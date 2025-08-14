Border clash victims complain over extra costs for document copies in Buriram

Locals question fairness as aid seekers face unexpected 20 baht charge

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin14 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 14, 2025
80 1 minute read
Border clash victims complain over extra costs for document copies in Buriram | Thaiger
The community leader | Photo via One 31

Locals in the Isaan province of Buriram are demanding an investigation after a community leader collected an extra cost of 20 baht from residents who claimed compensation following recent border clashes.

A resident from the border community in Nong Wang sub-district, Lahan Sai district, told reporters she was unhappy about the fee. She claimed the community leader collected 20 baht from every family in the area.

According to her, the leader said the money was to cover the cost of photocopying the documents each family had to submit in order to claim 3,000 baht in compensation after the clashes.

She said the amount was small but noted that most locals had been unable to work for over two weeks due to heightened tensions, leaving them without any income. Being asked to pay the fee, she added, was an additional hardship.

The woman also argued that the community leader could have used the government budget to cover photocopying costs instead of charging residents.

Locals says facing aditional hardship after community leader collects extra fee
Locals who complained about the fee. | Photo via One 31

However, another local expressed a different view, saying the leader was doing his best to assist people in the community. He pointed out that if the leader had to personally cover the costs of document copies, pens, and other supplies, it would be unfair.

This resident said that he and his family paid only 10 baht for the document copies and had no objection to the payment.

Related Articles

Amarin TV interviewed the community leader yesterday, August 13, about the allegations. The leader confirmed that some residents believed he was collecting a registration fee from those seeking compensation, but he insisted the 20 baht was not a registration fee at all.

Community leader criticised for collecting 20 baht for document copies
Photo via One 31

He explained that his family operates a copy shop and simply provided document-copying services to residents who did not already have the required photocopies of their personal documents. The rate charged, he said, was the same as in normal circumstances.

The leader added that he gave free copies to some residents who could not afford to pay. He urged the community to be fair to him and other officials who were trying their best to help.

The media report did not mention any intervention by the local administrative government department in the matter.

Latest Thailand News
Rhythm of Thailand: TAT&#8217;s mission to discover Thai charms | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Rhythm of Thailand: TAT’s mission to discover Thai charms

11 seconds ago
Border clash victims complain over extra costs for document copies in Buriram | Thaiger Thailand News

Border clash victims complain over extra costs for document copies in Buriram

14 minutes ago
Russian man arrested in Phuket over illegal possession of firearms | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man arrested in Phuket over illegal possession of firearms

50 minutes ago
Elderly Thai woman&#8217;s kindness exploited in 3,000 baht theft in Kalasin | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly Thai woman’s kindness exploited in 3,000 baht theft in Kalasin

2 hours ago
Thai woman arrested for luring women into illegal surrogacy for foreigners | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman arrested for luring women into illegal surrogacy for foreigners

3 hours ago
Thai man escapes with 51 lottery tickets using fake transfer slip | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man escapes with 51 lottery tickets using fake transfer slip

3 hours ago
Drunk man at Chumphon station arrested for Krabi assault charge | Thaiger Crime News

Drunk man at Chumphon station arrested for Krabi assault charge

4 hours ago
Burglaries in Samut Prakan homes during high tides, losses over 4 million baht | Thaiger Crime News

Burglaries in Samut Prakan homes during high tides, losses over 4 million baht

4 hours ago
Chiang Rai abbot caught in scandalous video call controversy | Thaiger Crime News

Chiang Rai abbot caught in scandalous video call controversy

4 hours ago
Suicide at Sarasin Bridge in Phuket allegedly linked to private photo leak | Thaiger Phuket News

Suicide at Sarasin Bridge in Phuket allegedly linked to private photo leak

5 hours ago
GrabFood rider dies in collision with parked truck in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

GrabFood rider dies in collision with parked truck in Bangkok

5 hours ago
Thailand urges UN probe into Cambodia&#8217;s Ottawa Convention breaches | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand urges UN probe into Cambodia’s Ottawa Convention breaches

6 hours ago
Police raid Pattaya club for operating illegally and detain manager | Thaiger Pattaya News

Police raid Pattaya club for operating illegally and detain manager

6 hours ago
Pattani spiritual medium accused of sexually assaulting nearly 30 boys | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattani spiritual medium accused of sexually assaulting nearly 30 boys

6 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s new submarine to use Chinese engines, completed in three years | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s new submarine to use Chinese engines, completed in three years

6 hours ago
Police seize 5 million meth pills in Sakon Nakhon warehouse raid | Thaiger Phuket News

Police seize 5 million meth pills in Sakon Nakhon warehouse raid

6 hours ago
Court jails &#8216;Uncle Phol&#8217; for 26 years over his toddler niece&#8217;s mysterious death | Thaiger Thailand News

Court jails ‘Uncle Phol’ for 26 years over his toddler niece’s mysterious death

6 hours ago
Thailand expands foreign worker nationalities to address shortages | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand expands foreign worker nationalities to address shortages

7 hours ago
Search underway for man who jumped from Sarasin Bridge, Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Search underway for man who jumped from Sarasin Bridge, Phuket

7 hours ago
Khon Kaen man arrested for fatal stabbing over divorce claims | Thaiger Crime News

Khon Kaen man arrested for fatal stabbing over divorce claims

7 hours ago
Narathiwat police seize 40kg of kratom brew in drug bust | Thaiger South Thailand News

Narathiwat police seize 40kg of kratom brew in drug bust

7 hours ago
46 Cambodians detained for illegal entry into Thailand | Thaiger Crime News

46 Cambodians detained for illegal entry into Thailand

7 hours ago
Pathum Thani garbage collector finds baby in rubbish bag | Thaiger Thailand News

Pathum Thani garbage collector finds baby in rubbish bag

8 hours ago
Heavy rain and flood warnings across 38 Thai provinces | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain and flood warnings across 38 Thai provinces

8 hours ago
Phuket netizens slam foreign cyclist for reckless lane change | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket netizens slam foreign cyclist for reckless lane change

23 hours ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin14 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, August 14, 2025
80 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x