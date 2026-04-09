Foreign man in Pattaya accused of forcing monkey to drink alcohol and smoke

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 9, 2026, 11:16 AM
178 1 minute read
Foreign man in Pattaya accused of forcing monkey to drink alcohol and smoke | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เอ.อี.ซี นิวส์ พัทยา

A foreign man in Pattaya is facing criticism for abusing a monkey by allegedly forcing the animal to drink alcohol and smoke a cigarette.

The incident came to light after a video of foreigners arguing outside the venue circulated online. The clip drew attention because one of the foreign men was seen carrying a small monkey and swinging it back and forth during the argument.

The foreigner was also seen trying to place the monkey into the pocket of his shorts while continuing the argument. In the footage, he appeared to grip the animal tightly around the neck, raising concerns over the animal’s well-being.

One Pattaya netizen, who said she worked at a bar in the area, claimed she saw two foreign men arrive with the monkey. She alleged that the monkey was forced to smoke an e-cigarette and consume alcohol.

Pattaya monkey abuse
Photo via Facebook/ เอ.อี.ซี นิวส์ พัทยา

She said she approached the men to ask about the treatment of the monkey, but the foreigner replied that it was his pet and that he had the right to do anything with it.

Another Thai woman said she had previously met the same foreigner at a bar in the Jomtien area of Pattaya. According to her, the man also told her at that time that the monkey was his pet.

Other netizens criticised the man’s treatment of the animal and called on police and relevant government officials to step in and rescue it.

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Foreign man abuses monkey in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ เอ.อี.ซี นิวส์ พัทยา

Channel 7 later interviewed Thai Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals director Sathit Pratchaya-ariyakun about the possible legal issues in the case. Sathit said he believed the animal was a pig-tailed macaque, which is protected wildlife, and added that keeping such an animal requires official permission.

Sathit said the case clearly amounted to animal abuse. He explained that even without footage showing the alleged forced smoking and alcohol consumption, the treatment seen in the clip was already cruel.

As of now, local police and other relevant government officials have not taken action on the case or identified the foreigner in the video.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 9, 2026, 11:16 AM
178 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.