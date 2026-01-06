Thailand’s national parks see 1.5M visitors during New Year break

Photo via Khaosod

Key insights from the news

  • Thailand's national parks attracted over 1.5 million visitors during the New Year holidays from December 31, 2024, to January 4, 2025, due to government initiatives promoting sustainable tourism.
  • The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) implemented campaigns focused on waste reduction, including a ban on single-use plastics and a 'Leave No Rubbish Behind' program.
  • Deputy Prime Minister Suchart Chomklin commended park staff for ensuring safe and enjoyable experiences for tourists, aligning with the theme 'Creating happiness for Thais, from the heart of MNRE'.
  • Top attractions included Khao Yai National Park, which alone received 121,169 visitors, contributing to a significant increase in domestic travel and economic stimulation.

Thailand welcomed over 1.5 million visitors to its national parks and nature sites during the New Year holidays, as the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE) promoted sustainable tourism and waste reduction campaigns.

The ministry reported that between 31 December 2024 and 4 January 2025, parks and natural attractions under its supervision saw a rise in both local and international visitors. The government had added extra public holidays to support domestic travel and stimulate the economy.

In a statement today, January 6, Deputy Prime Minister and Natural Resources Minister Suchart Chomklin praised park staff for their efforts in facilitating safe and enjoyable experiences for tourists nationwide. The ministry promoted the campaign under the theme “Creating happiness for Thais, from the heart of MNRE”, aiming to provide welcoming and well-managed spaces for families to enjoy the outdoors safely.

Alongside the tourism push, the ministry reinforced its environmental policies, including the “Leave No Rubbish Behind” programme, which urges visitors to take their rubbish with them or dispose of it in designated areas. Single-use plastics and foam containers were banned from all national parks during the period.

Officials also promoted a “Zero Food Waste” initiative, encouraging efficient resource use, waste sorting, and the use of reusable containers for food and drinks, reported Khaosod.

Permanent Secretary Dr Raweewan Bhuridej confirmed that more than 1.5 million people visited sites managed by the MNRE, including over 1.2 million in national parks, nearly 250,000 in zoos, and tens of thousands more in botanical gardens and fossil museums. Top destinations included Khao Yai National Park (121,169 visitors), Khlong Lan, Doi Inthanon, Phu Hin Rong Kla, and Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park.

In similar news, Thailand crossed a tourism landmark in 2025 as long-haul arrivals surpassed 10 million for the first time, a milestone symbolically marked by a Thai Airways flight landing in Bangkok from London back in December.

