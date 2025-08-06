Jurassic World shoot sparks tourism surge in Thailand

Thailand’s stunning southern landscapes just scored a Hollywood blockbuster boost—and the dinosaurs aren’t the only stars drawing attention.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has teamed up with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment for a global influencer campaign to promote Jurassic World Rebirth, the latest instalment in the iconic franchise. The campaign flew in 30 top influencers from around the world to explore film locations across Phuket, Phang Nga, and Krabi between July 30 and August 3.

Director Gareth Edwards and lead cast members—Jonathan Bailey, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, and Audriana Miranda—also touched down in Thailand to help spotlight the country’s film-making potential and promote Jurassic World Rebirth, which wrapped filming in Thailand last month.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the agency is leaning into the global trend of “set-jetting”—travel inspired by iconic movie locations.

“We’re adopting a film-led marketing strategy by connecting cinematic scenes with real destinations.”

Senior Vice-President of Global Marketing at Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Stephanie Lutjens, hailed the collaboration with TAT as “incredible.”

And the numbers back the hype. The Jurassic World Rebirth production alone brought in over 400 million baht and created more than 2,200 jobs across the three southern provinces, according to TAT. It also delivered invaluable international exposure for Thailand’s tourism sector.

Bangkok Post reported that from January 1 to July 30 this year, 322 foreign film projects were shot in Thailand, generating over 3.3 billion baht in revenue, according to the Thailand Film Office under the Tourism Department.

President of the Phuket Tourist Association Thaneth Tantipiriyakij said film productions offer powerful opportunities to promote tourism—especially when iconic scenes drive fans to visit real-life sets.

“Some locations are now promoting film-inspired travel routes, including Jurassic World Rebirth trails, which are attracting both Thai and international travellers.”

Thaneth also voiced support for the government’s cash rebate programme but urged the creation of a one-stop service centre to simplify filming logistics, particularly in complex areas like national parks.