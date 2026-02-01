Woman exposes lawyer taking secret photos in Chon Buri restroom

Over 1,000 images of women found on suspect’s phone

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: February 1, 2026, 11:42 AM
590 1 minute read
Woman exposes lawyer taking secret photos in Chon Buri restroom | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Khaosod

A shocking incident occurred at a petrol station near Bang Saen Beach in Chon Buri, when a woman discovered a man secretly taking photos in the women’s restroom.

The man, later identified as a lawyer, was found to have a history of similar offences.

Phawida Siangwan, the victim, recounted that at around 3am, after visiting Bang Saen Beach with her partner, she stopped by the petrol station restroom.

While using the restroom, she noticed a reflection on the wet floor resembling a figure in the adjacent stall. Initially thinking it was a ghost, she realised it was a person and captured evidence with her phone.

She then waited outside to see if anyone left the restroom.

Shortly after, a man emerged, prompting Phawida to call her partner for assistance. They confronted the man, who offered to delete the photos. However, he refused to let them inspect his phone and tried to flee.

Woman exposes lawyer taking secret photos in Chon Buri restroom | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Khaosod

With the help of her partner and station staff, they detained the man and inspected his phone, discovering 4 photos of Phawida and over 1,000 other images of women, including clear shots of female students.

Related Articles

Deleted images were also found in the phone’s trash bin, raising concerns about potential distribution.

Phawida noted that the man had been in the restroom since roughly 9pm the previous night. Upon searching his car, they found lawyer’s attire, numerous legal documents, and a genuine lawyer’s ID matching his appearance.

Woman exposes lawyer taking secret photos in Chon Buri restroom | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Khaosod

Additionally, chat messages with the man’s girlfriend were discovered. Phawida contacted the girlfriend, who admitted being aware of his behaviour and revealed he had been previously arrested for similar conduct.

Despite the man’s release on bail, Phawida is determined to pursue legal action to protect her rights and prevent such incidents from recurring.

She emphasised the importance of ensuring Bang Saen remains a safe tourist destination, free from fear for visitors, as reported by Khaosod.

Latest Thailand News
Thai man&#8217;s sacred tattoo test leads to axe injuries | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man’s sacred tattoo test leads to axe injuries

8 hours ago
Police hunt suspect after immigration officer&#8217;s fatal stabbing | Thaiger Thailand News

Police hunt suspect after immigration officer’s fatal stabbing

9 hours ago
Cyber police arrest Telegram group admin for child porn distribution | Thaiger Thailand News

Cyber police arrest Telegram group admin for child porn distribution

9 hours ago
Japanese firms in Thailand struggle amid Thai-Cambodian border conflict | Thaiger Thailand News

Japanese firms in Thailand struggle amid Thai-Cambodian border conflict

10 hours ago
Phuket&#8217;s Big Buddha viewpoint set to reopen after renovations this month | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s Big Buddha viewpoint set to reopen after renovations this month

10 hours ago
Thai parties pledge support for sex workers ahead of election | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai parties pledge support for sex workers ahead of election

11 hours ago
Woman exposes lawyer taking secret photos in Chon Buri restroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman exposes lawyer taking secret photos in Chon Buri restroom

12 hours ago
Thailand marks Queen Sirikit&#8217;s 100-day memorial with nationwide ceremonies | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand marks Queen Sirikit’s 100-day memorial with nationwide ceremonies

13 hours ago
Chon Buri hotel owner confronts police over released Russian youths | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri hotel owner confronts police over released Russian youths

13 hours ago
Alcohol ban in effect nationwide today for advance voting | Thaiger Thailand News

Alcohol ban in effect nationwide today for advance voting

14 hours ago
Sudden blast injures two Thai soldiers near former conflict zone | Thaiger Thailand News

Sudden blast injures two Thai soldiers near former conflict zone

2 days ago
Truck snags wires and pulls down 70 power poles in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Truck snags wires and pulls down 70 power poles in Samut Prakan

2 days ago
Filmer criticised for not helping collapsed taxi driver in Ayutthaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Filmer criticised for not helping collapsed taxi driver in Ayutthaya

2 days ago
Chiang Rai family exhumes body after ‘dead’ son walks back home | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Rai family exhumes body after ‘dead’ son walks back home

2 days ago
Product Watch warns Thai youth about cannabis vapes | Thaiger Thailand News

Product Watch warns Thai youth about cannabis vapes

2 days ago
Drug suspect abandons girlfriend in police chase on Ayutthaya road | Thaiger Thailand News

Drug suspect abandons girlfriend in police chase on Ayutthaya road

2 days ago
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok hosts Bangkok Design Week 2026 | Thaiger Events

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok hosts Bangkok Design Week 2026

2 days ago
Pattaya rolls out colour-coded beach umbrellas to boost seaside views | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya rolls out colour-coded beach umbrellas to boost seaside views

2 days ago
Phuket man berates children in buffet, gets called out | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket man berates children in buffet, gets called out

2 days ago
Thailand reforms business, visa, and social laws to attract global expats | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand reforms business, visa, and social laws to attract global expats

2 days ago
Truck triggers blackout after toppling 70 poles in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Truck triggers blackout after toppling 70 poles in Samut Prakan

2 days ago
American motorcyclist killed in Pattaya head-on crash with SUV | Thaiger Pattaya News

American motorcyclist killed in Pattaya head-on crash with SUV

3 days ago
Foreign couple caught on video getting frisky in Phuket tuk tuk | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign couple caught on video getting frisky in Phuket tuk tuk

3 days ago
Swiss national among 30 arrested in Pattaya drug crackdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Swiss national among 30 arrested in Pattaya drug crackdown

3 days ago
Dutch man held at Phuket Airport over assault on Thai vendor | Thaiger Phuket News

Dutch man held at Phuket Airport over assault on Thai vendor

3 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: February 1, 2026, 11:42 AM
590 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.