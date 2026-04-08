US military aircraft presence at Krabi Airport raises questions

Residents in Krabi have raised questions after multiple United States military aircraft were seen operating at Krabi International Airport yesterday, April 7, with frequent take-offs and landings reported throughout the day and night.

Videos shared widely on social media showed several aircraft, including C-130, MV-22 Osprey and H-60 Seahawk, flying at low altitude and producing loud noise. Witnesses said the flights occurred dozens of times per day.

Most passengers seen boarding and disembarking were dressed in clothing similar to military uniforms and used a separate terminal area from regular passengers. Locals said they had not previously seen this type of operation at the airport.

Online discussions quickly followed, with some questioning whether the flights were linked to a possible US military base on Thailand’s Andaman coast. Others speculated that US troops were being brought to Krabi to rest after taking part in the Middle East conflict.

The presence of military aircraft at a commercial airport also raised questions about who authorised the operations and why Krabi Airport was used instead of a military base.

The situation comes amid ongoing tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

Local reporters contacted Krabi International Airport for clarification but were not given details. Airport staff declined to comment and referred enquiries to an Air Force spokesperson.

Khaosod reported that when first contacted, the spokesperson said they were not yet aware of the situation and did not provide further information.

In an update today, April 8, multiple sources reported that Air Force spokesperson Air Vice Marshal Jakkrith Thammavichai said the flights had been carried out in line with all relevant procedures and regulations.

He said the United States had submitted a diplomatic clearance request through the proper channels and that it had already been approved by the relevant Thai agencies.

He added that coordination had also taken place with agencies in Krabi to ensure the operations were conducted in an orderly manner without affecting public safety or airport services.

The Royal Thai Air Force said the landings were routine and part of existing cooperation, with no special military significance. It added that the approvals followed the same standard conditions used for all countries and were not linked to any regional conflict. In similar news, US officials in Thailand denied allegations that a new American consulate in Chiang Mai was supplying weapons to rebel groups in neighbouring countries and is being used for covert military operations.