Renting a car in Thailand for the Christmas holiday in 2025: What you need to know

As the festive season approaches, many expats and tourists in Thailand are planning their holiday getaways. While flying and public transport are common choices, renting a car offers unmatched freedom, whether you’re heading to the mountains of Chiang Mai, the islands of the south, or exploring off-the-beaten-path destinations.

But before you hit the road, here’s everything you need to know about renting a car in Thailand for Christmas travel this year.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on available data as of now. Rates and availability are subject to change, especially during the busy Christmas and New Year season. Please verify with official sources and rental providers before booking.

Why rent a car in Thailand during the holidays?

Renting a car during the Christmas season gives you flexibility, especially when travelling with family or in groups. Many domestic routes are heavily booked or experience delays. A rental car means you can set your own schedule and explore less touristy spots.

Key benefits include:

  • Flexible travel planning
  • Comfort and privacy
  • Access to rural or scenic routes unreachable by public transit

Popular car rental services in Thailand

A rental car agency in Thailand, showcasing options for Christmas travelers.
A Thai Rent a Car lot | Photo taken from the Autolifethailand website

While this article is not promotional, it’s useful to know the names of commonly used, reputable providers available across Thailand:

Provider Coverage Notable Locations
Thai Rent A Car Nationwide Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Pattaya
Chic Car Rent Regional with key airports Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Hat Yai
Hertz Thailand Global network, local operations Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket
Budget Thailand Nationwide All major airports
ASAP Car Rental Affordable, focused on urban areas Bangkok, Khon Kaen, Chiang Mai

These services allow for online reservations, offer insurance packages, and typically require an international driver’s permit (IDP) or a Thai driving license.

Booking tips for the holiday season

Demand spikes during December. Book early to secure the best rates and car types. Prices tend to increase in the last two weeks of December, especially for pickup at airports.

Tips to get the best deal:

  • Book 2 to 4 weeks in advance
  • Use official websites instead of third-party aggregators
  • Consider pickup/drop-off from non-airport locations to avoid surcharges

Rental costs: What to expect

Travelers preparing to rent a car in Thailand for their Christmas vacation adventure.
Keep in mind that you might have to pay using your credit card, but make sure to ask | Photo from Freepik

Here’s a general idea of what you might pay for car rentals.

Car Type Daily rate you can expect (Thai baht) Best For
Economy (e.g. Yaris) 1,000 – 1,400 Solo travellers, short trips
Compact SUV 1,400 – 1,800 Small families, day trips
Full-size SUV 2,000 – 3,000 Long drives, larger groups
Luxury or Premium 3,000+ Special occasions, comfort

Fuel costs, insurance, and optional extras (GPS, child seats) are usually additional.

Keep in mind that you will need to use a credit card for renting these cars and will need to put in a large deposit. However, you should check in with the service that you are using beforehand.

What documents do you need?

To rent a car in Thailand, ensure you have:

Most companies will block a deposit on your card (usually 5,000 to 10,000 Thai baht), which is refunded upon return, provided there’s no damage.

Driving in Thailand: What to Know

Driving tips for tourists renting a car in Thailand during the festive season.
A highway in the Nan province in Thailand | Photo by tawatchai07 from Freepik

Thailand drives on the left-hand side of the road. Traffic conditions vary drastically between regions. Urban areas like Bangkok can be congested, while rural roads might have fewer signs or lighting.

During the holidays, you might think that going away from the big city may result in fewer traffic jams; however, you might find the opposite. Most people tend to have their hometowns outside big cities, like Bangkok, Phuket, and Chiang Mai, for example, and will be going back for the holidays

With that, you should leave earlier or understand and bear with it the best you can.

General driving tips:

  • Wear your seatbelt at all times
  • Watch for motorbikes, especially at intersections
  • Avoid driving late at night in remote areas
  • Use GPS (Google Maps works well in most areas)
  • The person who registered with their license should be the one driving. Taking turns is fine, but make sure the registered driver is in the seat for the majority of the time.

Holiday Traffic Considerations

From December 23 to January 2, expect heavier traffic on major highways and at toll gates. Planning your departure early in the morning or late in the evening can help avoid peak congestion.

Certain popular tourist routes, such as Bangkok to Hua Hin or Chiang Mai to Pai, are particularly busy during the holidays.

Alternative Travel Tips for the Holidays

an alternative to driving is taking a plane across Thailand
Photo by jplenio1 from Freepik

If car rental is unavailable or unsuitable:

  • Domestic flights offer quick travel between major cities
  • Buses for long-haul trips may take longer and be a bit tight, but they do not cost as much as a plane ticket.
  • Train travel, especially in the north, offers scenic views (but must be booked early)

Renting a car in Thailand this Christmas can turn a busy holiday season into a personal adventure. Whether you’re visiting family, planning a road trip, or just want a more relaxed travel experience, having your own vehicle allows for convenience and control.

Just remember: book early, drive safely, and enjoy the festive season with a bit of flexibility, and maybe a scenic detour or two.

The Thaiger key summary

  • Rental demand climbs sharply in late December, often tightening availability at major airports.
  • Seasonal travel creates heavier traffic patterns, especially on intercity highways.
  • Costs fluctuate more noticeably during the festive period, with deposits and insurance becoming key factors for travellers

Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: December 2, 2025, 4:00 PM
50 4 minutes read

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Alessio Francesco Fedeli