Phuket’s Big Buddha viewpoint set to reopen after renovations this month

The Big Buddha viewpoint, located between Chalong and Kata in Phuket, is anticipated to welcome visitors again this month, bringing cautious optimism to locals and tourism operators alike.

Phra Khru Wisutkitiyaphon, abbot of Wat Kittisangkharam, has announced that the reopening will occur once renovations and cleaning are completed, with an exact date still pending confirmation. Temple officials continue to coordinate closely with relevant authorities to ensure readiness.

Phra Khru Wisutkitiyaphon confirmed that the temple has secured a permit from the Royal Forest Department‘s Phuket branch. Efforts are currently focused on enhancing the site’s condition following its extended closure, including safety checks and general maintenance.

He emphasised the separation of Wat Kata from the legal proceedings and compensation issues related to the landslide in August 2024, which resulted in 13 fatalities and 19 injuries, damaging numerous homes in Kata and deeply affecting the local community.

The landslide led residents of Soi Patak 2 to file a class action lawsuit against the Phra Phuttha Ming Mongkol Sattha 45 Foundation, with the case continuing through formal legal channels.

The abbot also clarified that the foundation no longer manages operations at the Big Buddha site, with Wat Kata now assuming control.

He reiterated Wat Kata’s non-involvement in the ongoing court case, which is being handled by the Phuket Provincial Court as Civil Case No. 520/2568.

Despite compensation negotiations, no settlement has been reached, and a judgement date remains unscheduled, leaving uncertainty for those affected.

Previously, the Big Buddha viewpoint briefly reopened from December 31 to January 3 to allow merit-making during the New Year period before closing again due to unresolved legal and administrative issues, including procedural requirements.

Phuket MPs Chalermpong Saengdee and Thitikan Thitipruethikul have urged the Anti-Money Laundering Office to investigate the financial activities of the foundation, but no response has been received to date.

The site’s potential reopening this February would be the first since the landslide incident over a year ago, as reported by the Phuket News.