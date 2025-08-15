Thailand video news | Strong baht and safety concerns threaten Thai tourism recovery, Bangkok crowned best city in the world for Gen Z in 2025

In today’s Thailand Video News, Alex reports on stories from across the country. Highlights include the slump in Thai tourism driven by an unusually strong Baht and rising safety concerns among Chinese visitors. The Tourism Authority of Thailand is working to boost visitor numbers, and Bangkok has just been crowned the world’s best city for Gen Z.

Thailand’s tourism industry faces a downturn as a strong Baht and safety concerns deter visitors. The currency’s appreciation has made travel costlier for foreigners, while scams, human trafficking, and discrimination fears—especially among Chinese tourists—are hurting confidence. The “Nihao-Sawadee” campaign and a new “safe travel stamp” aim to rebuild trust, but arrivals in the first half of 2025 fell to 16.6 million from 17.5 million last year, with Chinese visitors down by a third.

Thailand’s Second Army Region has faced backlash after asking the public to donate concertina wire for border security. While the army claimed it would reduce risks for troops and civilians, critics questioned why one of Southeast Asia’s best-funded militaries needs public contributions. The controversy has intensified debate over transparency in military spending.

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will hear the Constitutional Court’s verdict on 29 August in her ethics case. The scandal began after a leaked call with Cambodian leader Hun Sen, where she referred to him as “uncle” and criticised a Thai military commander. The fallout deepened political tensions and could reshape Thailand’s political landscape.

Authorities arrested a Thai woman at Suvarnabhumi Airport on 13 August for allegedly recruiting women for an illegal surrogacy network serving foreign clients. The Department of Special Investigation, targeting cross-border reproductive exploitation, said she violated Thailand’s strict surrogacy laws.

A British man performing wheelies on an electric off-road bike in Pattaya collided with a woman on a Honda Scoopy, injuring her head and causing abrasions. Witnesses say he tried to blame the victim, sparking a violent reaction from bystanders before police intervened. CCTV footage is under review, and police pledge fair treatment for all involved.

Phuket immigration police arrested a 27-year-old Russian man wanted in Bangkok for illegal firearms possession. Investigators say he fled the capital but was tracked to a hideout in Phuket. He remains in custody pending extradition to Bangkok.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has unveiled “Rhythm of Thailand,” part of its “Be My Guest” initiative, to boost the country’s global image. Twenty influencers will showcase 10 provinces, including Krabi, Nan, and Chiang Rai, highlighting culture, cuisine, and lifestyle.

Time Out has ranked Bangkok as the world’s best city for Gen Z, praising its affordability, nightlife, street food, and social scene. In surveys, 84% of residents under 30 reported being happy with life in the city, enhancing its appeal for young travellers and digital nomads.