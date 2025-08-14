Thai woman arrested for luring women into illegal surrogacy for foreigners

Police arrested a Thai woman at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan province, near Bangkok, yesterday, August 13, for recruiting women for illegal surrogacy services.

Officers from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and Immigration Division 2 arrested the woman, identified as Urairisa, who allegedly offered surrogacy services to foreigners illegally. She was detained at the departure terminal on the fourth floor of Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Urairisa was reportedly planning to travel to Hong Kong to evade arrest. She was accused of approaching women to act as surrogates for foreign clients.

Further details of her criminal operation were not disclosed, and it remains unclear whether she acted alone or in collaboration with others.

Urairisa faces two charges under the Protection of a Child Born by Medically Assisted Reproductive Technology Act:

Section 23: Undertaking surrogacy for commercial purposes. The penalty is up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 200,000 baht.

Section 26: Acting as a broker by demanding, accepting, or agreeing to accept money or other benefits in return for arranging a surrogacy. The penalty is up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 200,000 baht.

In February, four Thai women, among more than 100 victims, were rescued from an illegal surrogacy ring allegedly run by Chinese nationals. The women claimed they were deceived into travelling to Georgia for what they were told would be high-paying jobs, reportedly offering salaries of 400,000 to 600,000 baht per month.

Many Thai women travelled abroad, lured by the promised payment, but were instead forced into surrogacy. The rescued victims said Chinese nationals administered ovulation-stimulating injections to them, then extracted their eggs while they were under anaesthesia.

The Pavena Foundation for Children and Women played a key role in helping the four rescued victims. The foundation announced plans to assist all 100 women trapped in Georgia by the criminal gang, but no further updates on the operation have been provided.