Thailand pushes 8-point peace plan in border talks

Thailand has slapped eight proposals on the table in a bid to lock in a fragile ceasefire with Cambodia—and all eyes are now on Phnom Penh.

The Thai delegation, led by Acting Defence Minister and Deputy Defence Minister General Nattaphon Narkphanit, submitted the peace plan on day two of the Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) preliminary talks in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Dubbed Team Thailand, the kingdom’s border crisis unit confirmed via Facebook that some proposals were accepted “in principle” by Cambodia before noon yesterday, August 5.

“For those issues yet to be agreed, both sides will discuss them further this afternoon,” the post read.

The ongoing talks, held at the secretariat level since Monday, are paving the way for the high-stakes GBC meeting scheduled for tomorrow, August 7. General Nattaphon represented Thailand in the absence of a formal defence minister.

According to Gen. Nattaphon, Cambodia has so far offered little in terms of counter-proposals—a tactic he described as “normal,” adding:

“They want to hear Thailand’s position first.”

The eight-point plan builds on seven previous commitments made at the local level between Thai and Cambodian forces. However, recent reports of Cambodian military activity near the border have raised eyebrows and will be brought to the negotiation table.

Gen. Nattaphon said the Thai team includes officials from the ministries of defence, foreign affairs, and interior to ensure national security is fully safeguarded.

“If Cambodia agrees to all eight Thai proposals, the issues will be cleared for final approval at the main GBC meeting. If only partial agreement is reached, the rest will be deferred to the next round.”

Any final deal will also need the green light from Thailand’s National Security Council before it’s signed off, reported Bangkok Post.

When asked whether a breakdown in talks could lead to renewed skirmishes, Gen. Nattaphon was blunt.

“That depends on Cambodia’s willingness to honour its commitments. But if they violate the ceasefire agreement, they risk condemnation from the global community. We remain vigilant, and local military units are fully prepared.”

The presence of international observers at tomorrow’s session is expected to keep both sides in check as hopes rise for a stable resolution.