Man survives ambush and canal crash after late-night trap

A 27 year old man was lured into a late-night meeting by a woman known as Tawan, only to be ambushed and shot at, resulting in a harrowing 20-kilometre escape that ended with his car crashing into a 2-metre deep canal. The police are urgently pursuing the suspects.

At 2am today, August 6, Police Lieutenant Sawak Srikaew, deputy inspector of Bang Sai Police Station, was informed of an incident where assailants shot at a car, leading it to crash into an irrigation canal along Highway 9, inbound towards Bang Pa-in and Bang Bua Thong, in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province.

Upon arrival, police and rescue teams discovered a Honda sedan submerged in the canal, with only the roof visible above the 2-metre deep water. No one was trapped inside the vehicle, as a local fisherman had used a rock to break a window, rescuing the driver safely.

The driver, identified as 27 year old Jakkrit, sustained minor glass-related injuries and was visibly shaken. He recounted tearfully that he had known a woman, Tawan, for just two days and had met her once before.

She had arranged for him to pick her up in Sam Khok district, Pathum Thani province, which borders Bang Sai district in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya. Upon reaching the meeting point around 2am, she attempted to coerce him into driving into a deserted field. Sensing danger, he turned his car around, only to be intercepted by a grey Honda Jazz with three men inside, alongside another white sedan blocking his escape.

Jakkrit quickly accelerated to flee, driving along Road 347 towards Bang Pa-in and then onto Highway 9 towards Bang Bua Thong. During the escape, he heard three gunshots and struggled to control the vehicle until it eventually veered off and crashed into the canal.

Unable to open the car doors, he was fortunate that a local fisherman was nearby to assist him. The assailants parked nearby, possibly assuming he had perished, before fleeing the scene.

Jakkrit suspects Tawan acted as a decoy to lead him into a trap set by the attackers, possibly motivated by jealousy or a romantic dispute. He was able to recall some details of the vehicles involved in the attack.

The police have taken his statement and plan to review CCTV footage along the escape route to locate the woman and the perpetrators for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.