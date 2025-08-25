Brake failure causes truck crash on steep Mae Hong Son road

A 10-wheel truck transporting fertiliser to Mae Hong Son experienced brake failure while descending a steep slope on Road 108. To prevent a more severe accident, the driver opted to steer the vehicle into a hillside, resulting in injuries yesterday, August 24.

Police from the Mae Sariang Police Station in Mae Hong Son were informed of the truck’s collision with a roadside hill, which left the driver trapped inside. Rescue personnel from the Mae Sariang Rescue Association arrived promptly with hydraulic cutting tools to assist.

The incident occurred along Highway 108, between kilometre markers 175-176, just before the entrance to Ban Pa Chi Lang, Mae Ho subdistrict, Mae Sariang district, Mae Hong Son. The truck, bearing the registration number 70-2325 from Lamphun, was found to have crashed into a roadside hill.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle for more than 30 minutes. Police Lieutenant Wachirin Surin and his team, along with local police and emergency services from Mae Ho and the Mae Sariang Hospital, assisted. They successfully transported the injured driver to the Mae Sariang Hospital and managed traffic flow at the accident site.

Somboon, who was travelling with the truck, stated that he and the driver were delivering fertiliser from Kanchanaburi to a local shop in Khun Yuam district, Mae Hong Son. This was the driver’s first time on this route, so Somboon accompanied him.

After a brief stop at Ban Mae Ho, they continued their journey on Road 108. When the brake failure was reported by the driver, Somboon attempted to wedge the wheels by jumping out, but the steep gradient made it impossible to stop the truck, reported KhaoSod.

The vehicle continued its rapid descent down the slope, prompting the driver, leveraging his experience, to steer into the roadside to avoid colliding with other vehicles. This decision resulted in the driver’s injury and entrapment inside the truck for over 30 minutes before rescue teams facilitated his extraction and hospitalisation.