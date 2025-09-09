People’s Party MP sentenced to 4 years for lese majeste, appeals

Chonthicha faces jail time after court finds posts violated national security laws

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal40 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 9, 2025
61 1 minute read
People’s Party MP sentenced to 4 years for lese majeste, appeals | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod English Facebook

A People’s Party MP has been sentenced to over two years in prison for lese majeste, with the court ruling she violated laws regarding defamation of the monarchy.

Chonthicha Jangrew, a People’s Party MP for Pathum Thani, has been handed a prison sentence of two years and eight months for lese majeste, following allegations of defaming the monarchy. The sentence comes after the Criminal Court found her guilty of violating Section 112 of the Criminal Code and Section 4 of the Computer Crime Act.

Prosecutors accused Chonthicha of posting defamatory content on her Facebook page on November 8, 2020. The posts, according to the charges, insulted the monarchy, incited social conflict, and posed a threat to national security. Chonthicha, however, denied the allegations, claiming that her posts were protected under her constitutional right to free expression.

“The posts were intended to exercise my right to free speech and were not meant to defame the monarchy.”

People’s Party MP sentenced to 4 years for lese majeste, appeals | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Despite her defence, the court found sufficient evidence to confirm that Chonthicha owned the Facebook page in question and authored the posts. The court ruled that the posts went beyond the acceptable limits of free speech and were deemed defamatory.

“While constitutional freedoms are important, they must not infringe upon the rights and dignity of others.”

As a result, Chonthicha was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison. This sentence is added to a separate two-year sentence handed down in 2021 for a protest speech criticising former Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, according to Bangkok Post.

Related Articles

With these sentences combined, Chonthicha now faces a total of four years and eight months in prison.

People’s Party MP sentenced to 4 years for lese majeste, appeals | News by Thaiger
Photo of protesters against the lese majeste law courtesy of Shutterstock

In a move that could delay her imprisonment, the Appeal Court granted Chonthicha conditional bail set at 300,000 baht while she appeals the lese majeste conviction.

Latest Thailand News
Cambodian man gang attacked for recording sex with young girl in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Cambodian man gang attacked for recording sex with young girl in Pattaya

58 seconds ago
People’s Party MP sentenced to 4 years for lese majeste, appeals | Thaiger Politics News

People’s Party MP sentenced to 4 years for lese majeste, appeals

40 minutes ago
2-metre crocodile spotted on road amid Rayong flood crisis | Thaiger Thailand News

2-metre crocodile spotted on road amid Rayong flood crisis

41 minutes ago
Hua Hin scoops clean air award at ASEAN environment summit | Thaiger Hua Hin News

Hua Hin scoops clean air award at ASEAN environment summit

1 hour ago
Pattaya police escort mother and child home after begging incident | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya police escort mother and child home after begging incident

2 hours ago
Suspicious van packed with explosives found near Thai-Myanmar border | Thaiger Thailand News

Suspicious van packed with explosives found near Thai-Myanmar border

2 hours ago
Scholarships awarded to 119 disabled children in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Scholarships awarded to 119 disabled children in Phuket

2 hours ago
Thaksin ordered to serve 1 year in prison for hospital stay scandal | Thaiger Politics News

Thaksin ordered to serve 1 year in prison for hospital stay scandal

4 hours ago
Bound body found weighed down with concrete slab in Bangkok canal | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bound body found weighed down with concrete slab in Bangkok canal

4 hours ago
Tourism chiefs demand cash coupons for foreign visitors | Thaiger Tourism News

Tourism chiefs demand cash coupons for foreign visitors

4 hours ago
17 year old Thai motorcyclist electrocuted on flooded road | Thaiger Thailand News

17 year old Thai motorcyclist electrocuted on flooded road

4 hours ago
Tourists stranded as flash floods swamp Pattaya streets | Thaiger Pattaya News

Tourists stranded as flash floods swamp Pattaya streets

5 hours ago
Pheu Thai backtracks on bid to boot Anutin from office | Thaiger Politics News

Pheu Thai backtracks on bid to boot Anutin from office

5 hours ago
Phuket drug suspect shot dead after killing police officer | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket drug suspect shot dead after killing police officer

5 hours ago
AIA ordered to pay up for Bangkok MRT flooding chaos | Thaiger Bangkok News

AIA ordered to pay up for Bangkok MRT flooding chaos

6 hours ago
Thailand braces for flash floods amid monsoon deluge | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for flash floods amid monsoon deluge

6 hours ago
Car fire kills 3 year old boy left sleeping while mother collects mushrooms | Thaiger Thailand News

Car fire kills 3 year old boy left sleeping while mother collects mushrooms

21 hours ago
Kaeng Krachan park launches operation to combat wildlife poaching | Thaiger Thailand News

Kaeng Krachan park launches operation to combat wildlife poaching

22 hours ago
Volunteer drowns while installing flood barricade in Nakhon Ratchasima | Thaiger Thailand News

Volunteer drowns while installing flood barricade in Nakhon Ratchasima

22 hours ago
Thai news anchor faces blacklash for mocking MP with depression | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai news anchor faces blacklash for mocking MP with depression

22 hours ago
Bangkok deploys AI traffic lights in bid to ease congestion | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok deploys AI traffic lights in bid to ease congestion

23 hours ago
Visa-free travel boosts Chinese interest in Russia for National Day | Thaiger Travel

Visa-free travel boosts Chinese interest in Russia for National Day

23 hours ago
Ex-PM Thaksin keeps promise and lands in Bangkok ahead of court date | Thaiger Thailand News

Ex-PM Thaksin keeps promise and lands in Bangkok ahead of court date

23 hours ago
Pattaya residents complain of security guard’s disruptive behaviour | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya residents complain of security guard’s disruptive behaviour

24 hours ago
Thai woman bitten after mistaking snake eggs for mushrooms | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman bitten after mistaking snake eggs for mushrooms

24 hours ago
Bangkok NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal40 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, September 9, 2025
61 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.