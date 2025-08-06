American tourist floors British man for slapping Pattaya bar girl

A British man suffered a broken wrist after being thrown to the ground by an American man, allegedly in response to the Brit slapping a bar girl in Pattaya out of jealousy.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation were called to Soi 11 on Pattaya Second Road to assist a British man, later identified as 66 year old George. He was reportedly found injured and lying outside a bar.

George’s right wrist was broken, and he sustained a bleeding wound above his right eyebrow. Rescuers rushed him to a nearby hospital, while officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station arrived at the scene to investigate.

According to the 37 year old Thai bar girl named Gaem, George was a regular customer and had previously been in a relationship with her. On the day of the incident, George visited the bar and drank with her and other staff as usual.

He later went to another venue but returned heavily intoxicated. Upon seeing Gaem attending to another male customer, he reportedly became jealous, confronted her. He was asked to calm down and return to his hotel across the street but refused.

George allegedly escalated the argument by slapping Gaem across the face, prompting her to retaliate by throwing a glass at him.

The altercation continued until a 53 year old American customer named Eric intervened, attempting to defuse the situation. Eric reportedly swung George to the ground, causing the injury to his wrist.

Police summoned all parties involved and witnesses to the police station for questioning. They plan to speak with George once his condition improves. Officers stressed that justice would be served for all involved.

In a similar jealousy-fuelled incident in April, a foreign man brought his new partner to a bar in Pattaya, only to encounter his Thai ex-wife. The ex-wife claimed she merely approached the couple to greet them, but the new partner unexpectedly struck her on the head with a glass bottle.

The ex-wife admitted to following the couple outside the bar and attacking the new partner in retaliation. The two women reportedly exchanged blows despite efforts by the foreign man and rescuers to stop the fight.