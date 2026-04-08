US military aircraft presence at Krabi Airport raises questions

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 8, 2026, 2:09 PM
517 2 minutes read
US military aircraft presence at Krabi Airport raises questions | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Thai Enquirer

Residents in Krabi have raised questions after multiple United States military aircraft were seen operating at Krabi International Airport yesterday, April 7, with frequent take-offs and landings reported throughout the day and night.

Videos shared widely on social media showed several aircraft, including C-130, MV-22 Osprey and H-60 Seahawk, flying at low altitude and producing loud noise. Witnesses said the flights occurred dozens of times per day.

Most passengers seen boarding and disembarking were dressed in clothing similar to military uniforms and used a separate terminal area from regular passengers. Locals said they had not previously seen this type of operation at the airport.

Residents in Krabi questioned repeated Krabi US military aircraft flights at the airport after multiple landings were seen.
Photo via Khaosod

Online discussions quickly followed, with some questioning whether the flights were linked to a possible US military base on Thailand’s Andaman coast. Others speculated that US troops were being brought to Krabi to rest after taking part in the Middle East conflict.

The presence of military aircraft at a commercial airport also raised questions about who authorised the operations and why Krabi Airport was used instead of a military base.

The situation comes amid ongoing tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

Local reporters contacted Krabi International Airport for clarification but were not given details. Airport staff declined to comment and referred enquiries to an Air Force spokesperson.

Related Articles

Khaosod reported that when first contacted, the spokesperson said they were not yet aware of the situation and did not provide further information.

Residents in Krabi questioned repeated Krabi US military aircraft flights at the airport after multiple landings were seen.
Photo via Thai Enquirer

In an update today, April 8, multiple sources reported that Air Force spokesperson Air Vice Marshal Jakkrith Thammavichai said the flights had been carried out in line with all relevant procedures and regulations.

He said the United States had submitted a diplomatic clearance request through the proper channels and that it had already been approved by the relevant Thai agencies.

He added that coordination had also taken place with agencies in Krabi to ensure the operations were conducted in an orderly manner without affecting public safety or airport services.

The Royal Thai Air Force said the landings were routine and part of existing cooperation, with no special military significance. It added that the approvals followed the same standard conditions used for all countries and were not linked to any regional conflict.

In similar news, US officials in Thailand denied allegations that a new American consulate in Chiang Mai was supplying weapons to rebel groups in neighbouring countries and is being used for covert military operations.

Latest Thailand News
Saraburi father files complaint after tutor hits boy with phone | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Saraburi father files complaint after tutor hits boy with phone

35 minutes ago
Samut Songkhram officials launch crackdown on fake coconut water | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Samut Songkhram officials launch crackdown on fake coconut water

36 minutes ago
Tourists warned after moon jellyfish found floating off Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Tourists warned after moon jellyfish found floating off Phuket

1 hour ago
Thailand&#8217;s most wanted drug suspect arrested in South Korea after attempted fake death | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s most wanted drug suspect arrested in South Korea after attempted fake death

2 hours ago
US military aircraft presence at Krabi Airport raises questions | Thaiger South Thailand News

US military aircraft presence at Krabi Airport raises questions

2 hours ago
2 foreign men intervene alleged harassment on Bangkok footpath | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 foreign men intervene alleged harassment on Bangkok footpath

3 hours ago
Woman’s screams from Red Line train cab alarm passengers | Thaiger Bangkok News

Woman’s screams from Red Line train cab alarm passengers

3 hours ago
Koh Chang ferry operators raise fares as diesel climbs | Thaiger Transport News

Koh Chang ferry operators raise fares as diesel climbs

5 hours ago
Ostrich on the loose runs along Chon Buri motorway | Thaiger Thailand News

Ostrich on the loose runs along Chon Buri motorway

5 hours ago
Thai driver, undocumented Chinese man arrested in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai driver, undocumented Chinese man arrested in Kanchanaburi

5 hours ago
Where to celebrate Songkran in Bangkok [2026] | Thaiger Things To Do

Where to celebrate Songkran in Bangkok [2026]

6 hours ago
Thai man arrested for shooting colleague at Phuket warehouse | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man arrested for shooting colleague at Phuket warehouse

6 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima teacher accused of hitting boy with broom | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima teacher accused of hitting boy with broom

6 hours ago
Drug over dose suspected in death of 2 foreigners in Khao San Road hotel | Thaiger Bangkok News

Drug over dose suspected in death of 2 foreigners in Khao San Road hotel

7 hours ago
Thai airlines announce route suspensions after fuel price surge | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai airlines announce route suspensions after fuel price surge

22 hours ago
Thai man escapes after shooting colleague at Phuket warehouse | Thaiger Phuket News

Thai man escapes after shooting colleague at Phuket warehouse

23 hours ago
Thai princess brings royal attires to Europe for UNESCO bid | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai princess brings royal attires to Europe for UNESCO bid

24 hours ago
Udon Thani police suspended after demanding fuel fee for theft investigation | Thaiger Thailand News

Udon Thani police suspended after demanding fuel fee for theft investigation

1 day ago
Southeast Asia leans toward China over US, 2026 survey finds | Thaiger News

Southeast Asia leans toward China over US, 2026 survey finds

1 day ago
DSI investigates into 57 million litres of fuel missing in Surat Thani | Thaiger Politics News

DSI investigates into 57 million litres of fuel missing in Surat Thani

1 day ago
Mahidol University praised for 30-day paid leave for terminal family care | Thaiger Bangkok News

Mahidol University praised for 30-day paid leave for terminal family care

1 day ago
Anutin unveils budget cuts, fuel sale limit amid energy crisis | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin unveils budget cuts, fuel sale limit amid energy crisis

1 day ago
Thailand plans overnight petrol station restrictions after April 20 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand plans overnight petrol station restrictions after April 20

1 day ago
AirAsia ticket prices rise 40% as fuel costs stay sky-high | Thaiger Business News

AirAsia ticket prices rise 40% as fuel costs stay sky-high

1 day ago
What is a refining margin, and why is it soaring during the Iran war? | Thaiger Business News

What is a refining margin, and why is it soaring during the Iran war?

1 day ago
Politics NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 8, 2026, 2:09 PM
517 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.