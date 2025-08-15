Thai man commits suicide on girlfriend’s video call after being rejected by ex-wife

A Thai man commit suicide at a condominium in Samut Prakan province near Bangkok yesterday, August 14, during a video call with his girlfriend, after failing to reunite with his ex-wife.

The 34 year old woman, Janejira, contacted officers from Mueang Samut Prakan Police Station, reporting that her boyfriend committed suicide in his room on the fourth floor of a condominium in the Phraekasa sub-district.

Officers had to breach into his room, as it was locked. Inside, Janejira and police discovered 29 year old Pitiwat hanging from the balcony iron grills, using the electric cable from a plug socket.

Janejira told police that she and another friend were on a video call with Pitiwat. He spoke to them normally, appearing cheerful as usual, with no signs of stress.

Pitiwat then moved out of the camera’s view for a short while before returning with the plug socket. He then hanged himself in front of the camera, despite Janejira’s desperate attempts to stop him. She immediately contacted the police and rushed to his accommodation, but was unable to enter.

Pitiwat’s ex-wife, 26 year old Treechada, later arrived at the scene. She told officers that her ex-husband called her at about 10pm, asking to reconcile, despite their divorce in April last year.

Treechada said Pitiwat appeared intoxicated, so she rejected his plea and hung up. She explained that she consistently refused to get back together with him due to personal issues and conflicts between their families.

She added that Pitiwat called her again, but she did not answer because she was busy taking care of their children.

According to Treechada, Pitiwat previously told her he could not live without her and had attempted suicide on multiple occasions beforehand. She said she always warned him against doing so and urged him to think about their children.

Police found no signs of struggle or theft in the room. Pitiwat’s body was taken to a hospital for a post-mortem examination before being released to his family for funeral rites.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.