Thai fortune teller faces legal action over border clash prediction

Forecast causes panic among residents at border, as well as an online backlash

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ หมอปลาย พรายกระซิบ

Two Thai lawyers filed a complaint against a well-known fortune teller, accusing her of spreading panic after she predicted an upcoming clash at the Thailand-Cambodia border.

The fortune teller, Worracha “Plai” Pinitrokakorn, better known as Plai Prai Krasip, gave an interview to the media on August 2, during which she commented on Thai politics.

Plai initially spoke about the new Prime Minister (PM) of Thailand. Using her alleged forecasting abilities, she claimed that a new PM would be appointed in November or December this year. According to her, the new PM would be a young man whose name begins with the letter “P”.

She went on to warn that this new leader may cause hardship for Thai citizens, describing him as self-centred and prone to making decisions without sound justification.

Thai fortune teller predicts next clash with Cambodia sparking drama
Photo via MGR Online

The fortune teller then discussed potential unrest at the border, stating…

“There will be another big attack within the next one to two days. People should worry about their property at this time. Do not return home and be concerned for your safety. I believe the bloodshed will be more severe than before.

From what I’ve seen, something large and destructive will be used. The strongest weapon Thailand possesses will not be deployed yet, but it will be later this year. Once it is, everything will fall silent.

Before that silence, diplomatic relations with other countries will be affected. I believe it will all end within the next month.”

Thai police criticises fortune teller for border clash prediction
Rewat Klinkaysorn | Photo via ThaiPost

Her forecast caused alarm among some members of the public, particularly those who believe in her psychic abilities. Critics argued that she should not comment on national security or political matters.

Former Narcotics Suppression Bureau officer, Rewat Klinkaysorn, took to social media to criticise Plai, stating…

“You said it would happen in the next one or two days. It’s already been a day, and nothing has happened. So, how are you going to take responsibility if it doesn’t happen?

People in rural areas still believe in people like you. Their mental health is deteriorating. They’re too afraid to hold events and have had to cancel them; losses have already occurred.

What if your prediction is wrong? Don’t say such things again. I urge anyone to file a police report against her for [spreading misinformation]. You’ll soon be exhausted by the court process.”

Thai lawyers sue fortune teller for forecasting about Cambodia clash
Photo via ThaiRath

Yesterday, August 5, two prominent Thai lawyers, Kirdpon Kaewkird and Ronnarong Kaewphet, filed a complaint against Plai at Pak Kret Police Station in Nonthaburi.

They accused her of violating Section 384 of the Criminal Law, which prohibits intentionally spreading false information that causes public alarm. The offence carries a penalty of up to one month in prison, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.

The lawyers clarified that they were not seeking severe punishment but simply wished to caution her against making statements on such sensitive topics.

However, they added that further charges could be brought if police determine she committed other offences, based on the interview record submitted as key evidence.

Thai PBS reported that police plan to summon Plai for questioning but have been unable to schedule it, as she has been hospitalised due to stress brought on by the incident.

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 6, 2025
