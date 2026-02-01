Thailand marks Queen Sirikit’s 100-day memorial with nationwide ceremonies

Cabinet members and officials join Gathering of Loyalty

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: February 1, 2026, 11:09 AM
716 1 minute read
Thailand marks Queen Sirikit’s 100-day memorial with nationwide ceremonies | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul led a merit-making ceremony at Government House on Saturday to commemorate the 100-day memorial of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.

The Royal Gazette announced that the 100-day royal rites would occur at the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall in the Grand Palace over the weekend, with the 100th day since her passing on Saturday.

Anutin, accompanied by his spouse Thananon Niramitr, presided over the event alongside cabinet members, heads of government agencies from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Interior Ministry, their spouses, civil servants, and officials.

The religious ceremony was conducted by Somdet Phra Buddhachan, the Great Ecclesiastical Governor of the Eastern Region, and included senior monks who led Buddhist prayers.

At 7.30am, the prime minister lit incense and candles in worship of the Triple Gem and paid homage to the royal portrait of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit.

Ten senior monks then administered the precepts and chanted prayers. Anutin presented monetary offerings and ceremonial items, offered monks’ robes, poured dedicatory water, and led an alms-giving ceremony for 93 monks, dedicating the merit to Her Majesty.

Thailand marks Queen Sirikit's 100-day memorial with nationwide ceremonies | News by Thaiger
Image credit to the Pattaya News

At 8.30am, Anutin led cabinet members, civil servants, religious leaders, and the public in a ‘Gathering of Loyalty’ activity on the lawn in front of the Thai Khu Fah Building.

Related Articles

The Royal Thai Army held a separate 100-day merit-making ceremony at its headquarters on Ratchadamnoen Nok Road, presided over by Gen Chitsanupong Rodsiri, the army’s deputy commander-in-chief.

Senior commanders and personnel participated in an alms-giving ceremony for 93 monks at the plaza in front of the equestrian statue of King Chulalongkorn, followed by a chanting ceremony led by monks from Wat Bowonniwet Vihara.

Additionally, the Interior Ministry has directed all provinces to prepare flower-offering ceremonies for the public in connection with the Royal Cremation Ceremony, according to Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
Thai man&#8217;s sacred tattoo test leads to axe injuries | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man’s sacred tattoo test leads to axe injuries

8 hours ago
Police hunt suspect after immigration officer&#8217;s fatal stabbing | Thaiger Thailand News

Police hunt suspect after immigration officer’s fatal stabbing

9 hours ago
Cyber police arrest Telegram group admin for child porn distribution | Thaiger Thailand News

Cyber police arrest Telegram group admin for child porn distribution

9 hours ago
Japanese firms in Thailand struggle amid Thai-Cambodian border conflict | Thaiger Thailand News

Japanese firms in Thailand struggle amid Thai-Cambodian border conflict

10 hours ago
Phuket&#8217;s Big Buddha viewpoint set to reopen after renovations this month | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s Big Buddha viewpoint set to reopen after renovations this month

10 hours ago
Thai parties pledge support for sex workers ahead of election | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai parties pledge support for sex workers ahead of election

11 hours ago
Woman exposes lawyer taking secret photos in Chon Buri restroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman exposes lawyer taking secret photos in Chon Buri restroom

12 hours ago
Thailand marks Queen Sirikit&#8217;s 100-day memorial with nationwide ceremonies | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand marks Queen Sirikit’s 100-day memorial with nationwide ceremonies

13 hours ago
Chon Buri hotel owner confronts police over released Russian youths | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri hotel owner confronts police over released Russian youths

13 hours ago
Alcohol ban in effect nationwide today for advance voting | Thaiger Thailand News

Alcohol ban in effect nationwide today for advance voting

14 hours ago
Sudden blast injures two Thai soldiers near former conflict zone | Thaiger Thailand News

Sudden blast injures two Thai soldiers near former conflict zone

2 days ago
Truck snags wires and pulls down 70 power poles in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Truck snags wires and pulls down 70 power poles in Samut Prakan

2 days ago
Filmer criticised for not helping collapsed taxi driver in Ayutthaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Filmer criticised for not helping collapsed taxi driver in Ayutthaya

2 days ago
Chiang Rai family exhumes body after ‘dead’ son walks back home | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Rai family exhumes body after ‘dead’ son walks back home

2 days ago
Product Watch warns Thai youth about cannabis vapes | Thaiger Thailand News

Product Watch warns Thai youth about cannabis vapes

2 days ago
Drug suspect abandons girlfriend in police chase on Ayutthaya road | Thaiger Thailand News

Drug suspect abandons girlfriend in police chase on Ayutthaya road

2 days ago
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok hosts Bangkok Design Week 2026 | Thaiger Events

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok hosts Bangkok Design Week 2026

2 days ago
Pattaya rolls out colour-coded beach umbrellas to boost seaside views | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya rolls out colour-coded beach umbrellas to boost seaside views

2 days ago
Phuket man berates children in buffet, gets called out | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket man berates children in buffet, gets called out

2 days ago
Thailand reforms business, visa, and social laws to attract global expats | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand reforms business, visa, and social laws to attract global expats

2 days ago
Truck triggers blackout after toppling 70 poles in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Truck triggers blackout after toppling 70 poles in Samut Prakan

2 days ago
American motorcyclist killed in Pattaya head-on crash with SUV | Thaiger Pattaya News

American motorcyclist killed in Pattaya head-on crash with SUV

3 days ago
Foreign couple caught on video getting frisky in Phuket tuk tuk | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign couple caught on video getting frisky in Phuket tuk tuk

3 days ago
Swiss national among 30 arrested in Pattaya drug crackdown | Thaiger Pattaya News

Swiss national among 30 arrested in Pattaya drug crackdown

3 days ago
Dutch man held at Phuket Airport over assault on Thai vendor | Thaiger Phuket News

Dutch man held at Phuket Airport over assault on Thai vendor

3 days ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: February 1, 2026, 11:09 AM
716 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.