Professor arrested after meth use and illegal firearms found in abandoned house

A university lecturer from a well-known college in Chanthaburi Province has been arrested after police discovered him using methamphetamine inside an abandoned house in Khon Kaen Province, with two firearms also recovered during the operation.

The arrest took place on January 10, 2026, following a report from local residents in Sila Subdistrict, Mueang Khon Kaen District, who alerted authorities to suspicious activity at an unoccupied property in their neighbourhood. Officers from Khon Kaen Provincial Police and narcotics suppression units were dispatched to investigate.

At the scene, police found Mr. Wutthichai, 34, inside the abandoned house. A search uncovered four methamphetamine pills, a 9mm handgun with eight rounds of ammunition, and a .380 calibre handgun loaded with nine rounds. Officers immediately detained the suspect and seized the items for evidence.

Police later confirmed that Mr. Wutthichai is employed as a lecturer at a college in Chanthaburi Province. Investigators said he had recently travelled from Chanthaburi to Khon Kaen to visit family members. After the visit, he reportedly went to see a friend in the local area before entering the abandoned house, where the alleged drug use took place.

Pol. Col. Yosawat Kaewsubthanynit, Superintendent of Khon Kaen City Police Station, said officers acted after receiving complaints from residents who were concerned about the presence of an unfamiliar man entering the unused property. Surveillance was conducted before police moved in and made the arrest.

During questioning, the suspect admitted ownership of the seized items, according to police. Officers also conducted a preliminary drug test, which supported the findings at the scene. He was taken to Khon Kaen City Police Station for further processing.

Authorities have filed four charges against Mr. Wutthichai. These include possession of methamphetamine, use of methamphetamine, possession of firearms and ammunition without a permit, and carrying firearms and ammunition in a public place without reasonable cause.

The suspect was handed over to investigating officers for formal questioning and further legal proceedings. Police said the case remains under investigation and will proceed according to standard legal procedures.

Details of the arrest were initially reported by Khaosod, citing information provided by local police officials involved in the operation.