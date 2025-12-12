The transport company offers New Year promotion to travellers

Travellers heading away for the New Year may be in for a pleasant surprise as Thailand’s Transport Company has announced a special promotion to make holiday journeys easier and more affordable.

The state-owned Transport Company Limited is offering a New Year’s gift to passengers with a 20% discount on tickets purchased under the “Go Before – Return Later” promotion. This initiative is a part of the Ministry of Transport’s “New Year Gift 2026” campaign under the theme “H.N.Y 2026 – Happiness of All.”

The promotion applies to tickets booked online via the E-Ticket website and social booking platforms such as Facebook and Line. Travellers benefiting from this offer should plan their outbound journeys between December 22 and 25, with the return between January 6 and 8. Tickets have been available since November, and bookings must be completed by December 15. It is important to note that tickets purchased under this promotion cannot be cancelled or changed.

On top of this, throughout December, the Transport Company is providing a “Free Vehicle Check for Safe Driving” service at the vehicle and maintenance centre in Rangsit. The service, available from 8.30am to 4pm, includes a free inspection of 20 items for cars and motorcycles, such as brakes and tyres, to ensure safety during the new year travel period.

The company is also preparing for the increased travel demand from December 26, 2025, to January 5, 2026. During this period, passenger numbers are expected to reach between 120,000 and 180,000 per day for outbound journeys from December 26 to 30, requiring 5,000 bus trips daily. The return is projected to see 100,000 passengers per day from January 3 to 5, employing 4,800 bus trips each day.

Khaosod reported that, additionally, 1,200 supplementary buses will be on standby to accommodate passenger needs.

For passengers with pre-booked tickets to the north and northeast regions, the departure point for buses leaving after 6pm between December 26 and 30 is the Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, Gate 2. Passengers are advised to check their ticket for the exact departure point and to arrive at least one hour early.

With massive crowds and traffic expected to peak across the country, one might wonder if it is better to travel before or after the New Year in Thailand.