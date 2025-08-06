Thailand tops global infidelity list with 51% rate

Research conducted in 2024 highlights Thailand as the leading country where spouses most frequently engage in infidelity.

It is the only Asian nation to make the list of the top 20 countries with the highest rates of marital cheating. Infidelity remains a significant issue affecting relationships worldwide, transcending cultural differences. The study, which included data from BedBible, World Population Review, and Insider Monkey, revealed the percentage of married individuals who admitted to infidelity in each country.

In the global ranking of infidelity rates, Thailand leads with 51%, followed by Denmark at 46%, Germany and Italy each at 45%, and France at 43%. Other countries with significant rates include Norway at 41%, Belgium at 40%, Spain at 39%, and Finland, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Greece all at 36%.

The list also features Luxembourg, Austria, Brazil, Iceland, the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States, each with a rate of 35%.

The research indicates that men are more likely to admit to cheating, particularly those aged between 30 and 60. However, there is a growing trend among women who are increasingly involved in infidelity and are often more adept at concealing it.

Emotional infidelity is emerging as a major concern, especially among women, with some mistakenly believing that online interactions do not constitute cheating, reported KhaoSod.

