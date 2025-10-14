Chinese tour guide under investigation for threatening tourists in Thailand

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports is investigating a tour guide who allegedly forced Chinese tourists to buy souvenirs in Thailand and threatened not to allow them to return home if they refused to spend money.

A video showing the tour guide, believed to be a Chinese national, threatening a group of Chinese tourists on a bus, went viral on the Weibo application. In the clip, the guide can be heard shouting…

“This man advised me to control my temper, but I’m telling you now, when we get to the duty-free shop later, you will definitely not be able to get on the bus. I’m telling you, tonight, I will not allow you to return to China.”

The tour guide then turned on the tourist who was recording his aggressive behaviour, demanding that they stop filming and delete the video.

Chinese netizens shared similar experiences in the comment section, labelling this kind of trip a “shopping tour.” In such tours, guides bring tourists to specific shops with which they have arrangements, pressuring visitors to purchase products to earn commissions.

Online commentators speculated that the guide may have failed to make a commission from this particular group.

Chinese users initially debated the guide’s nationality. Some claimed he was Thai, while others insisted he was Chinese.

Thai netizens defended the country’s image, asserting that the guide was not Thai and calling on relevant authorities to investigate the incident to protect the reputation of Thai tourism and local guides.

Most Thai media outlets, along with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, reported that the guide is not a Thai national.

Tourism and Sports Minister, Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, stated that he would coordinate with the Department of Tourism and the Tourist Police to determine when and where the incident occurred, as well as to identify the guide featured in the video.

Atthakorn emphasised that the matter is urgent as Thailand enters its high tourism season, stressing the importance of ensuring safety and convenience for travellers to boost confidence and attract more visitors to the country.