British motorcyclist attacked after wheelie crash injures Thai woman

A British man last night, August 14, performed wheelies along a road in Pattaya before crashing into the motorcycle of a Thai woman, leaving her in a serious condition. The foreign suspect was reportedly attacked by angry locals after the collision.

Rescuers from the Sawang Borriboon Thammasathan Foundation were alerted to the accident at around 11pm. The incident occurred in Soi Bongkot 8, in Bang Lamung district, Pattaya. The victim, 49 year old Churairat Phetraksa, was reported to be in critical condition.

Rescue teams arrived to find Churairat lying on the ground with a severe head injury and multiple scratches. Her Honda motorcycle had been overturned nearby.

The other party involved, a British national, was found injured, sitting near his electric off-road motorcycle. According to witnesses, these injuries were inflicted by enraged bystanders, not from the crash itself.

Witnesses told rescuers that the British man repeatedly performed wheelies along the road before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with Churairat. The man allegedly refused to accept responsibility for the incident, further angering the witnesses, who then assaulted him.

Rescue personnel described the scene as chaotic, as they had to treat the injured woman while intervening to stop the assault on the foreign motorcyclist.

The case was reported to the Mueang Pattaya Police Station. Officers said they would review security camera footage from the area to determine fault and assured the public that both parties would be treated fairly under the law.

This incident follows another motorcycle crash involving a British national in Pattaya just days earlier. In that case, dashcam footage from a rescue van showed a foreign man cutting in front of the emergency vehicle and making an obscene gesture at the driver.

The motorcyclist then sped ahead before crashing into another bike while attempting to turn. Fortunately, no one was injured, although the patient in the rescue van arrived at the hospital later than expected. The patient’s condition was not made public.

In January this year, another fatal collision involving a British national was reported in Pattaya when a foreign driver crashed his SUV into a motorcycle, killing a Thai woman at the scene.