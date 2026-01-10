Taxi robbery suspect arrested after knife attack under bridge

Photo of Daniel Holmes Daniel HolmesPublished: January 10, 2026, 4:12 PM
50 2 minutes read
Photo via Khaosod

A man has been arrested in Samut Sakhon Province following a late-night taxi robbery under the Tha Chin River bridge, while a female accomplice who allegedly planned the offence remains at large.

The incident occurred on January 7, 2026, at around 11.30pm, when a taxi driver was robbed at knife point at a U-turn beneath the bridge in Tha Chin Subdistrict, Mueang Samut Sakhon District. The suspects allegedly threatened the driver before taking cash and fleeing the scene.

On January 10, 2026, police officers from Samut Sakhon City Police Station detained Mr. Khosit, 35, after tracing him to an area near Wat Noi Nang Hong. Officers monitored the location before making the arrest and later brought the suspect to reenact the crime as part of the investigation.

According to police, Mr. Khosit admitted involvement in the robbery alongside a woman identified only as Ms. Ouan, believed to be about 30 years old. He told investigators that he had been staying near the temple, assisting with cleaning work, when he met the woman shortly before the incident.

Photo via Khaosod

During questioning, the suspect stated that the woman approached him and later suggested committing a robbery due to his lack of money. Police said Mr. Khosit had recently been released from prison after serving a sentence related to drug possession. He told officers that the woman planned the robbery, including selecting the location and timing.

Investigators said the suspects waited near Wat Pho Chae before boarding a taxi driven by an elderly driver. The vehicle was directed towards the Talay Thai Market area. Once the taxi reached the darkened area beneath the bridge, the woman allegedly signalled for the robbery to take place.

After the robbery, the suspects separated and divided the stolen cash, with each reportedly receiving about 70 baht. Police said the amount taken was limited.

A drug test conducted after the arrest showed methamphetamine in Mr. Khosit’s system. He has been charged with joint robbery committed at night and illegal consumption of a Category 1 narcotic. Police confirmed that further legal proceedings are under way.

Senior officers stated that efforts are continuing to locate the female suspect. The case details were first reported by Thai media outlet Khaosod, which cited police sources involved in the investigation.

Taxi robbery suspect arrested after knife attack under bridge

Crime NewsThailand News
Photo of Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes

Daniel Holmes is a New Orleans-born, Bangkok-based comedian, writer, and oil painter. With over eight years of performing comedy across Asia, including venues like The Laughing Skull in Atlanta and Spicy Comedy in Shanghai, Daniel's act blends cultural commentary and personal stories. As an oil painter with over eleven years of experience, his work has been exhibited in the U.S. and China. He also writes darkly satirical essays and comedic columns on expat life and modern absurdities.