Police seek French tourist after Patong hotel altercation with Australian

An altercation between an Australian tourist and a French tourist occurred inside a hotel in Patong yesterday morning, August 31, leading the police to search for the Frenchman who left the scene.

Patong Police responded to a report of a violent incident on Nanai Road, Patong, at approximately 9.35am. Hotel staff reported a fight between two foreign guests.

Police arrived with rescue workers from the Kusontham Phuket Foundation and found Australian tourist Brett William John Amery injured and bleeding on the hotel floor with a 5 centimetre head wound.

Witnesses described that the tourists had been involved in a physical fight, after which the French tourist departed the scene on a black Yamaha Nmax motorbike with Phuket licence plate 1 Kor 6178.

First aid was administered to Amery by rescue workers before he was taken to Patong Hospital. However, he declined further treatment after being admitted.

The police have yet to determine the cause of the altercation but have summoned Amery for a formal statement as part of their ongoing investigation. As of this morning, September 1, the Patong Police confirmed that they have not yet located the French tourist, reported The Phuket News.

In similar news, Patong Police are waiting for a medical report before pressing charges against foreign tourists involved in a violent altercation with a Thai motorbike rental operator in Patong. The incident, which took place on August 10, reportedly involved six Arab people.

The suspects were allegedly apprehended by August 14 after a video of the assault was presented to Nirat Phongsitthaworn, Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration, who instructed the Kathu District Chief to launch an investigation.

However, the names, ages, and nationalities of those arrested have not been disclosed, and it is unclear whether the suspects remain in custody.

Although the Kathu District Office announced deportation procedures on August 18, Patong Police have yet to formally file charges.