Thailand video news | Protesters rebuke Pheu Thai’s bid to cling to power, Thai police capture migrant smuggler behind 21 Myanmar entrants

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex and Eric deliver a wide range of stories shaping the nation. From political unrest as protesters challenge Pheu Thai’s grip on power and Anutin’s proposal for a special interim cabinet, to Nok Air facing a ban on overseas routes over safety concerns. The headlines also cover a series of crime and safety incidents, including assaults in Pattaya and Mae Hong Son, a major gambling raid in Ayutthaya, and the arrest of a migrant smuggler in Kanchanaburi. On a brighter note, the Bank of Thailand announced the launch of new, durable polymer 50- and 100-baht banknotes this November.

Protesters Rebuke Pheu Thai’s Bid to Cling to Power

Protesters led by Mr Pichit rallied at Bangkok’s Victory Monument to denounce Pheu Thai’s attempt to stay in government. They warned that demonstrations will intensify if the party refuses to step down, accusing it of holding an undemocratic grip on leadership. Organisers vowed to escalate mobilisation against any effort by Pheu Thai to extend its rule, sending a clear message that they will not tolerate political overreach.

Anutin Pushes Special Interim Cabinet to Break Political Deadlock

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul announced he is ready to lead Thailand’s next government by forming a four-month interim administration. He said this “special cabinet” would work with the People’s Party, Pheu Thai, and Palang Pracharath to end the political stalemate. The plan includes a constitutional referendum followed by dissolving Parliament for fresh elections. Anutin framed the proposal as urgent and patriotic, stressing the need for swift solutions to national challenges.

Nok Air Banned from International Routes Over Safety Concerns

Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAT) ordered Nok Air to suspend all international flights due to safety shortcomings. Between 2023 and 2025, the airline faced issues such as in-flight engine shutdowns and runway excursions. Although Nok Air currently does not operate overseas flights, CAAT demanded a root cause analysis of the unexplained engine failure. The regulator also flagged high staff turnover as a risk to safety. Domestic flights continue, but the airline must fix deficiencies quickly—especially with an upcoming ICAO audit of Thailand’s aviation system.

Italian Tourist Assaulted in Pattaya After Defending Girlfriend

On August 28, Italian tourist Francesco Lenza was attacked on Pattaya’s Walking Street after confronting an Uzbek man accused of groping his Thai girlfriend. Another Uzbek, Mukhtae Lbahan, allegedly assaulted Lenza, leaving him with facial injuries. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses as part of the investigation. Initially hesitant, the victim’s girlfriend later pressed charges after being insulted by the suspect. The accused could face sexual assault charges carrying up to 10 years in prison and assault charges punishable by two years or a fine.

Scottish Tourist Shot in Mae Hong Son Road Rage Incident

A Scottish tourist from Dundee was shot in the arm during a road rage altercation on August 26 outside the Yoma Hotel in Mae Hong Son. The conflict erupted when his car nearly collided with that of local man Kitinan Pantarak, who opened fire. Strangely, the shooter then drove the wounded tourist to Pai Hospital before fleeing. Police later arrested Kitinan at his home. While the victim is safe, authorities also discovered he had overstayed his visa, complicating the case further.

Police Arrest “Pa Nuay” in Ayutthaya Gambling Raid

Thai police arrested 69-year-old Amnuay Kiattidonmuang, known as “Pa Nuay Don Mueang,” during a mansion raid in Ayutthaya. The operation dismantled a notorious gambling network tied to a recent Don Mueang bust where 176 people were detained. Amnuay faced eight arrest warrants issued between 2024 and 2025 for organising illegal gambling, running unlawful assemblies, and sheltering migrants. Authorities continue to interrogate him as the investigation expands.

Thai Police Capture Migrant Smuggler Behind 21 Myanmar Entrants

On August 30, police in Kanchanaburi arrested 32-year-old Phuri Lertchaiprachim for smuggling 21 undocumented Myanmar nationals. Acting on a tip-off, officers intercepted two pickup trucks—one driver fled into a forest while Phuri was caught with 10 migrants in his vehicle. He admitted he was recruited via Facebook, claiming links to the Karen National Union and earning 5,000 baht per trip. Each migrant reportedly paid 20,000 baht for transport into Thailand. Phuri faces charges for human smuggling, while the migrants will be prosecuted for illegal entry.

Bank of Thailand to Release Polymer 50- and 100-Baht Notes in November

The Bank of Thailand confirmed it will release new 50- and 100-baht polymer banknotes on November 21. This move follows the successful launch of the polymer 20-baht note, praised for its durability and eight-year lifespan. The new notes will resist moisture, reduce wear, cut costs, and offer environmental benefits compared to paper currency. They retain the same design but feature advanced security elements, including colour-shifting ink, a transparent window, and tactile markings for visually impaired users.

