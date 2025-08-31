Police arrest legendary gambling den owner in Ayutthaya raid

Police have arrested 69 year old Amnuay Kiattidonmuang, known as Pa Nuay Don Mueang, the renowned owner of the legendary gambling den.

The arrest took place following a raid on a mansion in Bang Pahan district, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province. This follows the joint operation by the Department of Provincial Administration and Don Mueang Police Station which led to the arrest of 176 people for illegal gambling in Don Mueang, Bangkok, on August 27.

The initial operation on August 27 uncovered a large-scale gambling operation involving games like Hi-Lo, Fantan, and Dragon Tiger within an 18-plot land area on Songprapha 1 Alley, Don Mueang district. Following the investigation, police apprehended Amnuay Kiattidonmuang, who had eight outstanding arrest warrants against him.

The warrants included charges from November 5, 2024, for harbouring illegal immigrants and organising gambling activities, posing a public health risk. Additional warrants from November 18, 2024, charged him with organising unauthorised gambling activities and assemblies that risked spreading diseases.

Further warrants issued on December 9, 2024, from the Don Mueang district court cited violations of gambling and emergency management laws. Another warrant dated June 13, 2025, reiterated charges of aiding illegal immigrants and managing gambling operations. As part of their investigation, police searched a luxury mansion in Bang Pahan for further evidence.

In an ongoing effort to gather more information, Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, Metropolitan Police Bureau commissioner, plans to question Amnuay at Thung Song Hong Police Station at 1pm the following day, reported KhaoSod.

It was also reported that the Don Mueang gambling den had been raided over 20 times previously, yet it continued to operate, leading to the notorious phrase, “If Nuay isn’t caught, the Don Mueang gambling den will never die.”

In similar news, the Department of Provincial Administration (DPA) launched a raid on a notorious Don Mueang gambling den, detaining more than 200 gamblers. The crackdown, codenamed Operation Singh Prab Payas, was spearheaded by Phumtham Wechayachai and focused on the legendary venue situated in Soi Songprapha 1.