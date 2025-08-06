Thailand to acquire four Gripen jets in US$19.5 billion deal

The Thai Cabinet has sanctioned the Royal Thai Air Force’s acquisition of four Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets from Sweden, formalised through a government-to-government agreement.

The initial phase of this procurement, valued at 19.5 billion baht (US$602 million), anticipates a contract signing on August 25. According to government sources, this purchase aligns with the RTAF’s long-term strategy to enhance operational capabilities and reduce reliance on the F-16 aircraft, which have been in service for more than 37 years. The modernisation plan is scheduled from 2028 to 2035.

The procurement will occur in three phases, accumulating a total of 12 aircraft. The first phase involves three Gripen E jets and one Gripen F, with delivery projected by 2029. The subsequent phases will complete the 12 aircraft acquisition by 2035 to 2036.

The RTAF stressed the transparency of the acquisition, conducted through a government-to-government process with full auditability. Additionally, the offset policy is expected to generate significant economic returns, potentially reaching hundreds of billions of baht for Thailand.

The Gripen E/F models are equipped with advanced technologies, including Active Electronically Scanned Array radar, sophisticated electronic warfare systems, and long-range Meteor missiles for beyond-visual-range engagements.

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, the opposition leader from the People’s Party, expressed no opposition to the cabinet’s approval of the Gripen fighter jets procurement. He noted that recent budget discussions had already indicated the opposition’s support for such acquisitions, but he urged the government to provide a clear strategic rationale behind the purchase.

Earlier reports speculated that Sweden might suspend the sale due to a border dispute with Cambodia, where Thailand employed older-model Gripen jets to attack artillery positions. However, both the Swedish embassy and the RTAF have denied these rumours, confirming that the procurement is on track.

On July 26, the RTAF utilised JAS 39C/D Gripen fighter jets in combat against Cambodia, marking the first combat use of the Swedish-built aircraft. The jets targeted Cambodian artillery attacking Thai positions along the contested border, reported Bangkok Post.