Malaysian woman shares eerie hotel experience in Thailand

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 5, 2026, 4:53 PM
Photo via Freepik

Key insights from the news

  • A Malaysian woman shared her unsettling experiences during a 10-day hotel stay in Thailand, reporting strange occurrences almost every night.
  • She experienced a flickering bathroom light, an air conditioning unit that locked at 25 degrees Celsius, and consistent awakenings between 3am and 4am.
  • Additional oddities included a mysterious fortune slip found in her room, a dripping bathroom tap, and a suddenly appeared tissue roll.
  • The woman, who stayed in room 301, emphasized the importance of careful accommodation choices for travelers, as reported by Khaosod.

A Malaysian woman recently took to Facebook to share a chilling experience during her 10-day stay at a popular hotel in Thailand, where she claimed to have encountered strange and unexplained events nearly every night.

She said the first sign of trouble came right after check-in, when the bathroom light began flickering nonstop. Although the light was fixed, more unexplained incidents soon occurred.

The woman explained that the air conditioning in her room locked itself at 25 degrees Celsius no matter how she adjusted the settings. However, the room became so cold that it was uncomfortable, forcing her to switch to fan mode for the rest of the stay.

Furthermore, she reported waking up suddenly between 3am and 4am almost every night, as if someone had deliberately woken her. These consistent early-morning disturbances left her increasingly uneasy.

A few days into the stay, she discovered a mysterious piece of paper next to the television. It turned out to be a fortune slip (siam si) from a temple, although it bore no clear indication of good or bad fortune. She insisted it hadn’t been there before.

She also mentioned that the bathroom tap began to drip persistently and could not be shut off completely, no matter how tightly it was turned.

In another baffling moment, the woman recalled checking the sink area and finding no tissue roll beside it. After briefly stepping out to fetch one, she returned to find a roll had somehow appeared there.

At the end of her post, she revealed that she had stayed in room 301 at a famous hotel, but chose not to disclose the hotel’s name. She said her intention in sharing the story was to remind other travellers to choose their accommodation carefully, reported Khaosod.

In similar news, a Malaysian woman called on religious authorities to take action after discovering that her brother’s wife had secretly married another man in Songkhla province of Thailand and lived a double life for more than a year.

