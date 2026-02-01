Thailand marks Queen Sirikit’s 100-day memorial with nationwide ceremonies

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul led a merit-making ceremony at Government House on Saturday to commemorate the 100-day memorial of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.

The Royal Gazette announced that the 100-day royal rites would occur at the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall in the Grand Palace over the weekend, with the 100th day since her passing on Saturday.

Anutin, accompanied by his spouse Thananon Niramitr, presided over the event alongside cabinet members, heads of government agencies from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Interior Ministry, their spouses, civil servants, and officials.

The religious ceremony was conducted by Somdet Phra Buddhachan, the Great Ecclesiastical Governor of the Eastern Region, and included senior monks who led Buddhist prayers.

At 7.30am, the prime minister lit incense and candles in worship of the Triple Gem and paid homage to the royal portrait of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit.

Ten senior monks then administered the precepts and chanted prayers. Anutin presented monetary offerings and ceremonial items, offered monks’ robes, poured dedicatory water, and led an alms-giving ceremony for 93 monks, dedicating the merit to Her Majesty.

At 8.30am, Anutin led cabinet members, civil servants, religious leaders, and the public in a ‘Gathering of Loyalty’ activity on the lawn in front of the Thai Khu Fah Building.

The Royal Thai Army held a separate 100-day merit-making ceremony at its headquarters on Ratchadamnoen Nok Road, presided over by Gen Chitsanupong Rodsiri, the army’s deputy commander-in-chief.

Senior commanders and personnel participated in an alms-giving ceremony for 93 monks at the plaza in front of the equestrian statue of King Chulalongkorn, followed by a chanting ceremony led by monks from Wat Bowonniwet Vihara.

Additionally, the Interior Ministry has directed all provinces to prepare flower-offering ceremonies for the public in connection with the Royal Cremation Ceremony, according to Bangkok Post.