is authorised to act independently under martial law, and that the government fully supports these actions.

Scam crackdown central to Thailand-Cambodia negotiations, says Anutin | News by Thaiger
Thai soldiers inspect a border area on July 20, 2025, in Ubon Ratchathani province, where the Royal Thai Army said two anti-personnel landmines were found | Photo via Royal Thai Army/AP

Responding to claims from Phnom Penh that Thai online influencers broadcasting so-called “ghost sounds” near the Cambodian border constitute human rights violations, Anutin countered that threats such as rockets and drones entering Thai territory are far more serious.

“The Thai Prime Minister also views the explosives and rockets entering Thai territory from Cambodia, and drones flying into Thai territory, as acts that endanger Thai citizens and violate Thailand’s sovereignty.”

When asked if this response could be interpreted as a government endorsement of the influencers’ activities, Anutin declined to comment directly, saying only that while people are entitled to their opinions, actions must remain within the boundaries of the law.

He concluded by calling for continued support for soldiers, police, civil servants, and residents working in sensitive border areas, saying they play a crucial role in defending national sovereignty and public safety.

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner55 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025
