Renting a car in Thailand for the Christmas holiday in 2025: What you need to know
How Thailand’s end-of-year travel surge changes the way people book, drive, and get around
As the festive season approaches, many expats and tourists in Thailand are planning their holiday getaways. While flying and public transport are common choices, renting a car offers unmatched freedom, whether you’re heading to the mountains of Chiang Mai, the islands of the south, or exploring off-the-beaten-path destinations.
But before you hit the road, here’s everything you need to know about renting a car in Thailand for Christmas travel this year.
Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on available data as of now. Rates and availability are subject to change, especially during the busy Christmas and New Year season. Please verify with official sources and rental providers before booking.
Why rent a car in Thailand during the holidays?
Renting a car during the Christmas season gives you flexibility, especially when travelling with family or in groups. Many domestic routes are heavily booked or experience delays. A rental car means you can set your own schedule and explore less touristy spots.
Key benefits include:
- Flexible travel planning
- Comfort and privacy
- Access to rural or scenic routes unreachable by public transit
Popular car rental services in Thailand
While this article is not promotional, it’s useful to know the names of commonly used, reputable providers available across Thailand:
|Provider
|Coverage
|Notable Locations
|Thai Rent A Car
|Nationwide
|Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Pattaya
|Chic Car Rent
|Regional with key airports
|Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Hat Yai
|Hertz Thailand
|Global network, local operations
|Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket
|Budget Thailand
|Nationwide
|All major airports
|ASAP Car Rental
|Affordable, focused on urban areas
|Bangkok, Khon Kaen, Chiang Mai
These services allow for online reservations, offer insurance packages, and typically require an international driver’s permit (IDP) or a Thai driving license.
Booking tips for the holiday season
Demand spikes during December. Book early to secure the best rates and car types. Prices tend to increase in the last two weeks of December, especially for pickup at airports.
Tips to get the best deal:
- Book 2 to 4 weeks in advance
- Use official websites instead of third-party aggregators
- Consider pickup/drop-off from non-airport locations to avoid surcharges
Rental costs: What to expect
Here’s a general idea of what you might pay for car rentals.
|Car Type
|Daily rate you can expect (Thai baht)
|Best For
|Economy (e.g. Yaris)
|1,000 – 1,400
|Solo travellers, short trips
|Compact SUV
|1,400 – 1,800
|Small families, day trips
|Full-size SUV
|2,000 – 3,000
|Long drives, larger groups
|Luxury or Premium
|3,000+
|Special occasions, comfort
Fuel costs, insurance, and optional extras (GPS, child seats) are usually additional.
Keep in mind that you will need to use a credit card for renting these cars and will need to put in a large deposit. However, you should check in with the service that you are using beforehand.
What documents do you need?
To rent a car in Thailand, ensure you have:
- Passport
- Valid visa or entry stamp
- International Driver’s Permit (IDP) or Thai license
- Credit card for deposit and payment
Most companies will block a deposit on your card (usually 5,000 to 10,000 Thai baht), which is refunded upon return, provided there’s no damage.
Driving in Thailand: What to Know
Thailand drives on the left-hand side of the road. Traffic conditions vary drastically between regions. Urban areas like Bangkok can be congested, while rural roads might have fewer signs or lighting.
During the holidays, you might think that going away from the big city may result in fewer traffic jams; however, you might find the opposite. Most people tend to have their hometowns outside big cities, like Bangkok, Phuket, and Chiang Mai, for example, and will be going back for the holidays
With that, you should leave earlier or understand and bear with it the best you can.
General driving tips:
- Wear your seatbelt at all times
- Watch for motorbikes, especially at intersections
- Avoid driving late at night in remote areas
- Use GPS (Google Maps works well in most areas)
- The person who registered with their license should be the one driving. Taking turns is fine, but make sure the registered driver is in the seat for the majority of the time.
Holiday Traffic Considerations
From December 23 to January 2, expect heavier traffic on major highways and at toll gates. Planning your departure early in the morning or late in the evening can help avoid peak congestion.
Certain popular tourist routes, such as Bangkok to Hua Hin or Chiang Mai to Pai, are particularly busy during the holidays.
Alternative Travel Tips for the Holidays
If car rental is unavailable or unsuitable:
- Domestic flights offer quick travel between major cities
- Buses for long-haul trips may take longer and be a bit tight, but they do not cost as much as a plane ticket.
- Train travel, especially in the north, offers scenic views (but must be booked early)
Renting a car in Thailand this Christmas can turn a busy holiday season into a personal adventure. Whether you’re visiting family, planning a road trip, or just want a more relaxed travel experience, having your own vehicle allows for convenience and control.
Just remember: book early, drive safely, and enjoy the festive season with a bit of flexibility, and maybe a scenic detour or two.
The Thaiger key summary
- Rental demand climbs sharply in late December, often tightening availability at major airports.
- Seasonal travel creates heavier traffic patterns, especially on intercity highways.
- Costs fluctuate more noticeably during the festive period, with deposits and insurance becoming key factors for travellers
