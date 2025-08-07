Loan shark conflict suspected after man found dead in Phatthalung plantation

Desperate note to mother found near body among list of debtor names

Petch Petpailin6 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 7, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ หนังสือพิมพ์รายวัน.สยามประชา

A Thai man died in a fatal shooting in a palm plantation in the southern province of Phatthalung, with police suspecting a conflict within a loan shark gang as the motive for the murder. A letter addressed to his mother, discovered in his bag, is believed to provide a crucial clue.

The body was discovered at around 4pm yesterday, August 6, by a 67 year old woman and her husband, who were passing the plantation. Initially believing the man to be the plantation owner, the couple approached the body and quickly realised he was not a local.

They alerted officers from Mueang Phatthalung Police Station to the scene for further investigation. The couple reported having heard four gunshots at approximately 5am, followed by two more shots ten minutes later. The couple stated that they were unsure whether the sounds were related to the incident.

According to the police report, the man’s body was found lying in a ditch within the plantation, his face covered in blood. He was wearing a black T-shirt and trousers and suffered gunshot wounds to the body, right shoulder, and neck. Officers estimated that he had been dead for at least eight hours prior to being found.

A bag found near the body contained items that helped identify the victim as 22 year old Surasak, a resident of Yasothon province in the Isaan region.

Thai man found dead with gunshot wounds in Phattalung
Photo via Facebook/ หนังสือพิมพ์รายวัน.สยามประชา

Inside the bag were floral shorts, a pair of glasses, an ID card, and a handwritten letter. In the letter to his mother, Surasak wrote…

“I want to go home, Mother. Please help me. I miss you, Mother. I hope you can find someone who can help me. If I have to wait for the money from your land sale, I may be (the message was crossed out). I want to go home. I miss you and Em very much. Anyone, please help. Please save my life. I want to have a better life.”

Thai man dies leaving letter to mother
Photo via Facebook/ หนังสือพิมพ์รายวัน.สยามประชา

Also in the bag were documents listing several names believed to be informal loan debtors. This discovery led police to suspect that Surasak’s murder was linked to a loan shark gang operating in the area.

Officers are continuing their investigation to determine Surasak’s involvement with the gang and to identify those responsible for his death.

