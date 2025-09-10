Phuket stages full-scale fire drill to boost city safety

Government, volunteers, and private partners unite to improve disaster readiness

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

Phuket officials are preparing a full-scale fire drill at City Hall to train government agencies, volunteers, and the public in emergency response and safety.

The exercise will see government agencies, volunteers, and private-sector partners join forces to simulate disaster response and enhance fire safety knowledge across the province.

The drill is scheduled for today, September 10, at 1.30pm, with the Phuket Governor presiding over th[e e opening ceremony. Ahead of the event, a preparatory meeting was held on Monday, September 8, at the Phuket Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, led by Thanapong Onchorn, the Provincial Labour Protection and Welfare Officer.

“By working together across all sectors under the principle of Thinking Together, Acting Together, and Taking Responsibility, we aim to create a safer and more sustainable community.”

The session also included Charan Kwankaew, Head of the Strategy and Management Group at the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, along with representatives from various relevant agencies. Discussions focused on coordination strategies, logistics, and safety measures to ensure the drill runs smoothly and effectively.

The Phuket Provincial Fire Safety Development Project, in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Labour, will conduct the integrated drill. Officials emphasised that the exercise is designed not only to rehearse emergency responses but also to strengthen cooperation between the public sector, private organisations, and volunteers.

Photo of Phuket City Hall courtesy of Thailand for Visitors

“The annual drill is vital for testing our emergency plans and preparing participants to respond efficiently to real-life fire incidents. It also provides an opportunity to educate the local community about fire hazards and safety protocols.”

Participants in the drill will engage in simulated fire scenarios, including evacuation procedures, coordination with emergency services, and on-site risk assessments. The exercise will also evaluate communication channels, resource allocation, and the effectiveness of volunteer and agency coordination, reported The Phuket News.

Phuket officials hope that by conducting these rehearsals, residents and staff will be better equipped to prevent fires and respond effectively when incidents occur. The initiative reflects the province’s commitment to public safety and proactive disaster management, setting an example for other regions to follow.

The drill forms part of a broader strategy to reduce fire-related losses, promote community awareness, and ensure that Phuket’s public spaces, including its administrative centres, are prepared for emergencies.

Phuket stages full-scale fire drill to boost city safety

