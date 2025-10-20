Namsu: A new Burmese culinary chapter in Bangkok with this Shan Izakaya

Shan heritage, Japanese artistry, and the spirit of Bangkok coming all together

Photo of Thaiger Thaiger47 seconds agoLast Updated: Monday, October 20, 2025
51 2 minutes read
Namsu: A new Burmese culinary chapter in Bangkok with this Shan Izakaya | Thaiger

Namsu opened its doors on February 4, as Bangkok’s first dedicated Shan Izakaya, bringing the soulful flavours and cultural depth of the Burma–Thai–Yunnan borderlands into an intimate 45-seat setting in Sukhumvit.

Namsu reimagines traditional Shan and ethnic minority dishes from Myanmar’s eastern highlands and border villages, celebrating the vibrant food culture of the borderlands. With its distinctive culinary voice and cross-cultural storytelling, it quickly became a local favourite and a platform for the revival of regional food heritage.

The Bangkok outpost continues this mission by offering flavours deeply rooted in Shan history, transformed with modern Japanese precision and presented in the convivial, sharing spirit of an izakaya.

Namsu: A new Burmese culinary chapter in Bangkok with this Shan Izakaya | News by Thaiger

Central to the new menu is the Shan Yakitori, a playful yet authentic skewer selection inspired by izakaya culture and reinterpreted through Shan ingredients and flavours. Guests can enjoy skewers à la carte or explore them in curated omakase-style sets, perfect for sharing and sampling different profiles. These skewers complement the heartier dishes such as Shan noodles and Lai-inspired small plates, weaving together both comfort and creativity.

At the heart of Namsu’s vision is Chef Honey Rae Zenang, Culinary Director and Co-Founder, whose personal and professional journey reflects the restaurant’s cross-border soul. Born to Lai/Shan heritage in Myanmar, Honey grew up immersed in the food traditions of Shan State, where cuisine is defined by its balance of spice, herbaceousness, and freshness.

Namsu: A new Burmese culinary chapter in Bangkok with this Shan Izakaya | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

Her formal training in Japan and 15 years of experience in renowned kitchens across Tokyo and Singapore honed her precision and artistry, skills that she now channels into reinterpreting Shan cuisine for a cosmopolitan Bangkok audience.

Complementing the food is one of Bangkok’s most thoughtfully curated sake programs, personally selected by Honey. With over 100 labels, the collection is designed to highlight the spice, texture, and herbal nuances of Shan dishes, offering diners a chance to discover surprising new pairings. Sake here is not simply a beverage list but an extension of the kitchen’s storytelling, creating a bridge between Japanese technique and Shan flavour.

Beyond the food, Namsu is also shaping a lively social calendar that captures the spirit of izakaya culture. From KTV Karaoke nights hosted by Bangkok’s sake community to weekend Shan Brunches filled with vibrant midday plates, the restaurant offers more than a meal as it’s a space for connection, fun, and cultural exchange.

The KTV karaoke nights
The KTV karaoke nights

The restaurant itself, located on the 2nd floor of Baan Trok Tua Ngork in Chinatown, is intentionally intimate. With just 45 seats, it offers a warm, welcoming atmosphere equally suited to casual dinners, exploratory tastings, or lively nights out with friends.

Step inside Namsu and it feels like being welcomed to a cosy, soulful, and music-driven space. Chic, kitchy yet modern. One wall is lined with vintage record covers, setting the tone for a space that hums with nostalgia and rhythm.

The weekend brunch at Namsu
The weekend brunch at Namsu

A quaint neon-lit corner glows against colourful modern-Shan print pillows, while intimate lighting and funky lampshades in hues of red and warm amber wash the 45-seat izakaya in a soft, inviting glow. The effect is both homely and stylish, creating an atmosphere that blurs the line between casual gathering spot and cultural hideaway.

Service hours:

  • Dinner: Tuesday to Sunday
  • Shan Brunch: Saturdays & Sundays, 11am to 3pm

With a smart-casual dress code, relaxed yet attentive service, and a menu crafted for sharing stories as much as flavours, Namsu by Rangoon Tea House introduces Bangkok to a new way of experiencing one of Southeast Asia’s most fascinating culinary traditions at the Shan Izakaya.

