Russian man arrested in Phuket over illegal possession of firearms

Police arrested a Russian man today, August 14, for illegally possessing firearms after he fled from an arrest in Bangkok and hid in Phuket.

Officers from the Phuket Provincial Immigration Bureau apprehended the 27 year old Russian national, whose identity was withheld, following an arrest warrant issued by the Phra Khanong Criminal Court in Bangkok.

The warrant, issued on July 31, related to previous charges of possessing firearms without permits, but the man had evaded capture by travelling to Phuket. The suspect continues to deny the allegations, both in the earlier case and during his arrest today.

He was charged under Section 7 of the Act on Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives, Fireworks, and Imitation Firearms, which prohibits possession of a gun without permission. The offence carries a penalty of up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both.

In a similar crackdown on illegal firearms, a Thai man was arrested in Phuket in June after being found in possession of a homemade .38-calibre pistol and four rounds of ammunition.

Another suspect, a 25 year old Thai man from Krabi, was apprehended while attempting to smuggle guns into Phuket. He was stopped at a police checkpoint on Phetkasem Road in Krabi, where officers discovered multiple firearms in his vehicle. He later confessed to the offence.

One of the largest recent operations against illegal firearms took place in Bangkok last week, when police arrested a businessman and political activist, seizing 12 guns and more than 1,940 rounds of ammunition. Cocaine and crystal methamphetamine equipment were also discovered in his possession.

His arrest followed a complaint from a Thai woman who alleged she was forced to take drugs and physically abused by the man. A female party entertainer later came forward with similar allegations, stating she was previously too afraid to take legal action due to his influence.