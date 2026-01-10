Professor arrested after meth use and illegal firearms found in abandoned house

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 10, 2026, 4:45 PM
156 1 minute read
Professor arrested after meth use and illegal firearms found in abandoned house | Thaiger
Photo via Khaosod

A university lecturer from a well-known college in Chanthaburi Province has been arrested after police discovered him using methamphetamine inside an abandoned house in Khon Kaen Province, with two firearms also recovered during the operation.

The arrest took place on January 10, 2026, following a report from local residents in Sila Subdistrict, Mueang Khon Kaen District, who alerted authorities to suspicious activity at an unoccupied property in their neighbourhood. Officers from Khon Kaen Provincial Police and narcotics suppression units were dispatched to investigate.

At the scene, police found Mr. Wutthichai, 34, inside the abandoned house. A search uncovered four methamphetamine pills, a 9mm handgun with eight rounds of ammunition, and a .380 calibre handgun loaded with nine rounds. Officers immediately detained the suspect and seized the items for evidence.

Professor arrested after meth use and illegal firearms found in abandoned house | News by Thaiger
Photo via Khaosod

Police later confirmed that Mr. Wutthichai is employed as a lecturer at a college in Chanthaburi Province. Investigators said he had recently travelled from Chanthaburi to Khon Kaen to visit family members. After the visit, he reportedly went to see a friend in the local area before entering the abandoned house, where the alleged drug use took place.

Pol. Col. Yosawat Kaewsubthanynit, Superintendent of Khon Kaen City Police Station, said officers acted after receiving complaints from residents who were concerned about the presence of an unfamiliar man entering the unused property. Surveillance was conducted before police moved in and made the arrest.

During questioning, the suspect admitted ownership of the seized items, according to police. Officers also conducted a preliminary drug test, which supported the findings at the scene. He was taken to Khon Kaen City Police Station for further processing.

Authorities have filed four charges against Mr. Wutthichai. These include possession of methamphetamine, use of methamphetamine, possession of firearms and ammunition without a permit, and carrying firearms and ammunition in a public place without reasonable cause.

Related Articles

The suspect was handed over to investigating officers for formal questioning and further legal proceedings. Police said the case remains under investigation and will proceed according to standard legal procedures.

Details of the arrest were initially reported by Khaosod, citing information provided by local police officials involved in the operation.

Latest Thailand News
Children’s Day military displays draw crowds nationwide | Thaiger Thailand News

Children’s Day military displays draw crowds nationwide

1 minute ago
Professor arrested after meth use and illegal firearms found in abandoned house | Thaiger Thailand News

Professor arrested after meth use and illegal firearms found in abandoned house

1 hour ago
Taxi robbery suspect arrested after knife attack under bridge | Thaiger Thailand News

Taxi robbery suspect arrested after knife attack under bridge

2 hours ago
Retail tycoon dies after Mercedes crashes and caused blackout | Thaiger Thailand News

Retail tycoon dies after Mercedes crashes and caused blackout

2 hours ago
Police arrest 15 motorcycle gang members in Surin crackdown | Thaiger Thailand News

Police arrest 15 motorcycle gang members in Surin crackdown

3 hours ago
Motorcycle theft suspect arrested within one hour after CCTV tracking | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorcycle theft suspect arrested within one hour after CCTV tracking

3 hours ago
100-billion-baht &#8216;Disneyland Thailand&#8217; proposal adopts Tokyo business blueprint | Thaiger Bangkok News

100-billion-baht ‘Disneyland Thailand’ proposal adopts Tokyo business blueprint

7 hours ago
Brother arrested after bridge death video reveals homicide | Thaiger Thailand News

Brother arrested after bridge death video reveals homicide

8 hours ago
Nine landmines found during border clearance in Surin | Thaiger Thailand News

Nine landmines found during border clearance in Surin

8 hours ago
NocNoc to shut down platform in Thailand by May 2026 | Thaiger Thailand News

NocNoc to shut down platform in Thailand by May 2026

1 day ago
Russian extortion suspect caught relaxing at Koh Samui luxury hotel | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Russian extortion suspect caught relaxing at Koh Samui luxury hotel

1 day ago
Thai forces intercept 37 Cambodian migrants hidden in truck | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai forces intercept 37 Cambodian migrants hidden in truck

1 day ago
Foreign motorcyclist clashes with Thai rider during traffic jam | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign motorcyclist clashes with Thai rider during traffic jam

1 day ago
RTAF explains Thai-Cambodian border actions to 22 countries | Thaiger Thailand News

RTAF explains Thai-Cambodian border actions to 22 countries

1 day ago
Nationwide alcohol ban enforced for SAO elections starting Saturday | Thaiger Hot News

Nationwide alcohol ban enforced for SAO elections starting Saturday

1 day ago
Pawnshop officer arrested over multi million baht gold theft in Trang | Thaiger Thailand News

Pawnshop officer arrested over multi million baht gold theft in Trang

1 day ago
Two women clash at Pattaya Beach, one stabbed and injured | Thaiger Thailand News

Two women clash at Pattaya Beach, one stabbed and injured

1 day ago
Thai man stabbed by ex-girlfriend new partner in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man stabbed by ex-girlfriend new partner in Nonthaburi

1 day ago
Lions rescued from Thai border undergo urgent medical treatment | Thaiger Thailand News

Lions rescued from Thai border undergo urgent medical treatment

1 day ago
Looking for Children&#8217;s Day events in Bangkok 2026? Here&#8217;s where to go | Thaiger Things To Do

Looking for Children’s Day events in Bangkok 2026? Here’s where to go

1 day ago
Suspicion raised in Chiang Mai house fire that kills family of 5 | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Suspicion raised in Chiang Mai house fire that kills family of 5

1 day ago
Wall collapses and kills sleeping man at Phitsanulok home | Thaiger Thailand News

Wall collapses and kills sleeping man at Phitsanulok home

1 day ago
Bangkok pushes back pet microchipping law to 2027 | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok pushes back pet microchipping law to 2027

1 day ago
Khon Kaen power bank fire wrecks molam group accommodation | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen power bank fire wrecks molam group accommodation

1 day ago
Missing Nonthaburi woman contacts father, says she flees abuse and double life | Thaiger Thailand News

Missing Nonthaburi woman contacts father, says she flees abuse and double life

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 10, 2026, 4:45 PM
156 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.