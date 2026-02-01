Thai parties pledge support for sex workers ahead of election

Ahead of the February 8 election, various political parties in Thailand have expressed their support for sex workers, pledging to enhance protection and dignity under the law in a nation where prostitution remains illegal.

The Service Workers in Group (Swing) Foundation recently organised a forum titled ‘Sex (Worker) and the City’ to explore policies related to sex work. Representatives from the Pheu Thai, People’s, Movement, Thai Sang Thai, and Democrat parties convened at Cowboy 2 bar in Soi Cowboy, a well-known night entertainment area, to engage in this discussion.

The conversation highlighted the potential role of politics in improving the lives of sex workers and urged the forthcoming government to commit to their cause with concrete policies.

Despite the extensive nature of the sex industry in Thailand, the Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act still criminalises sex work.

In October 2023, sex work was classified as a regulatory offence in an effort to promote decriminalisation, as announced in the Royal Gazette. Under the new regulation, only officials from the Social Development and Human Security Ministry are authorised to impose fines.

Nonetheless, sex workers frequently encounter exploitation by officials through extortion and bribes, as the legal status of their occupation remains ambiguous. Issues such as unfair wages, overwork, and abuse from both employers and clients are often overlooked.

Patdarasm Thongsaluaykorn, a Pheu Thai Party list candidate, emphasised the significant economic contribution of sex workers both nationally and at the household level.

‘No matter how Thailand tries to deny the existence of this profession, the country needs to admit that many families’ breadwinners are doing this job,’

Patdarasm stated that sex workers should receive protection under the Entertainment Places Act, enabling them to be recognised as formal workers.

‘Decriminalisation is not the end but only the first step… regardless of who they are or what they do,’ she commented. ‘This is not about morality, but social structure and inequality.’ Her party also aims to ensure inclusive and equal access to social welfare under labour laws.

Natthaya Boonphakdi, a People’s Party list candidate, described the issue as a human rights matter due to the discrimination sex workers face. Criminalisation results in their exclusion from social and legal protection, and she argued that decriminalisation is essential for improving rights.

Sex work is integral to the party’s ‘state reform’ pillars, intended to promote transparency and eliminate corruption. The party is committed to advocating for an Anti-Discrimination Bill after the election.

‘While it may take time for sex work to be decriminalised, inclusive social welfare can be offered immediately,’

Kannavee Suebsaeng, leader of the Movement Party and PM candidate, supports decriminalisation, stating that ‘sex work is work.’

‘What right does the state have to decide whether individuals can use their own bodies to earn a living?’

He argued that criminalising sex work perpetuates corruption and discrimination. He committed to advocating for recognition under the International Labour Organisation’s Recommendation No. 204 to facilitate workers’ transition to the formal economy.

Kannavee also suggested reforming labour laws to provide equal protection for all workers. ‘As long as the law makes them wrong, it will be used as a tool to violate their rights,’

Best Wongpairojkul, Thai Sang Thai deputy secretary-general, stated that sex work ‘should not remain in the shadows’ and called for decriminalisation. He raised concerns about whether a history in sex work would impact future employment.

‘We need to work together on raising awareness, regardless of who is in government,’

Issara Sunthornwat, the Democrat deputy leader, mentioned that while his party is still deliberating on decriminalisation, it acknowledges that current laws fail to reduce crime and instead create grey areas for corruption.

‘The problem is not the sex workers themselves, but the system that facilitates corruption and exploitation,’

He added that the party has a policy to protect informal workers through improved contracts and vowed to address human trafficking in the sex industry, according to Bangkok Post.