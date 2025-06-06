8 Atelier Residence Phuket: Boutique condo living with timeless style and prime investment potential

If you’ve been exploring Phuket’s real estate landscape, chances are you’ve heard about Choeng Thale’s Pasak neighbourhood. A quiet, green enclave favored by those seeking refined living away from the noise of Bang Tao’s beachfront without compromising on convenience or quality of life.

Now, in the heart of Pasak Soi 8, 8 Atelier Residence offers a bold new take on boutique condominium living. Designed with a blend of modern elegance and Indo-Chine charm, it redefines what upscale, low-density living in Phuket can be.

Where is Pasak?

Pasak is located in Choeng Thale, about 4.6km from Bang Tao Beach. It’s already one of Phuket’s most desirable addresses. Set slightly inland, it offers a peaceful escape from tourist congestion and inflated prices while maintaining effortless access to the island’s top lifestyle, dining, and wellness destinations.

Villa Market and Boat Avenue for brunch and boutique groceries, Bang Tao Beach to sunbathe, Porto de Phuket for dinner and drinks, and Laguna Golf Club if your idea of ‘weekend plans’ includes a tee time? You can do it all and more.

Pasak is surrounded by restaurants, coffee shops, tennis courts, and beach clubs. In addition to lifestyle hubs, international schools like Headstart International School and medical centres like Bangkok Hospital Clinic are nearby.

But perhaps the main draw is that you don’t have to fight the traffic to get there. Multiple backroads connect Pasak Soi 8 to the main arteries, so living at 8 Atelier gives you smooth access to the rest of Phuket.

What is 8 Atelier?

With just 48 exclusive residences, 8 Atelier is a low-density luxury condo that stands out in a neighborhood otherwise defined by high-end private villas. As the only project of its kind in this enclave of Choeng Thale, it offers the privacy of villa living with the convenience of a well-appointed condominium.

And that distinction matters. With villa-scale proportions, lush tropical landscaping, and panoramic views of the mountains and sea from upper floors, 8 Atelier offers a level of privacy and serenity rarely found in Phuket’s condominium market.

Developed by Glam Estate Group, this is no generic build. In collaboration with 88 My Space Design, the acclaimed design studio behind The Pavilions Phuket and Burasari Resort, the vision was to create a residence with enduring character and refined craftsmanship.

That vision comes to life through curated details: gold-accented stainless steel finishes, bespoke Indo-Chine furniture, chevron wood flooring, ambient recessed lighting, and a striking lobby that evokes the atmosphere of an elegant private residence.

8 Atelier Residence – Project Fact Sheet Price From ≈5.6 million Baht Price per sqm Starting from ≈110,000 Baht Location Pasak Soi 8, Choeng Thale, Phuket Unit types 1BR (51.8 sqm), 2BR (85.35 to 95 sqm), 3BR (122.7 sqm), Penthouse (276.31 sqm) Number of units 48 units total Construction status Starts Q3 2025 Delivery time Estimated Q1 2027

Facilities that put liveability first

At 8 Atelier, the design philosophy extends beyond aesthetics—it’s about how people truly live. Every element, from layout to amenity, reflects a commitment to long-term comfort and refined functionality.

Residents enjoy a suite of thoughtfully integrated amenities: a 45-metre swimming pool, rooftop garden, full-size gym, and both sauna and steam rooms. For those balancing work and leisure, the residence also features co-working and co-dining spaces, along with private meeting rooms.

Security and convenience are equally prioritised, with 24-hour CCTV surveillance, a professional concierge service, a dedicated security team, and ample private parking for 49 cars and 19 motorcycles. And with selected pet-friendly floors, even your four-legged companions can share in the lifestyle.

Together, these features create a living environment that is not only beautiful, but genuinely livable—designed to enhance daily life in every detail.

How does the price compare?

Early-bird pricing puts 8 Atelier significantly below the average price per sqm in the Choeng Thale area. One-bedroom units start at around 5.6 million Baht (including high-quality custom-made furniture), with an average price per square metre of approximately 110,000 Baht. That’s nearly 32% below Choeng Thale’s average, which currently sits at 144,000 Baht/sqm.

Here’s a quick comparison with similar projects nearby:

Project Name Price (1BR) (Baht) Price/Sqm (Baht) Furnished Units Completion 8 Atelier 5.6M 110,000 Yes 48 Q1 2027 Bellevue Beachfront 8.8M 220,000 No 645 Q3 2026 Layan Verde 10.6M 181,499 Yes 945 Q2 2027 Botanica Hythe 10.7M 178,333 Yes 288 Q4 2025 The Modeva 4.5M 156,000 No 859 TBC

With elevated design and thoughtful detailing, 8 Atelier delivers unmatched value at a compelling price point.

What about investment opportunities?

You might not buy a home just for yield and capital appreciation, but it’s hard to ignore the numbers here.

Phuket’s property market has demonstrated sustained momentum, with condominium prices rising 14% in recent years. Notably, Choeng Thale has outperformed with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%, driven by increasing demand from expatriates, significant infrastructure investments, and the area’s elevated lifestyle appeal.

On the rental front, prime neighborhoods such as Bang Tao and Laguna are delivering rental yields of 9–10%, according to CBRE and the Bangkok Post—nearly double the returns typically guaranteed by older condominium projects.

Speaking of future value…

At first glance, it’s easy to assume Phuket is simply riding the tourism wave. However, the island is gearing up for its next big leap: a 300 billion Baht integrated resort and casino, expected by 2029. That alone is set to push land and property values upward, particularly in areas like Choeng Thale.

On top of that, the island is welcoming the Phuket International Medical Hub (currently under development) and a new Bumrungrad International Hospital Phuket. Several transportation upgrades are also underway, including the Phuket Expressway, Light Rail Transit System, Muang Mai Intersection, Heroine Monument Underpass, and the Kathu–Patong Tunnel.

Add to that existing attractions like Blue Tree Phuket, Andamanda Water Park, Carnival Magic, and a jam-packed events calendar (EDC Festival, Thailand Biennale, Laguna Marathon, etc.), and you start to see why so many are betting long on Phuket.

With its prime location in Pasak and compelling price point, 8 Atelier is uniquely positioned to capitalise on Phuket’s next wave of growth. It stands out as one of the most design-forward and strategically valued developments currently available—offering far more than the typical sea-view investment.

Whether you’re seeking a sophisticated primary residence, a high-yield rental property, or a smart long-term hold, 8 Atelier presents a rare blend of lifestyle and investment potential.

Pros Cons Very private with only 48 units

Spacious layouts below market prices

Pet-friendly on selected floors

Full resort-style amenities

High rental yield & capital growth potential

Freehold ownership Too quiet if you prefer busy areas

Off-plan, completion in Q4 2026

Not beachfront

Phuket’s next chapter is already taking shape. 8 Atelier is emerging as a defining part of its future. Listings are already live at Dot Property. With just 48 residences available and demand accelerating, this is a limited opportunity to invest in something truly distinctive.

Want to see more? Download the brochure for floor plans, pricing details, and a closer look at what makes 8 Atelier stand out in Phuket’s evolving property landscape.

Sponsored