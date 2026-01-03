Royal Thai Navy detains 67 Cambodian migrants attempting illegal border crossing into Thailand

Navy says migrants included men women and children fleeing unemployment and food shortages as authorities provide humanitarian assistance and begin repatriation process

Published: January 3, 2026, 1:39 PM
The Royal Thai Navy has detained 67 Cambodian migrant workers who attempted to illegally cross the Thai border in Chanthaburi province, authorities confirmed on January 3, 2026. The group included men, women, and children who officials said were fleeing severe economic hardship, unemployment, and food insecurity in their home communities.

Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachaiyapan, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, said the arrest was carried out during routine border surveillance operations conducted by the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Protection Command. The command has been tasked with maintaining national security and preventing unlawful border crossings along Thailand’s eastern frontier.

According to navy officials, the group was intercepted at around 5.00am in Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi province. The operation was led by the Chanthaburi Marine Corps Task Force in coordination with local police and immigration officers. Authorities identified the detainees as 35 men, 25 women, and 7 children, all Cambodian nationals who had entered Thai territory on foot without legal documentation.

Officials said the operation was conducted in accordance with Thai law and international human rights principles. Special attention was given to women and children, with officers providing immediate humanitarian assistance including drinking water, food, and basic medical checks. No injuries were reported during the arrest.

The migrants were later transferred to Ban Plaeng Police Station for formal processing under immigration law. Authorities said arrangements are being made for their repatriation through official channels once legal procedures are completed.

Preliminary questioning revealed that the group had left Cambodia due to prolonged unemployment, lack of income, and difficulty accessing basic necessities. Several migrants reportedly told officers they were unable to support their families and decided to risk the dangerous journey in hopes of finding work in Thailand.

The Royal Thai Navy acknowledged the humanitarian dimension of the case while emphasizing the importance of enforcing border security. Officials noted that illegal migration can pose risks to public safety and may be exploited by transnational criminal networks, making strict monitoring necessary.

Rear Admiral Parach said Thailand remains committed to balancing law enforcement with compassion, stressing that officers are instructed to treat all detainees with dignity. He added that long-term solutions to irregular migration require cooperation between countries and broader efforts to address economic instability in the region.

The navy reaffirmed its role in safeguarding national sovereignty while supporting humanitarian standards, stating that border operations will continue alongside coordination with relevant agencies to manage migration challenges responsibly. Source Khaosod

Published: January 3, 2026, 1:39 PM
