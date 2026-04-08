Former hospital worker arrested for embezzling 23 million baht

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 8, 2026, 4:36 PM
153 1 minute read
Former hospital worker arrested for embezzling 23 million baht | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ สื่อสารองค์กร สำนักงาน ป․ป․ท․

A former finance and accounting worker at a hospital in Uttaradit confessed to embezzling more than 23 million baht to support her gambling addiction.

Officers from Mueang Uttaradit Police Station arrested 48 year old Or at a commercial building in the city centre on Monday, March 6. She previously worked at Udon Thani Cancer Hospital and had allegedly fled before her arrest.

According to Hone Krasae, Or left Udon Thani and hid in Lamphun before later moving to Uttaradit. Police were able to locate her after an informant spotted her selling food outside the building and reported that she resembled a wanted suspect.

Officers carried out further checks, confirming her identity before making the arrest. Police said Or admitted the offence and told investigators she had acted with another suspect who had already been arrested.

Thai woman steals from hospital to fund gambling
Photo via Facebook/ สื่อสารองค์กร สำนักงาน ป․ป․ท․

Or said she added false names to the hospital’s staff list to withdraw budget funds, claiming the money was income for non-existent employees. Police said the money was transferred to her bank accounts 54 times, totalling more than 23 million baht.

She told police that she initially took tens of thousands of baht before increasing the amounts to several hundred thousand baht. The highest sum she said she stole in a single instance was 900,000 baht.

Or said she used the same method for several years and spent most of the money at a casino in Laos. She fled after the hospital investigated its financial transactions and uncovered the alleged fraud.

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Thai hospital worker steals 23 million baht for casino in Laos
Photo via Facebook/ สื่อสารองค์กร สำนักงาน ป․ป․ท․

The suspect added that she had moved to Uttaradit shortly before her arrest and had started a fried pork stall three weeks earlier.

In a similar case reported in 2023, a bank employee and her boyfriend were accused of embezzling 36 million baht from clients. The employee allegedly deposited clients’ cheques into her boyfriend’s bank account instead of the intended accounts, although she denied the allegation.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 8, 2026, 4:36 PM
153 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.