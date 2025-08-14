Thai transwoman says nightclub guard assaulted her over mismatched ID photo

A Thai transwoman is seeking justice, accusing a nightclub security guard in the northern province of Chiang Rai of physically assaulting her for looking different from the photograph on her identification card.

The 19 year old transgender victim, identified only as Weerapong, told ThaiRath that the incident occurred outside a nightclub in Mae Sai district, Chiang Rai, on the night of August 13. She had gone there with a female friend but had forgotten to bring her physical ID card.

Weerapong’s friend showed her own ID card to the guard at the entrance and was allowed inside. Weerapong, however, only had a photocopy of her card. When she presented it, the guard reportedly said, “The ID card doesn’t match your face,” and refused her entry.

Weerapong said she did not insist on entering the venue and instead allowed her friend to go in alone. She chose to have dinner at a nearby restaurant and drank alcohol there. Her friend later left the club to join her.

Unexpectedly, the guard approached her again and asked to check the photocopy of her ID card once more, repeating, “Your face doesn’t match the card.”

Weerapong admitted she was intoxicated at the time and confronted the guard about his remarks. She claimed the guard then called over other security guards to assault her, but they refused to get involved. Instead, a woman, believed to be the guard’s girlfriend, joined him, and the pair allegedly attacked Weerapong.

The victim said she filed a complaint at Mae Sai Police Station, and officers advised her to later submit the results of a medical examination as evidence.

Weerapong added that she was willing to drop the case as she was a regular visitor to the venue and wished to avoid further conflict with the guards, but insisted that both the guard and his girlfriend must apologise to her.

The accused security guard and his girlfriend have not yet made any public statement. The extent of Weerapong’s injuries was not disclosed in the report.