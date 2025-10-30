MedPark invites you to ‘MedMusic in the Park 2025’ to present the therapeutic power of music

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: October 30, 2025, 10:30 AM
MedPark invites you to ‘MedMusic in the Park 2025’ to present the therapeutic power of music | Thaiger

On the occasion of its 5th anniversary, MedPark Hospital, in collaboration with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, is preparing to host MedMusic in the Park 2025. Bangkok residents are invited to enjoy in-the-park music, emphasising the value of music as a therapeutic art.

The event will take place on a Saturday, November 29, at Benchakitti Forest Park, Bangkok, with the programme modified to be congruent with the sombre atmosphere of national remembrance.

Dr Pongpat Patanavanich, Managing Director of MedPark Hospital, stated…

“During this period of national mourning, MedMusic in the Park 2025 has been altered to align with the solemn mood, in accordance with the announcement from the Office of the Prime Minister.

“The event aims to provide warmth and gratitude to our patients and patrons, who have been key supporters of MedPark Hospital throughout its five years of operation. Moreover, experiencing music in the park offers a holistic approach to well-being through the therapeutic power of music, providing comfort and alleviating fatigue for Bangkok residents and the expatriate community in the city and surrounding areas.

“We would also like to extend our sincere gratitude to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, particularly Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and his team, for their continued support of MedPark’s community initiatives.”

MedPark invites you to 'MedMusic in the Park 2025' to present the therapeutic power of music | News by Thaiger

This year’s event is presented under the concept in the MOOD, featuring a Fusion Jazz & Soul music performance by legendary artists renowned for their experience and exceptional talent, including world-class bassist Nathan East, Jack Lee, Donald Barrett, Norihito Sumitomo, and Noah East, joined by Thai artists Mariam Grey (Mariam B5) and Neung, Apiwat Pongwat, along with members of ETC Band, all with remarkable musical artistry that soothe and console the soul.

MedPark Hospital believes that sustainable health can be achieved through a holistic approach, harmoniously combining medical innovation, the therapeutic power of the arts, and the restorative essence of nature.

Everyone is warmly invited to be part of MedMusic in the Park, free of charge, on Saturday, November 29, at the Amphitheatre, Benchakitti Forest Park, Bangkok.

Advance registration for the event is now open! Click here to sign up!

For event details or further inquiries, you can visit their Facebook page: medpark.thailand

MedPark invites you to 'MedMusic in the Park 2025' to present the therapeutic power of music | News by Thaiger

Press Release

