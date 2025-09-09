2-metre crocodile spotted on road amid Rayong flood crisis

Residents in Nikhom Phatthana district in the eastern province of Rayong are living in fear after a two-metre crocodile was spotted on a road yesterday night, after floodwater had reduced.

Several areas of Rayong have been affected by flash flooding due to persistent rainfall over the past few days. Residential areas near the spillway in Makham Khu sub-district, Nikhom Phatthana district, is also affacted.

Local rescuers entered the community to assist residents, helping them move electrical appliances and furniture to the upper floors of their homes and providing support to anyone in need.

In addition to monitoring the rising floodwaters, people in the Makham Khu area are also on alert for the crocodile after a motorist reported seeing it on a road near the spillway last night.

The witness recorded a video showing the reptile, estimated to be around two metres long. The crocodile was seen lying on the road at night before quickly retreating into the spillway as the motorist passed. So far, the crocodile has not been captured, and its owner or origin remains unknown.

A community leader has since installed a warning sign near the spillway to advise people to avoid entering the area.

In a related report on the flooding in Rayong, a chicken farm owner in Mueang Rayong District reported losses of 10 million baht after floodwaters destroyed her farm, killing all 50,000 chickens. The owner revealed that she had planned to sell the chickens on September 18, expecting to earn between 8 and 10 million baht.

She added that this was the second time her farm was devastated by flooding, the first incident occurring in 2022. It remains unclear whether she will be able to claim compensation from the relevant government officials.

In 2024, an owner of a crocodile farm in the northern province of Lamphun made the decision to kill 125 crocodiles to ensure the safety of people in the nearby community during the floods. He revealed on his Facebook account that he had been raising the crocodiles for more than 17 years.