2-metre crocodile spotted on road amid Rayong flood crisis

Motorist captures footage of giant predator lying on the road

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 9, 2025
51 1 minute read
2-metre crocodile spotted on road amid Rayong flood crisis | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ หน่วยกู้ภัยมูลนิธิสว่างพรกุศล จุดนิคมพัฒนา

Residents in Nikhom Phatthana district in the eastern province of Rayong are living in fear after a two-metre crocodile was spotted on a road yesterday night, after floodwater had reduced.

Several areas of Rayong have been affected by flash flooding due to persistent rainfall over the past few days. Residential areas near the spillway in Makham Khu sub-district, Nikhom Phatthana district, is also affacted.

Local rescuers entered the community to assist residents, helping them move electrical appliances and furniture to the upper floors of their homes and providing support to anyone in need.

In addition to monitoring the rising floodwaters, people in the Makham Khu area are also on alert for the crocodile after a motorist reported seeing it on a road near the spillway last night.

Crocodile spotted on Rayong road
Photo via Facebook/ หน่วยกู้ภัยมูลนิธิสว่างพรกุศล จุดนิคมพัฒนา

The witness recorded a video showing the reptile, estimated to be around two metres long. The crocodile was seen lying on the road at night before quickly retreating into the spillway as the motorist passed. So far, the crocodile has not been captured, and its owner or origin remains unknown.

A community leader has since installed a warning sign near the spillway to advise people to avoid entering the area.

Crocodiles spotted after floods in Rayong
Photo via Facebook/ หน่วยกู้ภัยมูลนิธิสว่างพรกุศล จุดนิคมพัฒนา

In a related report on the flooding in Rayong, a chicken farm owner in Mueang Rayong District reported losses of 10 million baht after floodwaters destroyed her farm, killing all 50,000 chickens. The owner revealed that she had planned to sell the chickens on September 18, expecting to earn between 8 and 10 million baht.

Related Articles

She added that this was the second time her farm was devastated by flooding, the first incident occurring in 2022. It remains unclear whether she will be able to claim compensation from the relevant government officials.

In 2024, an owner of a crocodile farm in the northern province of Lamphun made the decision to kill 125 crocodiles to ensure the safety of people in the nearby community during the floods. He revealed on his Facebook account that he had been raising the crocodiles for more than 17 years.

Latest Thailand News
People’s Party MP sentenced to 4 years for lese majeste, appeals | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party MP sentenced to 4 years for lese majeste, appeals

6 seconds ago
2-metre crocodile spotted on road amid Rayong flood crisis | Thaiger Thailand News

2-metre crocodile spotted on road amid Rayong flood crisis

2 minutes ago
Hua Hin scoops clean air award at ASEAN environment summit | Thaiger Hua Hin News

Hua Hin scoops clean air award at ASEAN environment summit

33 minutes ago
Pattaya police escort mother and child home after begging incident | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya police escort mother and child home after begging incident

59 minutes ago
Suspicious van packed with explosives found near Thai-Myanmar border | Thaiger Thailand News

Suspicious van packed with explosives found near Thai-Myanmar border

1 hour ago
Scholarships awarded to 119 disabled children in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Scholarships awarded to 119 disabled children in Phuket

1 hour ago
Thaksin ordered to serve 1 year in prison for hospital stay scandal | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin ordered to serve 1 year in prison for hospital stay scandal

3 hours ago
Bound body found weighed down with concrete slab in Bangkok canal | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bound body found weighed down with concrete slab in Bangkok canal

3 hours ago
Tourism chiefs demand cash coupons for foreign visitors | Thaiger Tourism News

Tourism chiefs demand cash coupons for foreign visitors

4 hours ago
17 year old Thai motorcyclist electrocuted on flooded road | Thaiger Thailand News

17 year old Thai motorcyclist electrocuted on flooded road

4 hours ago
Tourists stranded as flash floods swamp Pattaya streets | Thaiger Pattaya News

Tourists stranded as flash floods swamp Pattaya streets

4 hours ago
Pheu Thai backtracks on bid to boot Anutin from office | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai backtracks on bid to boot Anutin from office

4 hours ago
Phuket drug suspect shot dead after killing police officer | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket drug suspect shot dead after killing police officer

5 hours ago
AIA ordered to pay up for Bangkok MRT flooding chaos | Thaiger Bangkok News

AIA ordered to pay up for Bangkok MRT flooding chaos

5 hours ago
Thailand braces for flash floods amid monsoon deluge | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for flash floods amid monsoon deluge

5 hours ago
Car fire kills 3 year old boy left sleeping while mother collects mushrooms | Thaiger Thailand News

Car fire kills 3 year old boy left sleeping while mother collects mushrooms

21 hours ago
Kaeng Krachan park launches operation to combat wildlife poaching | Thaiger Thailand News

Kaeng Krachan park launches operation to combat wildlife poaching

21 hours ago
Volunteer drowns while installing flood barricade in Nakhon Ratchasima | Thaiger Thailand News

Volunteer drowns while installing flood barricade in Nakhon Ratchasima

21 hours ago
Thai news anchor faces blacklash for mocking MP with depression | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai news anchor faces blacklash for mocking MP with depression

21 hours ago
Bangkok deploys AI traffic lights in bid to ease congestion | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok deploys AI traffic lights in bid to ease congestion

22 hours ago
Visa-free travel boosts Chinese interest in Russia for National Day | Thaiger Travel

Visa-free travel boosts Chinese interest in Russia for National Day

22 hours ago
Ex-PM Thaksin keeps promise and lands in Bangkok ahead of court date | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-PM Thaksin keeps promise and lands in Bangkok ahead of court date

23 hours ago
Pattaya residents complain of security guard’s disruptive behaviour | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya residents complain of security guard’s disruptive behaviour

23 hours ago
Thai woman bitten after mistaking snake eggs for mushrooms | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman bitten after mistaking snake eggs for mushrooms

23 hours ago
New PM Anutin vows swift economic recovery and border peace | Thaiger Thailand News

New PM Anutin vows swift economic recovery and border peace

23 hours ago
Eastern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin2 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 9, 2025
51 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.