Thailand News | Thailand welcomes ceasefire as loss of Thai crew is confirmed, Samut Songkhram raids factories over fake coconut water

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: April 9, 2026, 11:38 AM
84 3 minutes read
Thailand News | Thailand welcomes ceasefire as loss of Thai crew is confirmed, Samut Songkhram raids factories over fake coconut water | Thaiger

Today we’ll be talking about how the deputy prime minister praised the ceasefire in the Middle East just hours before it was broken, then Thailand’s most wanted drug suspect has been caught in South Korea, also questions are growing after a US military aircraft was spotted at Krabi airport, plus are you drinking fake coconut water? Recent raids reveal consumer exploitation, and finally we do have some good news as the government will be taking steps to slash diesel prices for motorists.

Thailand welcomes ceasefire as loss of Thai crew is confirmed

Thailand’s foreign minister, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, said the two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran is a positive step that could reduce tensions and ease pressure on global energy markets. He also confirmed that three Thai crew members from the vessel Mayurina Naree have died, while 20 others were safely brought back with assistance from Oman. Sihasak is due to visit Oman on April 15 to 16 to thank officials for their help and to discuss safety in the Strait of Hormuz. He said several Thai ships, including vessels carrying fertiliser, are still waiting to pass through the area. ASEAN foreign ministers are also expected to meet on April 13 to discuss the wider Middle East situation and regional energy cooperation.

Bangchak tanker reaches Thailand after secure Hormuz transit

Bangchak said its tanker MT.POLA arrived safely in Si Racha, Chon Buri, on April 8 after travelling through the Strait of Hormuz. The journey followed diplomatic coordination involving Thailand, Iran and Oman, which allowed Thai cargo vessels to use the route. The ship later transferred 600,000 barrels of crude oil to the refinery after also stopping in Singapore to load additional cargo. Officials said the successful delivery should help calm concerns about fuel shortages and keep refining operations on track. The government also urged the public not to panic, saying domestic fuel supplies remain sufficient despite recent volatility.

Fugitive drug suspect sent back to Thailand after years on the run

One of Thailand’s most wanted drug suspects was extradited from South Korea on April 7 after more than 14 years abroad. Authorities said the 43-year-old suspect, known as Thapanan or Noo Chan, had tried to fake his own death in an effort to avoid arrest. Investigators linked him to 66 arrest warrants and more than 400 drug cases across the country. Police said they tracked his movements through financial records, travel patterns and visits to his family. He is now back in Bangkok and is being questioned over the wider trafficking network.

Questions grow after US military aircraft appear at Krabi airport

Residents in Krabi raised concerns after multiple US military aircraft were seen taking off and landing repeatedly at Krabi International Airport on April 7. Speculation spread online, with some people wondering whether the flights were tied to a US military presence on Thailand’s Andaman coast or linked to conflict in the Middle East. Airport staff initially gave no explanation and referred enquiries to the Air Force. On April 8, an Air Force spokesperson said the flights had followed all regulations and had been approved through normal diplomatic channels. The Royal Thai Air Force added that the operations were routine, part of existing cooperation, and not connected to any regional conflict.

Former hospital worker accused of draining 23 million baht

A former finance and accounting employee at a hospital in Uttaradit has been arrested after admitting to embezzling more than 23 million baht. Police said she created fake employee names on the staff list and moved money into her own accounts 54 times. She told officers she began by taking relatively small amounts before increasing the sums over several years, with one transfer reaching 900,000 baht. Most of the money was reportedly spent at a casino in Laos. Authorities said she fled after the hospital examined its finances and uncovered the alleged fraud.

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Diesel prices fall across Thailand from April 9

Thailand is cutting diesel prices by 2.14 baht per litre from April 9 in what officials described as a landmark reduction. Energy Minister Akanat Promphan said refinery prices for B7 and B20 diesel would be reduced by 2 baht, bringing nationwide retail prices down by 2.14 baht per litre. Under the new pricing, B7 diesel will sell at 48.40 baht per litre while B20 will drop to 43.40 baht. Officials said the change was made possible by a new Singapore market reference pricing formula, refinery cooperation and lower global oil prices. The government said the move should help ease living costs and support the economy during a period of international uncertainty.

Samut Songkhram raids factories over fake coconut water

Officials in Samut Songkhram inspected two facilities after complaints from local farmers and found products that did not meet GMP standards. Authorities said the sites were producing imitation coconut water by mixing ordinary water with flavourings to mimic the real drink. Samples have been collected for further testing to determine whether dangerous substances are present. If harmful ingredients are found, the factory owners could face prosecution. The province said it will continue working with national agencies to protect public health and defend the reputation of Samut Songkhram’s fresh coconut water industry.

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Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: April 9, 2026, 11:38 AM
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