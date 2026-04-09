Wild gaur killed while crossing road near Khao Yai

A wild gaur weighing more than one tonne was killed after colliding with a car on a road near the Khao Yai forest boundary in Nakhon Ratchasima yesterday evening, April 8. The driver survived the crash with no serious injuries.

The accident happened on a road near Ban Tong Ton in Moo Si, Pak Chong, Nakhon Ratchasima. A black Toyota sedan was found badly damaged at the roadside, with the front left windscreen shattered.

Officials found the carcass of the female gaur in the middle of the road. The animal was estimated to be five to six years old and weighed more than one tonne.

Initial inquiries found that the car was travelling along the route when the gaur suddenly ran across the road at a forest boundary area. The driver said he was unable to brake in time and struck the animal.

The gaur died at the scene, but the driver reportedly avoided serious injuries as the airbags deployed and the vehicle’s structure absorbed the impact.

Officials later coordinated with a team from Khao Yai National Park to inspect the area. A flatbed truck was also brought in to remove the carcass in line with park regulations.

DailyNews reported that residents and tourists using roads around the Khao Yai forest boundary were urged to drive with greater caution and reduce speed, especially at night when wild animals often emerge.

Similarly, a crash between a wild elephant from Khao Yai National Park and a box truck has renewed concerns over road safety and human-wildlife conflict in protected forest areas.

Authorities said the van struck a wild elephant as it was crossing the road during low-light conditions in the early morning hours. The impact caused severe damage to the vehicle and resulted in serious injuries to the driver.