Thailand tops global infidelity list with 51% rate

Alarming trend raises questions about trust in Thai marriages

Bright Choomanee6 hours agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Picture courtesy of jcomp, freepik

Research conducted in 2024 highlights Thailand as the leading country where spouses most frequently engage in infidelity.

It is the only Asian nation to make the list of the top 20 countries with the highest rates of marital cheating. Infidelity remains a significant issue affecting relationships worldwide, transcending cultural differences. The study, which included data from BedBible, World Population Review, and Insider Monkey, revealed the percentage of married individuals who admitted to infidelity in each country.

In the global ranking of infidelity rates, Thailand leads with 51%, followed by Denmark at 46%, Germany and Italy each at 45%, and France at 43%. Other countries with significant rates include Norway at 41%, Belgium at 40%, Spain at 39%, and Finland, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Greece all at 36%.

The list also features Luxembourg, Austria, Brazil, Iceland, the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States, each with a rate of 35%.

The research indicates that men are more likely to admit to cheating, particularly those aged between 30 and 60. However, there is a growing trend among women who are increasingly involved in infidelity and are often more adept at concealing it.

Emotional infidelity is emerging as a major concern, especially among women, with some mistakenly believing that online interactions do not constitute cheating, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, in Surin province, a tense and dramatic incident unfolded at a motel involving a local administrative organisation leader, his wife, and the husband of a woman with whom he was allegedly having an affair. Suspecting infidelity, the two spouses joined forces to track down their partners.

The situation, partially recorded on video, escalated when the leader’s wife struck a car parked at the motel with an object, injuring a woman inside. Witnesses quickly alerted police from the Mueang Surin district.

At the same time, the husband of the female employee, furious over the suspected affair, used a fire extinguisher on the vehicle, though no further injuries were reported.

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news.
