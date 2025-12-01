Cheap flights in Thailand you can find this Christmas and New Year’s holiday

A snapshot of December and January airfare trends for domestic and regional travel

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: December 1, 2025, 2:20 PM
384 4 minutes read
Cheap flights in Thailand you can find this Christmas and New Year’s holiday | Thaiger
Photo from lifeforstock from Freepik

As the festive season approaches, Thailand’s airports start buzzing with flight activity. Whether you’re planning a domestic beach escape or a long-haul adventure abroad, finding a cheap flight during Christmas and New Year’s is no small feat. With high demand, prices spike quickly, and the best deals are often snapped up months in advance. But if you’re just starting your search, don’t worry. There are still ways to score reasonably priced tickets.

This guide breaks down where to look, what to expect, and how prices vary depending on where you’re flying from, such as Bangkok, Chiang Mai, or Phuket.

Disclaimer: The flight prices in this article are based on rates available at the time of writing. Use these as reference points and always check real-time fares before booking.

For context, return fares mean a round-trip that includes going to your destination and coming back.

Bangkok: Best options for affordable getaways

Entrance of Suvarnabhumi Airport, a major hub for flights in Thailand.
Entrance of Suvarnabhumi Airport | Photo taken from Suvarnabhumi Airport website

Bangkok remains Thailand’s central hub for both domestic and international flights. It offers the widest range of destinations and the most frequent promotions. During the Christmas and New Year holiday period, popular regional routes are still accessible if you’re flexible with travel dates.

Sample return fares from Bangkok:

Destination Airline(s) Dates Price (Thai baht)
Singapore Scoot, Thai Lion Dec 24 – Jan 2 4,400 – 5,000
Hanoi VietJet, AirAsia Dec 23 – Jan 1 3,800 – 4,200
Tokyo Zipair, Thai Air Dec 24 – Jan 3 11,000 – 13,000
Chiang Mai Thai VietJet Dec 29 – Jan 1 2,400 – 3,200
Phuket Nok Air, AirAsia Dec 24 – Jan 1 1,900 – 2,500

Bangkok offers flexibility and competition among airlines, which helps keep fares relatively competitive. You’ll find budget airlines operating out of Don Mueang and premium carriers at Suvarnabhumi.

Chiang Mai: Northern charm with fewer flights

Chiang Mai Airport entrance, serving fewer flights during the holiday season.
Entrance of Chiang Mai Airport | Photo taken from the Chiang Mai Airport website

Chiang Mai sees heavy tourist traffic during the holidays, especially with its winter weather and mountain escapes. However, flights out of Chiang Mai tend to be limited in number, especially for international routes.

Related Articles

Sample return fares from Chiang Mai:

Destination Airline(s) Dates Price (Thai baht)
Bangkok Nok Air, Thai VietJet Dec 23 – Dec 27 2,100 – 2,600
Kuala Lumpur AirAsia Dec 24 – Jan 1 4,300 – 4,800
Singapore Scoot, AirAsia Dec 25 – Jan 2 4,000 – 5,500
Da Nang VietJet Dec 23 – Jan 2 4,500 – 5,000

If you’re planning an international trip, it may be cheaper to take a domestic flight to Bangkok first, then fly out of Suvarnabhumi or Don Mueang.

Phuket: Southern gateway with direct international links

Phuket International Airport's domestic terminal, a gateway for international flights.
Overlooking the Domestic Terminal of the Phuket International Airport | Photo taken from the Phuket International Airport website

Phuket has improved significantly as a launchpad for international travel. You’ll find direct flights in Thailand to key Asian and even Middle Eastern cities, often at rates that rival Bangkok.

Sample return fares from Phuket:

Destination Airline(s) Dates Price (Thai baht)
Bangkok Thai Smile, AirAsia Dec 24 – Dec 31 1,800 – 2,400
Kuala Lumpur AirAsia Dec 25 – Jan 2 3,700 – 4,400
Seoul Jeju Air, Jin Air Dec 23 – Jan 1 10,500 – 12,000
Dubai Emirates Dec 24 – Jan 2 19,000 – 22,000

Phuket fares can be surprisingly affordable, especially on routes serviced by low-cost carriers. Book early for international routes to lock in the best prices.

Sample return fare comparison: Domestic vs. regional getaways

Route Airline(s) Approx. Price (Thai baht) Notes
BKK to CNX Thai VietJet 2,400 – 3,200 Cheapest when flying early morning
BKK to SIN Scoot, Thai Lion 4,400 – 5,000 Watch for hidden baggage fees
CNX to KUL AirAsia 4,300 – 4,800 Fewer flights, limited promo fares
HKT to ICN (Seoul) Jin Air, Jeju Air 10,500 – 12,000 Only a few weekly flights are available

Flight prices in December and January are notoriously high, especially for last-minute bookings. However, if you’re savvy with search tools, flexible with your dates, and open to budget airlines, you can still find solid deals, even during the busiest time of the year.