Press Release

Latest Thailand News
Chinese man stabs Pattaya officer with pen during roadside rampage | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man stabs Pattaya officer with pen during roadside rampage

1 hour ago
Pattaya woman slashes her own throat after argument with foreign boyfriend | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattaya woman slashes her own throat after argument with foreign boyfriend

2 hours ago
Navy officer jumps off dormitory to escape alleged rape attempt by senior officer | Thaiger Thailand News

Navy officer jumps off dormitory to escape alleged rape attempt by senior officer

2 hours ago
Chinese tourist falls from hotel balcony in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese tourist falls from hotel balcony in Pattaya

22 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima landlord seeks tenant after rental mess | Thaiger Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima landlord seeks tenant after rental mess

23 hours ago
Illegal gambling and e-cigarette URLs surge in 2025 | Thaiger Thailand News

Illegal gambling and e-cigarette URLs surge in 2025

24 hours ago
Homeless couple&#8217;s indecent act in Pattaya bar causes local concern | Thaiger Pattaya News

Homeless couple’s indecent act in Pattaya bar causes local concern

1 day ago
Police seize 4.4 million meth pills at Thailand-Myanmar border | Thaiger Thailand News

Police seize 4.4 million meth pills at Thailand-Myanmar border

1 day ago
Phuket pushes for stricter cannabis rules to protect tourism image | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket pushes for stricter cannabis rules to protect tourism image

1 day ago
Tragic delay: blocked ambulance leads to patient&#8217;s death in Krabi | Thaiger Thailand News

Tragic delay: blocked ambulance leads to patient’s death in Krabi

1 day ago
Boy with ADHD taken to police after toy gun incident | Thaiger Thailand News

Boy with ADHD taken to police after toy gun incident

1 day ago
Monk killed in pet dispute at Nakhon Pathom temple | Thaiger Thailand News

Monk killed in pet dispute at Nakhon Pathom temple

1 day ago
Taiwanese trio busted at Bangkok airport with rare wildlife | Thaiger Bangkok News

Taiwanese trio busted at Bangkok airport with rare wildlife

2 days ago
Bogus doctor arrested in Pattaya clinic raid after repeat offences | Thaiger Pattaya News

Bogus doctor arrested in Pattaya clinic raid after repeat offences

2 days ago
Monk saves debt-ridden couple in South Thailand bridge rescue | Thaiger South Thailand News

Monk saves debt-ridden couple in South Thailand bridge rescue

2 days ago
Thailand tourists face 100k fine for toxic sunscreen on reefs | Thaiger Environment News

Thailand tourists face 100k fine for toxic sunscreen on reefs

2 days ago
Water woes: Phuket MP calls for urgent fix as crisis worsens | Thaiger Phuket News

Water woes: Phuket MP calls for urgent fix as crisis worsens

2 days ago
9 Thais arrested for illegal border crossing from Cambodia | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

9 Thais arrested for illegal border crossing from Cambodia

2 days ago
Southern drug kingpin arrested hiding out in Bangkok condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Southern drug kingpin arrested hiding out in Bangkok condo

2 days ago
Stoned shopkeeper arrested after knife rampage in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Stoned shopkeeper arrested after knife rampage in Chon Buri

2 days ago
Late-night blaze guts Phuket home in suspected power fault | Thaiger Phuket News

Late-night blaze guts Phuket home in suspected power fault

2 days ago
Storm topples giant tree, crushes police cars in Ayutthaya | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Storm topples giant tree, crushes police cars in Ayutthaya

2 days ago
Drunken Brit torches wife’s designer gear in Pattaya rampage | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunken Brit torches wife’s designer gear in Pattaya rampage

2 days ago
Thai senator faces death threats over border sound row | Thaiger Politics News

Thai senator faces death threats over border sound row

2 days ago
Israeli tourist caught stealing donation envelope in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Israeli tourist caught stealing donation envelope in Pattaya

2 days ago
FoodPress RoomSponsored
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Thaiger47 seconds agoLast Updated: Monday, October 20, 2025
51 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.