Thailand video news | Thailand tables bold 8-point peace plan in high-stakes Cambodia talks, Thailand ranked #1 worldwide for marital cheating

Thailand tabled an eight-point peace plan during border talks with Cambodia in Kuala Lumpur. Acting Defence Minister Gen. Nattaphon said Cambodia accepted parts “in principle.” Discussions continue amid tension over recent military activity. Any final deal must pass Thailand’s National Security Council.

Fortune teller Plai Prai faces charges after predicting war with Cambodia and sparking public panic. Her comments led to cancellations and backlash. Two lawyers filed complaints for spreading false information under Section 384. Police have yet to question her due to reported stress-related hospitalisation.

Thailand approved a ฿19.5B deal to buy four Saab Gripen jets, with plans to acquire 12 by 2036. The purchase, part of Air Force modernisation, moves forward despite border tensions. Opposition supports the deal but seeks clear strategic goals.

A man in Ayutthaya escaped gunmen after being lured by a woman into a late-night trap. He fled in his car, crashed into a canal, and was rescued by a fisherman. Police are reviewing CCTV and suspect jealousy as the motive.

A 66-year-old Brit slapped his ex at a Pattaya bar and was thrown to the ground by an American tourist. The man suffered a broken wrist and a head injury. Police are investigating and will question all involved.

Police arrested a foreign man in Phuket for running an unlicensed motorbike rental service. Lacking a passport and work permit, he claimed a friend owned the bikes. Locals criticised delayed police action as such operations grow across the island.

Thailand ranks #1 for marital infidelity, with 51% of married individuals admitting to cheating. The study highlights shifting gender roles, digital communication, and urges more relationship education.

Filming of Jurassic World Rebirth in Phuket, Phang Nga, and Krabi generated ฿400M and 2,200 jobs. The TAT is leveraging the buzz with a global influencer campaign as film tourism rises nationwide.