Flight price tips for Christmas & New Year travel

Cheap flights in Thailand you can find this Christmas and New Year's holiday | News by Thaiger
Photo by fabrikasimf from Freepik
  • Book now or monitor daily: Prices can fluctuate by the hour. Set alerts using Google Flights or Skyscanner.
  • Be flexible: Flying a day earlier or later can save you thousands of baht.
  • Consider alternate airports: Flying out of Bangkok often offers better deals than Chiang Mai or Phuket.
  • Use low-cost carriers for regional flights: Airlines like Scoot, VietJet, and AirAsia often have the cheapest options. Just be aware of baggage fees.
  • Check return vs. one-way fares: Sometimes booking two one-way tickets can be cheaper than a round-trip.
  • (Bonus tip) Check fares really early in the morning: There is a trick where if you check for tickets between 2am to find lower prices. However, this is infrequent and might be rare.

Whether you’re planning a beach escape, a family visit abroad, or just a well-earned end-of-year break, use this guide to find your best flight options from Thailand this holiday season.

Before taking off on your Christmas or New Year holiday, make sure you’ve completed your Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) if you’re flying back into Thailand from abroad. Travellers who prefer an alternative way to submit their TDAC can use this private service, which is not the official government portal, but offers a separate, guided option to submit your details ahead of time for a smooth return to Thailand.

The Thaiger key summary:

  • Airfares during the festive period rise sharply, especially for late bookings and major hubs.
  • Low-cost carriers remain the most competitive on regional routes despite added fees.
  • Flexible dates consistently open access to lower-than-average fares across multiple routes.

Latest Thailand News
16 year old schoolgirl blames depression for slashing classmate&#8217;s face | Thaiger Thailand News

16 year old schoolgirl blames depression for slashing classmate’s face

35 minutes ago
Thai mother and 2 children die embracing in Samut Sakhon building fire | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai mother and 2 children die embracing in Samut Sakhon building fire

1 hour ago
Queen Suthida runs half marathon with Eliud Kipchoge in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Queen Suthida runs half marathon with Eliud Kipchoge in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Siam Paragon marks 20th anniversary with &#8216;A Journey of Extraordinary Dreams&#8217; | Thaiger Events

Siam Paragon marks 20th anniversary with ‘A Journey of Extraordinary Dreams’

4 hours ago
6 Hat Yai men arrested for stealing beer from container train amid flood chaos | Thaiger Thailand News

6 Hat Yai men arrested for stealing beer from container train amid flood chaos

4 hours ago
Government confirms 65 deaths in Songkhla floods amid conflicting reports | Thaiger Thailand News

Government confirms 65 deaths in Songkhla floods amid conflicting reports

5 hours ago
Taking on Thailand: How Bartels is redefining neighbourhood places through food and community | Thaiger Property News

Taking on Thailand: How Bartels is redefining neighbourhood places through food and community

6 hours ago
Frenchman arrested for stealing from luxury villa on Koh Samui | Thaiger Thailand News

Frenchman arrested for stealing from luxury villa on Koh Samui

6 hours ago
Crackdown on illegal alcohol sales at Pattaya Fireworks Festival | Thaiger Pattaya News

Crackdown on illegal alcohol sales at Pattaya Fireworks Festival

23 hours ago
Woman found dead in Khlong Yai River at Thai-Cambodia border | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman found dead in Khlong Yai River at Thai-Cambodia border

1 day ago
NBTC waives phone and internet charges amid Hat Yai floods | Thaiger Thailand News

NBTC waives phone and internet charges amid Hat Yai floods

1 day ago
Thailand climbs to 17th in climate risk index amid extreme weather | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand climbs to 17th in climate risk index amid extreme weather

1 day ago
Community mourns sudden death of journalist Nattawut Ponglanka | Thaiger Thailand News

Community mourns sudden death of journalist Nattawut Ponglanka

1 day ago
British tourist drowns at Phuket&#8217;s Freedom Beach | Thaiger Phuket News

British tourist drowns at Phuket’s Freedom Beach

1 day ago
Thai police arrest six over scam falsely claiming Trump’s backing | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police arrest six over scam falsely claiming Trump’s backing

1 day ago
Suspect arrested with over 200,000 meth pills in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Suspect arrested with over 200,000 meth pills in Thailand

1 day ago
Elderly woman fatally trampled by cow in Buriram province | Thaiger Thailand News

Elderly woman fatally trampled by cow in Buriram province

1 day ago
Thai King donates 100 million baht for flood relief efforts | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai King donates 100 million baht for flood relief efforts

1 day ago
Hat Yai mayor apologises over flood response, outlines recovery plans | Thaiger Thailand News

Hat Yai mayor apologises over flood response, outlines recovery plans

2 days ago
Four dismissed in Bangkok prison scandal as probe widens | Thaiger Thailand News

Four dismissed in Bangkok prison scandal as probe widens

2 days ago
Police arrest three teens over stabbing of man in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Police arrest three teens over stabbing of man in Udon Thani

2 days ago
Doi Inthanon frost dips to -4.9°C, temps continue to fall | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Doi Inthanon frost dips to -4.9°C, temps continue to fall

2 days ago
Monitor lizard leads to discovery of infant’s body in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Monitor lizard leads to discovery of infant’s body in Samut Prakan

2 days ago
Hatyai toy shop looted during floods, owner loses 3m baht in collectibles | Thaiger Thailand News

Hatyai toy shop looted during floods, owner loses 3m baht in collectibles

2 days ago
Corrections Department defends Thaksin family photo in prison visit | Thaiger Thailand News

Corrections Department defends Thaksin family photo in prison visit

2 days ago
GuidesThailand TravelTravel Guides
Tags
Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: December 1, 2025, 2:20 PM
384 4 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.