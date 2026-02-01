Phuket’s Big Buddha viewpoint set to reopen after renovations this month

Class action lawsuit against foundation remains unresolved

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: February 1, 2026, 1:31 PM
215 1 minute read
Phuket’s Big Buddha viewpoint set to reopen after renovations this month | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Achadthaya Chuenniran

The Big Buddha viewpoint, located between Chalong and Kata in Phuket, is anticipated to welcome visitors again this month, bringing cautious optimism to locals and tourism operators alike.

Phra Khru Wisutkitiyaphon, abbot of Wat Kittisangkharam, has announced that the reopening will occur once renovations and cleaning are completed, with an exact date still pending confirmation. Temple officials continue to coordinate closely with relevant authorities to ensure readiness.

Phra Khru Wisutkitiyaphon confirmed that the temple has secured a permit from the Royal Forest Department‘s Phuket branch. Efforts are currently focused on enhancing the site’s condition following its extended closure, including safety checks and general maintenance.

He emphasised the separation of Wat Kata from the legal proceedings and compensation issues related to the landslide in August 2024, which resulted in 13 fatalities and 19 injuries, damaging numerous homes in Kata and deeply affecting the local community.

The landslide led residents of Soi Patak 2 to file a class action lawsuit against the Phra Phuttha Ming Mongkol Sattha 45 Foundation, with the case continuing through formal legal channels.

Phuket's Big Buddha viewpoint set to reopen after renovations this month | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of the Phuket News

The abbot also clarified that the foundation no longer manages operations at the Big Buddha site, with Wat Kata now assuming control.

He reiterated Wat Kata’s non-involvement in the ongoing court case, which is being handled by the Phuket Provincial Court as Civil Case No. 520/2568.

Related Articles

Despite compensation negotiations, no settlement has been reached, and a judgement date remains unscheduled, leaving uncertainty for those affected.

Previously, the Big Buddha viewpoint briefly reopened from December 31 to January 3 to allow merit-making during the New Year period before closing again due to unresolved legal and administrative issues, including procedural requirements.

Phuket MPs Chalermpong Saengdee and Thitikan Thitipruethikul have urged the Anti-Money Laundering Office to investigate the financial activities of the foundation, but no response has been received to date.

The site’s potential reopening this February would be the first since the landslide incident over a year ago, as reported by the Phuket News.

Latest Thailand News
Thai man&#8217;s sacred tattoo test leads to axe injuries | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man’s sacred tattoo test leads to axe injuries

1 hour ago
Police hunt suspect after immigration officer&#8217;s fatal stabbing | Thaiger Thailand News

Police hunt suspect after immigration officer’s fatal stabbing

2 hours ago
Cyber police arrest Telegram group admin for child porn distribution | Thaiger Thailand News

Cyber police arrest Telegram group admin for child porn distribution

2 hours ago
Japanese firms in Thailand struggle amid Thai-Cambodian border conflict | Thaiger Thailand News

Japanese firms in Thailand struggle amid Thai-Cambodian border conflict

3 hours ago
Phuket&#8217;s Big Buddha viewpoint set to reopen after renovations this month | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s Big Buddha viewpoint set to reopen after renovations this month

3 hours ago
Thai parties pledge support for sex workers ahead of election | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai parties pledge support for sex workers ahead of election

4 hours ago
Woman exposes lawyer taking secret photos in Chon Buri restroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman exposes lawyer taking secret photos in Chon Buri restroom

5 hours ago
Thailand marks Queen Sirikit&#8217;s 100-day memorial with nationwide ceremonies | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand marks Queen Sirikit’s 100-day memorial with nationwide ceremonies

6 hours ago
Chon Buri hotel owner confronts police over released Russian youths | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri hotel owner confronts police over released Russian youths

6 hours ago
Alcohol ban in effect nationwide today for advance voting | Thaiger Thailand News

Alcohol ban in effect nationwide today for advance voting

7 hours ago
Sudden blast injures two Thai soldiers near former conflict zone | Thaiger Thailand News

Sudden blast injures two Thai soldiers near former conflict zone

2 days ago
Truck snags wires and pulls down 70 power poles in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Truck snags wires and pulls down 70 power poles in Samut Prakan

2 days ago
Filmer criticised for not helping collapsed taxi driver in Ayutthaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Filmer criticised for not helping collapsed taxi driver in Ayutthaya

2 days ago
Chiang Rai family exhumes body after ‘dead’ son walks back home | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Rai family exhumes body after ‘dead’ son walks back home

2 days ago
Product Watch warns Thai youth about cannabis vapes | Thaiger Thailand News

Product Watch warns Thai youth about cannabis vapes

2 days ago
Drug suspect abandons girlfriend in police chase on Ayutthaya road | Thaiger Thailand News

Drug suspect abandons girlfriend in police chase on Ayutthaya road

2 days ago
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok hosts Bangkok Design Week 2026 | Thaiger Events

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok hosts Bangkok Design Week 2026

2 days ago
Pattaya rolls out colour-coded beach umbrellas to boost seaside views | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya rolls out colour-coded beach umbrellas to boost seaside views

2 days ago
Phuket man berates children in buffet, gets called out | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket man berates children in buffet, gets called out

2 days ago
Thailand reforms business, visa, and social laws to attract global expats | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand reforms business, visa, and social laws to attract global expats

2 days ago
Truck triggers blackout after toppling 70 poles in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Truck triggers blackout after toppling 70 poles in Samut Prakan

2 days ago
American motorcyclist killed in Pattaya head-on crash with SUV | Thaiger Pattaya News

American motorcyclist killed in Pattaya head-on crash with SUV

2 days ago
Foreign couple caught on video getting frisky in Phuket tuk tuk | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign couple caught on video getting frisky in Phuket tuk tuk

2 days ago
Swiss national among 30 arrested in Pattaya drug crackdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Swiss national among 30 arrested in Pattaya drug crackdown

2 days ago
Dutch man held at Phuket Airport over assault on Thai vendor | Thaiger Phuket News

Dutch man held at Phuket Airport over assault on Thai vendor

2 days ago
Phuket News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: February 1, 2026, 1:31 PM
215 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.