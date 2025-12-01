Cheap flights in Thailand you can find this Christmas and New Year’s holiday

As the festive season approaches, Thailand’s airports start buzzing with flight activity. Whether you’re planning a domestic beach escape or a long-haul adventure abroad, finding a cheap flight during Christmas and New Year’s is no small feat. With high demand, prices spike quickly, and the best deals are often snapped up months in advance. But if you’re just starting your search, don’t worry. There are still ways to score reasonably priced tickets.

This guide breaks down where to look, what to expect, and how prices vary depending on where you’re flying from, such as Bangkok, Chiang Mai, or Phuket.

Disclaimer: The flight prices in this article are based on rates available at the time of writing. Use these as reference points and always check real-time fares before booking.

For context, return fares mean a round-trip that includes going to your destination and coming back.

Bangkok: Best options for affordable getaways

Bangkok remains Thailand’s central hub for both domestic and international flights. It offers the widest range of destinations and the most frequent promotions. During the Christmas and New Year holiday period, popular regional routes are still accessible if you’re flexible with travel dates.

Sample return fares from Bangkok:

Destination Airline(s) Dates Price (Thai baht) Singapore Scoot, Thai Lion Dec 24 – Jan 2 4,400 – 5,000 Hanoi VietJet, AirAsia Dec 23 – Jan 1 3,800 – 4,200 Tokyo Zipair, Thai Air Dec 24 – Jan 3 11,000 – 13,000 Chiang Mai Thai VietJet Dec 29 – Jan 1 2,400 – 3,200 Phuket Nok Air, AirAsia Dec 24 – Jan 1 1,900 – 2,500

Bangkok offers flexibility and competition among airlines, which helps keep fares relatively competitive. You’ll find budget airlines operating out of Don Mueang and premium carriers at Suvarnabhumi.

Chiang Mai: Northern charm with fewer flights

Chiang Mai sees heavy tourist traffic during the holidays, especially with its winter weather and mountain escapes. However, flights out of Chiang Mai tend to be limited in number, especially for international routes.

Sample return fares from Chiang Mai:

Destination Airline(s) Dates Price (Thai baht) Bangkok Nok Air, Thai VietJet Dec 23 – Dec 27 2,100 – 2,600 Kuala Lumpur AirAsia Dec 24 – Jan 1 4,300 – 4,800 Singapore Scoot, AirAsia Dec 25 – Jan 2 4,000 – 5,500 Da Nang VietJet Dec 23 – Jan 2 4,500 – 5,000

If you’re planning an international trip, it may be cheaper to take a domestic flight to Bangkok first, then fly out of Suvarnabhumi or Don Mueang.

Phuket: Southern gateway with direct international links

Phuket has improved significantly as a launchpad for international travel. You’ll find direct flights in Thailand to key Asian and even Middle Eastern cities, often at rates that rival Bangkok.

Sample return fares from Phuket:

Destination Airline(s) Dates Price (Thai baht) Bangkok Thai Smile, AirAsia Dec 24 – Dec 31 1,800 – 2,400 Kuala Lumpur AirAsia Dec 25 – Jan 2 3,700 – 4,400 Seoul Jeju Air, Jin Air Dec 23 – Jan 1 10,500 – 12,000 Dubai Emirates Dec 24 – Jan 2 19,000 – 22,000

Phuket fares can be surprisingly affordable, especially on routes serviced by low-cost carriers. Book early for international routes to lock in the best prices.

Sample return fare comparison: Domestic vs. regional getaways

Route Airline(s) Approx. Price (Thai baht) Notes BKK to CNX Thai VietJet 2,400 – 3,200 Cheapest when flying early morning BKK to SIN Scoot, Thai Lion 4,400 – 5,000 Watch for hidden baggage fees CNX to KUL AirAsia 4,300 – 4,800 Fewer flights, limited promo fares HKT to ICN (Seoul) Jin Air, Jeju Air 10,500 – 12,000 Only a few weekly flights are available

Flight prices in December and January are notoriously high, especially for last-minute bookings. However, if you’re savvy with search tools, flexible with your dates, and open to budget airlines, you can still find solid deals, even during the busiest time of the year.

Flight price tips for Christmas & New Year travel

Book now or monitor daily : Prices can fluctuate by the hour. Set alerts using Google Flights or Skyscanner.

: Prices can fluctuate by the hour. Set alerts using Google Flights or Skyscanner. Be flexible : Flying a day earlier or later can save you thousands of baht.

: Flying a day earlier or later can save you thousands of baht. Consider alternate airports : Flying out of Bangkok often offers better deals than Chiang Mai or Phuket.

: Flying out of Bangkok often offers better deals than Chiang Mai or Phuket. Use low-cost carriers for regional flights : Airlines like Scoot, VietJet, and AirAsia often have the cheapest options. Just be aware of baggage fees.

: Airlines like Scoot, VietJet, and AirAsia often have the cheapest options. Just be aware of baggage fees. Check return vs. one-way fares : Sometimes booking two one-way tickets can be cheaper than a round-trip.

: Sometimes booking two one-way tickets can be cheaper than a round-trip. (Bonus tip) Check fares really early in the morning: There is a trick where if you check for tickets between 2am to find lower prices. However, this is infrequent and might be rare.

Whether you’re planning a beach escape, a family visit abroad, or just a well-earned end-of-year break, use this guide to find your best flight options from Thailand this holiday season.

Before taking off on your Christmas or New Year holiday, make sure you've completed your Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) if you're flying back into Thailand from abroad.

The Thaiger key summary:

Airfares during the festive period rise sharply, especially for late bookings and major hubs.

Low-cost carriers remain the most competitive on regional routes despite added fees.

Flexible dates consistently open access to lower-than-average fares across multiple routes.