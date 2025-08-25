Brake failure causes truck crash on steep Mae Hong Son road

Mechanical failure turns routine drive into disaster

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee38 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, August 25, 2025
64 1 minute read
Brake failure causes truck crash on steep Mae Hong Son road | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 10-wheel truck transporting fertiliser to Mae Hong Son experienced brake failure while descending a steep slope on Road 108. To prevent a more severe accident, the driver opted to steer the vehicle into a hillside, resulting in injuries yesterday, August 24.

Police from the Mae Sariang Police Station in Mae Hong Son were informed of the truck’s collision with a roadside hill, which left the driver trapped inside. Rescue personnel from the Mae Sariang Rescue Association arrived promptly with hydraulic cutting tools to assist.

The incident occurred along Highway 108, between kilometre markers 175-176, just before the entrance to Ban Pa Chi Lang, Mae Ho subdistrict, Mae Sariang district, Mae Hong Son. The truck, bearing the registration number 70-2325 from Lamphun, was found to have crashed into a roadside hill.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle for more than 30 minutes. Police Lieutenant Wachirin Surin and his team, along with local police and emergency services from Mae Ho and the Mae Sariang Hospital, assisted. They successfully transported the injured driver to the Mae Sariang Hospital and managed traffic flow at the accident site.

Somboon, who was travelling with the truck, stated that he and the driver were delivering fertiliser from Kanchanaburi to a local shop in Khun Yuam district, Mae Hong Son. This was the driver’s first time on this route, so Somboon accompanied him.

Brake failure causes truck crash on steep Mae Hong Son road | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

After a brief stop at Ban Mae Ho, they continued their journey on Road 108. When the brake failure was reported by the driver, Somboon attempted to wedge the wheels by jumping out, but the steep gradient made it impossible to stop the truck, reported KhaoSod.

The vehicle continued its rapid descent down the slope, prompting the driver, leveraging his experience, to steer into the roadside to avoid colliding with other vehicles. This decision resulted in the driver’s injury and entrapment inside the truck for over 30 minutes before rescue teams facilitated his extraction and hospitalisation.

Related Articles

Brake failure causes truck crash on steep Mae Hong Son road | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Teen gunman arrested for shooting 15 year old girl on Pathum Thani road | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen gunman arrested for shooting 15 year old girl on Pathum Thani road

1 minute ago
Brake failure causes truck crash on steep Mae Hong Son road | Thaiger Road deaths

Brake failure causes truck crash on steep Mae Hong Son road

38 minutes ago
Bangkok launches 20-baht train fare registration amid legal uncertainty | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok launches 20-baht train fare registration amid legal uncertainty

57 minutes ago
Man steals lottery tickets worth over 27,200 baht in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Man steals lottery tickets worth over 27,200 baht in Bangkok

1 hour ago
Dutch tourists attacked by foreigners outside Phuket hotel | Thaiger Phuket News

Dutch tourists attacked by foreigners outside Phuket hotel

2 hours ago
Phuket taxi driver arrested over alleged rape of foreign teacher | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket taxi driver arrested over alleged rape of foreign teacher

2 hours ago
Brazilian tourist detained after rooftop incident in Patong | Thaiger Phuket News

Brazilian tourist detained after rooftop incident in Patong

2 hours ago
Thai inmate caught after escaping coffee shop job to see newborn baby | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai inmate caught after escaping coffee shop job to see newborn baby

2 hours ago
Man arrested for staging car accidents to claim over one million baht | Thaiger Crime News

Man arrested for staging car accidents to claim over one million baht

3 hours ago
Chinese-born Cambodian man attacked for eating neighbours&#8217;s crab | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese-born Cambodian man attacked for eating neighbours’s crab

3 hours ago
Teenage shooting incident in Chachoengsao leaves two injured | Thaiger Crime News

Teenage shooting incident in Chachoengsao leaves two injured

3 hours ago
Internet technician dies after tragic fall in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Internet technician dies after tragic fall in Udon Thani

4 hours ago
Wild elephant kills rubber tapper in Chachoengsao tragedy | Thaiger Thailand News

Wild elephant kills rubber tapper in Chachoengsao tragedy

4 hours ago
Thai nationals caught in attempted border smuggling to Cambodia | Thaiger Crime News

Thai nationals caught in attempted border smuggling to Cambodia

5 hours ago
Thai actress faces drunk driving charge after refusing test at police checkpoint | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai actress faces drunk driving charge after refusing test at police checkpoint

5 hours ago
Yala duo caught with 12 million baht meth haul in Kamphaeng Phet | Thaiger Crime News

Yala duo caught with 12 million baht meth haul in Kamphaeng Phet

5 hours ago
Tragic drowning of young girl in Nakhon Ratchasima pond | Thaiger Thailand News

Tragic drowning of young girl in Nakhon Ratchasima pond

6 hours ago
Navigating trading psychology amid the &#8216;US Politics Effect&#8217; and market instability | Thaiger Finance

Navigating trading psychology amid the ‘US Politics Effect’ and market instability

6 hours ago
2 Lebanese men arrested for drug and illegal clinic on Koh Samui | Thaiger Koh Samui News

2 Lebanese men arrested for drug and illegal clinic on Koh Samui

6 hours ago
Bangkok police seize fake Marshall speakers worth 600,000 baht | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok police seize fake Marshall speakers worth 600,000 baht

6 hours ago
Phuket enters a new real estate cycle as resale market gains traction | Thaiger Property News

Phuket enters a new real estate cycle as resale market gains traction

6 hours ago
Foreign teacher files rape complaint against Phuket app-based taxi driver | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign teacher files rape complaint against Phuket app-based taxi driver

6 hours ago
Monk sought after fatal assault at Nakhon Ratchasima temple | Thaiger Crime News

Monk sought after fatal assault at Nakhon Ratchasima temple

7 hours ago
Body of missing Buriram woman found on Phetchaburi roadside | Thaiger Thailand News

Body of missing Buriram woman found on Phetchaburi roadside

7 hours ago
Thailand braces for heavy rain as Typhoon Kajiki approaches | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for heavy rain as Typhoon Kajiki approaches

8 hours ago
Road deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee38 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, August 25, 2025
64 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x