Samut Songkhram officials launch crackdown on fake coconut water

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 8, 2026, 3:38 PM
130 1 minute read
Samut Songkhram officials launch crackdown on fake coconut water | Thaiger
Photo via Matichon

Police raided two production facilities in Samut Songkhram yesterday, April 7, over fake coconut water made from water and flavourings, which officers say was harming local farmers, consumers and the reputation of Thai coconut products.

Local coconut farmers sought government action after coconut prices fell and exports to China, one of the sector’s biggest markets, declined. They said the problems were linked to Chinese nationals allegedly investing illegally in coconut plantations in Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram and Ratchaburi.

Farmers said Chinese-owned plantations had grown to dominate the industry, allowing investors to influence prices. They added that these operators sold coconuts at lower prices and expanded their businesses by buying more land, leaving fewer Thai farmers in the market.

Some farmers also alleged that certain production facilities were making fake coconut water. They warned that the products could affect consumer health and damage confidence in Thai goods made from genuine natural coconut water.

Fake coconut water in Samut Songkhram
Photo via Matichon

Residents called on the government to investigate and provide justice for local farmers. Following those complaints, Samut Songkhram Governor Chayachai Saeng-in told KhaoSod that officials inspected two facilities and found their products did not meet GMP standards.

Officials said the two sites were producing fake coconut water by mixing water with flavourings to imitate natural coconut water. Samples of the artificial coconut water were collected for further testing.

If dangerous substances are found, the owners of the facilities will likely face prosecution. Chayachai said the province would continue to address the fake coconut water issue and related concerns to protect public health and the reputation of Samut Songkhram’s fresh coconut water.

Related Articles
Fake coconut water crackdown
Photo via Matichon

The province also said it would work with the Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Medical Sciences to develop accurate testing methods for fake coconut water and create a consistent enforcement standard.

In a similar report in March last year, the Thai coconut drink brand IF filed a complaint with the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) after finding counterfeit products on a Chinese e-commerce platform.

The imitated products had similar appearances to IF products, but the ingredients and taste were different, leading to complaints by Chinese customers.

Two factories raided for fake coconut water
Photo via Matichon

Latest Thailand News
Saraburi father files complaint after tutor hits boy with phone | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Saraburi father files complaint after tutor hits boy with phone

41 minutes ago
Samut Songkhram officials launch crackdown on fake coconut water | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Samut Songkhram officials launch crackdown on fake coconut water

43 minutes ago
Tourists warned after moon jellyfish found floating off Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Tourists warned after moon jellyfish found floating off Phuket

2 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s most wanted drug suspect arrested in South Korea after attempted fake death | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s most wanted drug suspect arrested in South Korea after attempted fake death

2 hours ago
US military aircraft presence at Krabi Airport raises questions | Thaiger South Thailand News

US military aircraft presence at Krabi Airport raises questions

2 hours ago
2 foreign men intervene alleged harassment on Bangkok footpath | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 foreign men intervene alleged harassment on Bangkok footpath

3 hours ago
Woman’s screams from Red Line train cab alarm passengers | Thaiger Bangkok News

Woman’s screams from Red Line train cab alarm passengers

3 hours ago
Koh Chang ferry operators raise fares as diesel climbs | Thaiger Transport News

Koh Chang ferry operators raise fares as diesel climbs

5 hours ago
Ostrich on the loose runs along Chon Buri motorway | Thaiger Thailand News

Ostrich on the loose runs along Chon Buri motorway

5 hours ago
Thai driver, undocumented Chinese man arrested in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai driver, undocumented Chinese man arrested in Kanchanaburi

6 hours ago
Where to celebrate Songkran in Bangkok [2026] | Thaiger Things To Do

Where to celebrate Songkran in Bangkok [2026]

6 hours ago
Thai man arrested for shooting colleague at Phuket warehouse | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man arrested for shooting colleague at Phuket warehouse

6 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima teacher accused of hitting boy with broom | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima teacher accused of hitting boy with broom

6 hours ago
Drug over dose suspected in death of 2 foreigners in Khao San Road hotel | Thaiger Bangkok News

Drug over dose suspected in death of 2 foreigners in Khao San Road hotel

7 hours ago
Thai airlines announce route suspensions after fuel price surge | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai airlines announce route suspensions after fuel price surge

22 hours ago
Thai man escapes after shooting colleague at Phuket warehouse | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man escapes after shooting colleague at Phuket warehouse

23 hours ago
Thai princess brings royal attires to Europe for UNESCO bid | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai princess brings royal attires to Europe for UNESCO bid

24 hours ago
Udon Thani police suspended after demanding fuel fee for theft investigation | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani police suspended after demanding fuel fee for theft investigation

1 day ago
Southeast Asia leans toward China over US, 2026 survey finds | Thaiger News

Southeast Asia leans toward China over US, 2026 survey finds

1 day ago
DSI investigates into 57 million litres of fuel missing in Surat Thani | Thaiger Politics News

DSI investigates into 57 million litres of fuel missing in Surat Thani

1 day ago
Mahidol University praised for 30-day paid leave for terminal family care | Thaiger Bangkok News

Mahidol University praised for 30-day paid leave for terminal family care

1 day ago
Anutin unveils budget cuts, fuel sale limit amid energy crisis | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin unveils budget cuts, fuel sale limit amid energy crisis

1 day ago
Thailand plans overnight petrol station restrictions after April 20 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand plans overnight petrol station restrictions after April 20

1 day ago
AirAsia ticket prices rise 40% as fuel costs stay sky-high | Thaiger Business News

AirAsia ticket prices rise 40% as fuel costs stay sky-high

1 day ago
What is a refining margin, and why is it soaring during the Iran war? | Thaiger Business News

What is a refining margin, and why is it soaring during the Iran war?

1 day ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 8, 2026, 3:38 PM
130 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.