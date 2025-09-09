Foreign couple survives unharmed after SUV crashes into Phuket sea

Unfamiliar route and poor visibility suspected to cause plunge

Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Hotnews

A foreign couple miraculously escaped unharmed after driving their SUV into the sea at a yacht marina in Phuket on Sunday, September 7.

Footage of the incident went viral on Thai social media after being shared in several boat operator chat groups in Phuket. Multiple Facebook news pages later reposted the clip today. The video caption read…

“A foreign couple ignored a warning traffic cone and drove through floodwater during heavy rain at a renowned yacht marina in Phuket before plunging into the shiplift. Fortunately, both driver and passenger are safe. The car is lost.”

The 1-minute and 33-second video shows the white SUV slowly moving along the pier before suddenly plunging into the sea. The spot was identified as a shiplift, a platform used for dry-docking yachts for repairs or launching them into the water.

Foreign couple drives into Phukt sea
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Hotnews

The foreign driver managed to escape through a window and climb onto the car roof, while his female companion, believed to be his girlfriend, exited through the rear door with her belongings. The vehicle quickly sank and disappeared beneath the water.

flood led foreign driver to drive into shiftlift at Phuket pier
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Hotnews

The nationality of the couple was not reported, but they are believed to be Asian tourists. It is thought that the driver, unfamiliar with the area, may not have noticed the warning cone due to heavy rainfall and flooding.

Flood-related tragedies were reported in several provinces in Thailand. In Samut Prakan province yesterday, September 8, a 17 year old motorcyclist was electrocuted on a flooded road. The victim was reportedly pushing his motorcycle when he touched a traffic barrier that had come into contact with a live electrical wire.

Foreigners survive after driving car into sea
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Hotnews

In Nakhon Ratchasima province, a Thai rescue worker drowned while on volunteer duty. He was reportedly placing barricades at a weir to prevent locals from crossing the area due to strong flood currents. Unexpectedly, he and two fellow rescuers were swept away. The other two narrowly survived, but the man tragically drowned.

