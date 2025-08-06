Jurassic World shoot sparks tourism surge in Thailand

Blockbuster production created thousands of jobs and boosted revenue across key southern provinces

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 6, 2025
269 1 minute read
Jurassic World shoot sparks tourism surge in Thailand | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of TAT News

Thailand’s stunning southern landscapes just scored a Hollywood blockbuster boost—and the dinosaurs aren’t the only stars drawing attention.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has teamed up with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment for a global influencer campaign to promote Jurassic World Rebirth, the latest instalment in the iconic franchise. The campaign flew in 30 top influencers from around the world to explore film locations across Phuket, Phang Nga, and Krabi between July 30 and August 3.

Director Gareth Edwards and lead cast members—Jonathan Bailey, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, and Audriana Miranda—also touched down in Thailand to help spotlight the country’s film-making potential and promote Jurassic World Rebirth, which wrapped filming in Thailand last month.

Jurassic World shoot sparks tourism surge in Thailand | News by Thaiger

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the agency is leaning into the global trend of “set-jetting”—travel inspired by iconic movie locations.

“We’re adopting a film-led marketing strategy by connecting cinematic scenes with real destinations.”

Jurassic World shoot sparks tourism surge in Thailand | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

Jurassic World shoot sparks tourism surge in Thailand | News by Thaiger

Jurassic World shoot sparks tourism surge in Thailand | News by Thaiger

Senior Vice-President of Global Marketing at Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Stephanie Lutjens, hailed the collaboration with TAT as “incredible.”

And the numbers back the hype. The Jurassic World Rebirth production alone brought in over 400 million baht and created more than 2,200 jobs across the three southern provinces, according to TAT. It also delivered invaluable international exposure for Thailand’s tourism sector.

Bangkok Post reported that from January 1 to July 30 this year, 322 foreign film projects were shot in Thailand, generating over 3.3 billion baht in revenue, according to the Thailand Film Office under the Tourism Department.

Jurassic World shoot sparks tourism surge in Thailand | News by Thaiger

Jurassic World shoot sparks tourism surge in Thailand | News by Thaiger

President of the Phuket Tourist Association Thaneth Tantipiriyakij said film productions offer powerful opportunities to promote tourism—especially when iconic scenes drive fans to visit real-life sets.

“Some locations are now promoting film-inspired travel routes, including Jurassic World Rebirth trails, which are attracting both Thai and international travellers.”

Jurassic World shoot sparks tourism surge in Thailand | News by Thaiger

Thaneth also voiced support for the government’s cash rebate programme but urged the creation of a one-stop service centre to simplify filming logistics, particularly in complex areas like national parks.

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya launches sticker crackdown on Koh Larn vehicles | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya launches sticker crackdown on Koh Larn vehicles

1 minute ago
Thai spiritual medium denies embezzling donations for AIDS patients | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai spiritual medium denies embezzling donations for AIDS patients

7 minutes ago
Bangkok breaks into world’s top 5 summer hotspots | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok breaks into world’s top 5 summer hotspots

24 minutes ago
Thai thief fails necklace snatching but gets 100 baht from kind victim | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai thief fails necklace snatching but gets 100 baht from kind victim

35 minutes ago
Patong unites to support troops at Thai border | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong unites to support troops at Thai border

1 hour ago
Thai fortune teller faces legal action over border clash prediction | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai fortune teller faces legal action over border clash prediction

2 hours ago
Man survives ambush and canal crash after late-night trap | Thaiger Crime News

Man survives ambush and canal crash after late-night trap

2 hours ago
Thailand pushes 8-point peace plan in border talks | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand pushes 8-point peace plan in border talks

2 hours ago
Police dismantle illegal gambling ring, seize assets worth 56 million baht | Thaiger Crime News

Police dismantle illegal gambling ring, seize assets worth 56 million baht

2 hours ago
Jurassic World shoot sparks tourism surge in Thailand | Thaiger Tourism News

Jurassic World shoot sparks tourism surge in Thailand

2 hours ago
Thai police raid drone company over permit violations | Thaiger Crime News

Thai police raid drone company over permit violations

2 hours ago
American tourist floors British man for slapping Pattaya bar girl | Thaiger Pattaya News

American tourist floors British man for slapping Pattaya bar girl

2 hours ago
Teen arrested with pen gun after Phuket shooting scare | Thaiger Phuket News

Teen arrested with pen gun after Phuket shooting scare

5 hours ago
Bangkok BTS trains wrapped in Thai flag as tribute to border soldiers | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok BTS trains wrapped in Thai flag as tribute to border soldiers

6 hours ago
China denies drone donation claims in border conflict | Thaiger Thailand News

China denies drone donation claims in border conflict

6 hours ago
Thailand to acquire four Gripen jets in US$19.5 billion deal | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to acquire four Gripen jets in US$19.5 billion deal

6 hours ago
Thailand explores lawsuits against Cambodia over criminal activities | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand explores lawsuits against Cambodia over criminal activities

6 hours ago
Thaksin&#8217;s niece to take legal action over Cambodian spy claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Thaksin’s niece to take legal action over Cambodian spy claims

6 hours ago
Thailand tops global infidelity list with 51% rate | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand tops global infidelity list with 51% rate

6 hours ago
Thai Airways denies US pressure behind Boeing deal | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways denies US pressure behind Boeing deal

6 hours ago
Sergeant Major&#8217;s body found in Chao Phraya River, investigation ongoing | Thaiger Crime News

Sergeant Major’s body found in Chao Phraya River, investigation ongoing

6 hours ago
Madame Wan arrested for trafficking charges in Det Udom | Thaiger Crime News

Madame Wan arrested for trafficking charges in Det Udom

7 hours ago
Hippo star Moo Deng raises 300k baht for border aid | Thaiger Pattaya News

Hippo star Moo Deng raises 300k baht for border aid

7 hours ago
Man arrested for fatal knife attack in Sisaket | Thaiger Crime News

Man arrested for fatal knife attack in Sisaket

7 hours ago
Smash Into Pieces &#8211; &#8216;ArmaHeaven Prophecy&#8217; Live in Bangkok | Thaiger Things To Do

Smash Into Pieces – ‘ArmaHeaven Prophecy’ Live in Bangkok

7 hours ago
South Thailand NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 6, 2025
269 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x