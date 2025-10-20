Namsu: A new Burmese culinary chapter in Bangkok with this Shan Izakaya

Namsu opened its doors on February 4, as Bangkok’s first dedicated Shan Izakaya, bringing the soulful flavours and cultural depth of the Burma–Thai–Yunnan borderlands into an intimate 45-seat setting in Sukhumvit.

Namsu reimagines traditional Shan and ethnic minority dishes from Myanmar’s eastern highlands and border villages, celebrating the vibrant food culture of the borderlands. With its distinctive culinary voice and cross-cultural storytelling, it quickly became a local favourite and a platform for the revival of regional food heritage.

The Bangkok outpost continues this mission by offering flavours deeply rooted in Shan history, transformed with modern Japanese precision and presented in the convivial, sharing spirit of an izakaya.

Central to the new menu is the Shan Yakitori, a playful yet authentic skewer selection inspired by izakaya culture and reinterpreted through Shan ingredients and flavours. Guests can enjoy skewers à la carte or explore them in curated omakase-style sets, perfect for sharing and sampling different profiles. These skewers complement the heartier dishes such as Shan noodles and Lai-inspired small plates, weaving together both comfort and creativity.

At the heart of Namsu’s vision is Chef Honey Rae Zenang, Culinary Director and Co-Founder, whose personal and professional journey reflects the restaurant’s cross-border soul. Born to Lai/Shan heritage in Myanmar, Honey grew up immersed in the food traditions of Shan State, where cuisine is defined by its balance of spice, herbaceousness, and freshness.

Her formal training in Japan and 15 years of experience in renowned kitchens across Tokyo and Singapore honed her precision and artistry, skills that she now channels into reinterpreting Shan cuisine for a cosmopolitan Bangkok audience.

Complementing the food is one of Bangkok’s most thoughtfully curated sake programs, personally selected by Honey. With over 100 labels, the collection is designed to highlight the spice, texture, and herbal nuances of Shan dishes, offering diners a chance to discover surprising new pairings. Sake here is not simply a beverage list but an extension of the kitchen’s storytelling, creating a bridge between Japanese technique and Shan flavour.

Beyond the food, Namsu is also shaping a lively social calendar that captures the spirit of izakaya culture. From KTV Karaoke nights hosted by Bangkok’s sake community to weekend Shan Brunches filled with vibrant midday plates, the restaurant offers more than a meal as it’s a space for connection, fun, and cultural exchange.

The restaurant itself, located on the 2nd floor of Baan Trok Tua Ngork in Chinatown, is intentionally intimate. With just 45 seats, it offers a warm, welcoming atmosphere equally suited to casual dinners, exploratory tastings, or lively nights out with friends.

Step inside Namsu and it feels like being welcomed to a cosy, soulful, and music-driven space. Chic, kitchy yet modern. One wall is lined with vintage record covers, setting the tone for a space that hums with nostalgia and rhythm.

A quaint neon-lit corner glows against colourful modern-Shan print pillows, while intimate lighting and funky lampshades in hues of red and warm amber wash the 45-seat izakaya in a soft, inviting glow. The effect is both homely and stylish, creating an atmosphere that blurs the line between casual gathering spot and cultural hideaway.

Service hours:

Dinner: Tuesday to Sunday

Shan Brunch: Saturdays & Sundays, 11am to 3pm



With a smart-casual dress code, relaxed yet attentive service, and a menu crafted for sharing stories as much as flavours, Namsu by Rangoon Tea House introduces Bangkok to a new way of experiencing one of Southeast Asia’s most fascinating culinary traditions at the Shan Izakaya.

