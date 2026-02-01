Woman exposes lawyer taking secret photos in Chon Buri restroom

A shocking incident occurred at a petrol station near Bang Saen Beach in Chon Buri, when a woman discovered a man secretly taking photos in the women’s restroom.

The man, later identified as a lawyer, was found to have a history of similar offences.

Phawida Siangwan, the victim, recounted that at around 3am, after visiting Bang Saen Beach with her partner, she stopped by the petrol station restroom.

While using the restroom, she noticed a reflection on the wet floor resembling a figure in the adjacent stall. Initially thinking it was a ghost, she realised it was a person and captured evidence with her phone.

She then waited outside to see if anyone left the restroom.

Shortly after, a man emerged, prompting Phawida to call her partner for assistance. They confronted the man, who offered to delete the photos. However, he refused to let them inspect his phone and tried to flee.

With the help of her partner and station staff, they detained the man and inspected his phone, discovering 4 photos of Phawida and over 1,000 other images of women, including clear shots of female students.

Deleted images were also found in the phone’s trash bin, raising concerns about potential distribution.

Phawida noted that the man had been in the restroom since roughly 9pm the previous night. Upon searching his car, they found lawyer’s attire, numerous legal documents, and a genuine lawyer’s ID matching his appearance.

Additionally, chat messages with the man’s girlfriend were discovered. Phawida contacted the girlfriend, who admitted being aware of his behaviour and revealed he had been previously arrested for similar conduct.

Despite the man’s release on bail, Phawida is determined to pursue legal action to protect her rights and prevent such incidents from recurring.

She emphasised the importance of ensuring Bang Saen remains a safe tourist destination, free from fear for visitors, as reported by Khaosod.