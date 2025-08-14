Border clash victims complain over extra costs for document copies in Buriram

Locals in the Isaan province of Buriram are demanding an investigation after a community leader collected an extra cost of 20 baht from residents who claimed compensation following recent border clashes.

A resident from the border community in Nong Wang sub-district, Lahan Sai district, told reporters she was unhappy about the fee. She claimed the community leader collected 20 baht from every family in the area.

According to her, the leader said the money was to cover the cost of photocopying the documents each family had to submit in order to claim 3,000 baht in compensation after the clashes.

She said the amount was small but noted that most locals had been unable to work for over two weeks due to heightened tensions, leaving them without any income. Being asked to pay the fee, she added, was an additional hardship.

The woman also argued that the community leader could have used the government budget to cover photocopying costs instead of charging residents.

However, another local expressed a different view, saying the leader was doing his best to assist people in the community. He pointed out that if the leader had to personally cover the costs of document copies, pens, and other supplies, it would be unfair.

This resident said that he and his family paid only 10 baht for the document copies and had no objection to the payment.

Amarin TV interviewed the community leader yesterday, August 13, about the allegations. The leader confirmed that some residents believed he was collecting a registration fee from those seeking compensation, but he insisted the 20 baht was not a registration fee at all.

He explained that his family operates a copy shop and simply provided document-copying services to residents who did not already have the required photocopies of their personal documents. The rate charged, he said, was the same as in normal circumstances.

The leader added that he gave free copies to some residents who could not afford to pay. He urged the community to be fair to him and other officials who were trying their best to help.

The media report did not mention any intervention by the local administrative government department in the matter.