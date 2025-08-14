Rhythm of Thailand: TAT’s mission to discover Thai charms

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) continues to boost Thailand’s tourism momentum with its ‘Be My Guest’ project, in collaboration with the National Soft Power Strategy Committee (or Subcommittee for Tourism Industry Development under the National Soft Power Strategy Committee).

The initiative drives the government’s soft power policy, intending to position Thailand as a leading global destination, while presenting the country’s charm from fresh perspectives filled with unforgettable experiences.

Under the ‘Rhythm of Thailand’ concept, the campaign invites people to discover their rhythm of travel in Thailand, a journey rich in colours, flavours, and unique identities.

The strategy centres on content collaboration, pairing 10 renowned international creators with 10 talented Thai influencers to explore 10 must-visit cities across Thailand:

Khao Yai–Nakhon Nayok

Buriram, Surat Thani

Krabi–Trang

Phetchaburi

Loei–Chiang Khan

Rayong–Chanthaburi

Nan

Sukhothai

Chiang Rai

Together, they capture and share their experiences from diverse cultural perspectives with audiences worldwide, inspiring travellers to explore Thailand’s beauty and fostering confidence in the country’s sustainable tourism.

Nithee Seeprae, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, emphasised the milestone of combining Thai tourism and international talents, stating…

“This is the first time Thailand has truly co-created a tourism experience between Thai and international talents. It is not just about reviews; it is about a mission where people from different cultures, who have never met before, come together to journey, experience, and share the charm of Thailand in their own rhythm.

“From food, art, Muay Thai, and nature to culture and local lifestyles, the meaningful missions of all 20 creators have now been completed. We invite everyone, both in Thailand and abroad, to follow this collaboration and see how it reflects the beauty, attractiveness, and quality of Thailand’s tourism in a deep and distinctive way.”

The special content, rich in colour, experiences, and Thai identity, is now being released to millions of followers worldwide across the creators’ platforms. TAT invites everyone to follow their journeys and ‘Discover Your Rhythm’ in Thailand through:

Altogether, the campaign marks an important step in inspiring travel and strengthening confidence in visiting Thailand sustainably. The country remains ready, as always, to welcome travellers from every corner of the world.

Press release