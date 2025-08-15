British motorcyclist attacked after wheelie crash injures Thai woman

Locals take justice into their own hands after reckless stunt

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, August 15, 2025
57 1 minute read
British motorcyclist attacked after wheelie crash injures Thai woman | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เรารักพัทยา

A British man last night, August 14, performed wheelies along a road in Pattaya before crashing into the motorcycle of a Thai woman, leaving her in a serious condition. The foreign suspect was reportedly attacked by angry locals after the collision.

Rescuers from the Sawang Borriboon Thammasathan Foundation were alerted to the accident at around 11pm. The incident occurred in Soi Bongkot 8, in Bang Lamung district, Pattaya. The victim, 49 year old Churairat Phetraksa, was reported to be in critical condition.

Rescue teams arrived to find Churairat lying on the ground with a severe head injury and multiple scratches. Her Honda motorcycle had been overturned nearby.

The other party involved, a British national, was found injured, sitting near his electric off-road motorcycle. According to witnesses, these injuries were inflicted by enraged bystanders, not from the crash itself.

Witnesses told rescuers that the British man repeatedly performed wheelies along the road before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with Churairat. The man allegedly refused to accept responsibility for the incident, further angering the witnesses, who then assaulted him.

British man crashes motorcycle into Thai woman in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ เรารักพัทยา

Rescue personnel described the scene as chaotic, as they had to treat the injured woman while intervening to stop the assault on the foreign motorcyclist.

The case was reported to the Mueang Pattaya Police Station. Officers said they would review security camera footage from the area to determine fault and assured the public that both parties would be treated fairly under the law.

Related Articles

This incident follows another motorcycle crash involving a British national in Pattaya just days earlier. In that case, dashcam footage from a rescue van showed a foreign man cutting in front of the emergency vehicle and making an obscene gesture at the driver.

Motorcycle accident by forign man leaves Thai woman in serious injury
Photo via Facebook/ เรารักพัทยา

The motorcyclist then sped ahead before crashing into another bike while attempting to turn. Fortunately, no one was injured, although the patient in the rescue van arrived at the hospital later than expected. The patient’s condition was not made public.

In January this year, another fatal collision involving a British national was reported in Pattaya when a foreign driver crashed his SUV into a motorcycle, killing a Thai woman at the scene.

Thai woman injured in motorcycle accident in Pattaya by British motorcyclist
Photo via Facebook/ เรารักพัทยา

Latest Thailand News
British motorcyclist attacked after wheelie crash injures Thai woman | Thaiger Pattaya News

British motorcyclist attacked after wheelie crash injures Thai woman

2 minutes ago
Thai man commits suicide on girlfriend&#8217;s video call after being rejected by ex-wife | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man commits suicide on girlfriend’s video call after being rejected by ex-wife

30 minutes ago
Phuket seeks special status to tackle infrastructure woes | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket seeks special status to tackle infrastructure woes

41 minutes ago
Senate proposes aid reduction for Cambodian students | Thaiger Thailand News

Senate proposes aid reduction for Cambodian students

1 hour ago
Thief in delivery uniform escapes with over 8 million baht in gold | Thaiger Thailand News

Thief in delivery uniform escapes with over 8 million baht in gold

1 hour ago
Armed Thai soldier opens fire on civilians in Surin, injuring 2 victims | Thaiger Crime News

Armed Thai soldier opens fire on civilians in Surin, injuring 2 victims

2 hours ago
Heavy rains and floods predicted for 36 Thai provinces | Thaiger Thailand News

Heavy rains and floods predicted for 36 Thai provinces

2 hours ago
Bitcoin prices hit new highs, Invro Mining helps fuel Thailand&#8217;s cloud mining revolution and earn BTC | Thaiger Business News

Bitcoin prices hit new highs, Invro Mining helps fuel Thailand’s cloud mining revolution and earn BTC

5 hours ago
Thai transwoman says nightclub guard assaulted her over mismatched ID photo | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai transwoman says nightclub guard assaulted her over mismatched ID photo

18 hours ago
Rhythm of Thailand: TAT&#8217;s mission to discover Thai charms | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Rhythm of Thailand: TAT’s mission to discover Thai charms

19 hours ago
Border clash victims complain over extra costs for document copies in Buriram | Thaiger Thailand News

Border clash victims complain over extra costs for document copies in Buriram

19 hours ago
Russian man arrested in Phuket over illegal possession of firearms | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man arrested in Phuket over illegal possession of firearms

19 hours ago
Elderly Thai woman&#8217;s kindness exploited in 3,000 baht theft in Kalasin | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly Thai woman’s kindness exploited in 3,000 baht theft in Kalasin

20 hours ago
Thai woman arrested for luring women into illegal surrogacy for foreigners | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman arrested for luring women into illegal surrogacy for foreigners

21 hours ago
Thai man escapes with 51 lottery tickets using fake transfer slip | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man escapes with 51 lottery tickets using fake transfer slip

22 hours ago
Drunk man at Chumphon station arrested for Krabi assault charge | Thaiger Crime News

Drunk man at Chumphon station arrested for Krabi assault charge

22 hours ago
Burglaries in Samut Prakan homes during high tides, losses over 4 million baht | Thaiger Crime News

Burglaries in Samut Prakan homes during high tides, losses over 4 million baht

22 hours ago
Chiang Rai abbot caught in scandalous video call controversy | Thaiger Crime News

Chiang Rai abbot caught in scandalous video call controversy

22 hours ago
Suicide at Sarasin Bridge in Phuket allegedly linked to private photo leak | Thaiger Phuket News

Suicide at Sarasin Bridge in Phuket allegedly linked to private photo leak

24 hours ago
GrabFood rider dies in collision with parked truck in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

GrabFood rider dies in collision with parked truck in Bangkok

1 day ago
Thailand urges UN probe into Cambodia&#8217;s Ottawa Convention breaches | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand urges UN probe into Cambodia’s Ottawa Convention breaches

1 day ago
Police raid Pattaya club for operating illegally and detain manager | Thaiger Pattaya News

Police raid Pattaya club for operating illegally and detain manager

1 day ago
Pattani spiritual medium accused of sexually assaulting nearly 30 boys | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattani spiritual medium accused of sexually assaulting nearly 30 boys

1 day ago
Thailand&#8217;s new submarine to use Chinese engines, completed in three years | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s new submarine to use Chinese engines, completed in three years

1 day ago
Police seize 5 million meth pills in Sakon Nakhon warehouse raid | Thaiger Phuket News

Police seize 5 million meth pills in Sakon Nakhon warehouse raid

1 day ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, August 15, 2025
57 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x