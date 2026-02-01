Thai parties pledge support for sex workers ahead of election

Forum highlights gap between law and reality of Thailand’s sex industry

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: February 1, 2026, 1:03 PM
467 3 minutes read
Thai parties pledge support for sex workers ahead of election | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Ahead of the February 8 election, various political parties in Thailand have expressed their support for sex workers, pledging to enhance protection and dignity under the law in a nation where prostitution remains illegal.

The Service Workers in Group (Swing) Foundation recently organised a forum titled ‘Sex (Worker) and the City’ to explore policies related to sex work. Representatives from the Pheu Thai, People’s, Movement, Thai Sang Thai, and Democrat parties convened at Cowboy 2 bar in Soi Cowboy, a well-known night entertainment area, to engage in this discussion.

The conversation highlighted the potential role of politics in improving the lives of sex workers and urged the forthcoming government to commit to their cause with concrete policies.

Despite the extensive nature of the sex industry in Thailand, the Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act still criminalises sex work.

In October 2023, sex work was classified as a regulatory offence in an effort to promote decriminalisation, as announced in the Royal Gazette. Under the new regulation, only officials from the Social Development and Human Security Ministry are authorised to impose fines.

Nonetheless, sex workers frequently encounter exploitation by officials through extortion and bribes, as the legal status of their occupation remains ambiguous. Issues such as unfair wages, overwork, and abuse from both employers and clients are often overlooked.

Patdarasm Thongsaluaykorn, a Pheu Thai Party list candidate, emphasised the significant economic contribution of sex workers both nationally and at the household level.

Related Articles

‘No matter how Thailand tries to deny the existence of this profession, the country needs to admit that many families’ breadwinners are doing this job,’

Patdarasm stated that sex workers should receive protection under the Entertainment Places Act, enabling them to be recognised as formal workers.

‘Decriminalisation is not the end but only the first step… regardless of who they are or what they do,’ she commented. ‘This is not about morality, but social structure and inequality.’ Her party also aims to ensure inclusive and equal access to social welfare under labour laws.

Natthaya Boonphakdi, a People’s Party list candidate, described the issue as a human rights matter due to the discrimination sex workers face. Criminalisation results in their exclusion from social and legal protection, and she argued that decriminalisation is essential for improving rights.

Sex work is integral to the party’s ‘state reform’ pillars, intended to promote transparency and eliminate corruption. The party is committed to advocating for an Anti-Discrimination Bill after the election.

‘While it may take time for sex work to be decriminalised, inclusive social welfare can be offered immediately,’

Kannavee Suebsaeng, leader of the Movement Party and PM candidate, supports decriminalisation, stating that ‘sex work is work.’

‘What right does the state have to decide whether individuals can use their own bodies to earn a living?’

He argued that criminalising sex work perpetuates corruption and discrimination. He committed to advocating for recognition under the International Labour Organisation’s Recommendation No. 204 to facilitate workers’ transition to the formal economy.

Thai parties pledge support for sex workers ahead of election | News by Thaiger
Soi Cowboy | Photo by Yu tptw taken from Wikipedia

Kannavee also suggested reforming labour laws to provide equal protection for all workers. ‘As long as the law makes them wrong, it will be used as a tool to violate their rights,’

Best Wongpairojkul, Thai Sang Thai deputy secretary-general, stated that sex work ‘should not remain in the shadows’ and called for decriminalisation. He raised concerns about whether a history in sex work would impact future employment.

‘We need to work together on raising awareness, regardless of who is in government,’

Issara Sunthornwat, the Democrat deputy leader, mentioned that while his party is still deliberating on decriminalisation, it acknowledges that current laws fail to reduce crime and instead create grey areas for corruption.

‘The problem is not the sex workers themselves, but the system that facilitates corruption and exploitation,’

He added that the party has a policy to protect informal workers through improved contracts and vowed to address human trafficking in the sex industry, according to Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
Thai man&#8217;s sacred tattoo test leads to axe injuries | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man’s sacred tattoo test leads to axe injuries

8 hours ago
Police hunt suspect after immigration officer&#8217;s fatal stabbing | Thaiger Thailand News

Police hunt suspect after immigration officer’s fatal stabbing

9 hours ago
Cyber police arrest Telegram group admin for child porn distribution | Thaiger Thailand News

Cyber police arrest Telegram group admin for child porn distribution

9 hours ago
Japanese firms in Thailand struggle amid Thai-Cambodian border conflict | Thaiger Thailand News

Japanese firms in Thailand struggle amid Thai-Cambodian border conflict

10 hours ago
Phuket&#8217;s Big Buddha viewpoint set to reopen after renovations this month | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s Big Buddha viewpoint set to reopen after renovations this month

10 hours ago
Thai parties pledge support for sex workers ahead of election | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai parties pledge support for sex workers ahead of election

11 hours ago
Woman exposes lawyer taking secret photos in Chon Buri restroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman exposes lawyer taking secret photos in Chon Buri restroom

12 hours ago
Thailand marks Queen Sirikit&#8217;s 100-day memorial with nationwide ceremonies | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand marks Queen Sirikit’s 100-day memorial with nationwide ceremonies

13 hours ago
Chon Buri hotel owner confronts police over released Russian youths | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri hotel owner confronts police over released Russian youths

13 hours ago
Alcohol ban in effect nationwide today for advance voting | Thaiger Thailand News

Alcohol ban in effect nationwide today for advance voting

14 hours ago
Sudden blast injures two Thai soldiers near former conflict zone | Thaiger Thailand News

Sudden blast injures two Thai soldiers near former conflict zone

2 days ago
Truck snags wires and pulls down 70 power poles in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Truck snags wires and pulls down 70 power poles in Samut Prakan

2 days ago
Filmer criticised for not helping collapsed taxi driver in Ayutthaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Filmer criticised for not helping collapsed taxi driver in Ayutthaya

2 days ago
Chiang Rai family exhumes body after ‘dead’ son walks back home | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Rai family exhumes body after ‘dead’ son walks back home

2 days ago
Product Watch warns Thai youth about cannabis vapes | Thaiger Thailand News

Product Watch warns Thai youth about cannabis vapes

2 days ago
Drug suspect abandons girlfriend in police chase on Ayutthaya road | Thaiger Thailand News

Drug suspect abandons girlfriend in police chase on Ayutthaya road

2 days ago
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok hosts Bangkok Design Week 2026 | Thaiger Events

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok hosts Bangkok Design Week 2026

2 days ago
Pattaya rolls out colour-coded beach umbrellas to boost seaside views | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya rolls out colour-coded beach umbrellas to boost seaside views

2 days ago
Phuket man berates children in buffet, gets called out | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket man berates children in buffet, gets called out

2 days ago
Thailand reforms business, visa, and social laws to attract global expats | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand reforms business, visa, and social laws to attract global expats

2 days ago
Truck triggers blackout after toppling 70 poles in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Truck triggers blackout after toppling 70 poles in Samut Prakan

2 days ago
American motorcyclist killed in Pattaya head-on crash with SUV | Thaiger Pattaya News

American motorcyclist killed in Pattaya head-on crash with SUV

3 days ago
Foreign couple caught on video getting frisky in Phuket tuk tuk | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign couple caught on video getting frisky in Phuket tuk tuk

3 days ago
Swiss national among 30 arrested in Pattaya drug crackdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Swiss national among 30 arrested in Pattaya drug crackdown

3 days ago
Dutch man held at Phuket Airport over assault on Thai vendor | Thaiger Phuket News

Dutch man held at Phuket Airport over assault on Thai vendor

3 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: February 1, 2026, 1:03 PM
467 3 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.