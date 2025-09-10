Thailand video news | Advocates push for balanced, unified cannabis law in Thailand, MRT station flooded after construction fault

In Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from across Thailand. The stories include the prison sentence handed down to one of Thailand’s most influential political figures, a new movement calling for a unified cannabis law in Thailand, and serious flooding news from Bangkok and beyond.

Thailand’s Supreme Court has ruled that former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra must serve one year in prison after it was determined that his extended hospital stay was not medically justified. The court found that his six months in a hospital could not be counted toward his sentence since his health condition did not meet the criteria for urgent necessity. This verdict represents a significant setback for Thaksin and his family, who remain influential in Thai politics. Judges stressed that privileges cannot be used to avoid legal accountability. The decision highlights the court’s strict stance on ensuring equal treatment under the law.

Chonthicha Jangrew, a Member of Parliament for the People’s Party in Pathum Thani, has been sentenced to two years and eight months in prison under Thailand’s lese-majeste law. The court ruled that her online comments were defamatory toward the monarchy, violating both royal defamation and the Computer Crime Act. This case reflects Thailand’s firm legal stance on protecting the royal institution. The ruling also signals continued limitations on freedom of expression in digital spaces. The verdict underscores the political and legal tension surrounding criticism of the monarchy.

Authorities in Chiang Rai discovered a suspicious van that had been parked near a shopping mall for over six months, containing 119 sticks of explosives. The prolonged presence of the vehicle raised an alarm before police confirmed its dangerous contents. Investigators are now working to determine where the explosives came from and whether criminal groups were involved. Fortunately, there were no immediate incidents linked to the discovery. The case has heightened concerns about unattended vehicles and the risks they may pose to public safety.

Cannabis advocates are urging Thai lawmakers to introduce a fair and transparent legal framework that protects all groups, including consumers, businesses, minors, and non-users. They argue that current regulations lack clarity and could encourage monopolistic practices, concentrating power among a few players. Without reform, the cannabis market may fail to meet its potential for both health and economic development. Supporters want laws that balance public health with business opportunities. Their call emphasises the need for unity and fairness across the country’s evolving cannabis sector.

A foreign couple narrowly escaped harm when their SUV slid into the sea at a Phuket yacht marina. The accident, which occurred on September 7, was caught on video and quickly spread across social media platforms. The footage was widely shared by boat operator groups before reaching larger news outlets online. Despite the frightening incident, both individuals walked away without injuries. The viral video has since generated public astonishment and concern.

Bangkok’s Cultural Centre MRT Station experienced flooding on September 5 due to a construction error during ongoing works. The Mass Rapid Transit Authority confirmed that the damages will be covered by insurer AIA. While operations were disrupted, officials stressed that the flooding stemmed directly from contractor mistakes. This highlights the importance of safety and accountability in large-scale infrastructure projects. Authorities have pledged to implement stricter safeguards to prevent similar events in the future.

Residents of Rayong were shocked to see a two-meter crocodile roaming a flooded roadway in Nikhom Phatthana district. The reptile’s unexpected appearance added to fears in a region already grappling with severe flooding. Wildlife entering residential areas has become a growing concern during periods of heavy rain and habitat overflow. Local officials are expected to handle the situation carefully to protect both residents and the animal. The incident illustrates the broader impact of natural disasters on communities and wildlife alike.