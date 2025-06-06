8 Atelier Residence Phuket: Boutique condo living with timeless style and prime investment potential

This low-density, fully furnished condo in Phuket's rising Pasak (Choeng Thale) neighbourhood offers rare value, strong ROI, and long-term potential

Photo of Thaiger Thaiger2 weeks agoLast Updated: Monday, June 9, 2025
233 5 minutes read
8 Atelier Residence Phuket: Boutique condo living with timeless style and prime investment potential
Living room, penthouse at 8 Atelier. Image via Dot Property

If you’ve been exploring Phuket’s real estate landscape, chances are you’ve heard about Choeng Thale’s Pasak neighbourhood. A quiet, green enclave favored by those seeking refined living away from the noise of Bang Tao’s beachfront without compromising on convenience or quality of life.

Now, in the heart of Pasak Soi 8, 8 Atelier Residence offers a bold new take on boutique condominium living. Designed with a blend of modern elegance and Indo-Chine charm, it redefines what upscale, low-density living in Phuket can be.

What’s on this page

Where is Pasak?

Pasak is located in Choeng Thale, about 4.6km from Bang Tao Beach. It’s already one of Phuket’s most desirable addresses. Set slightly inland, it offers a peaceful escape from tourist congestion and inflated prices while maintaining effortless access to the island’s top lifestyle, dining, and wellness destinations.

Villa Market and Boat Avenue for brunch and boutique groceries, Bang Tao Beach to sunbathe, Porto de Phuket for dinner and drinks, and Laguna Golf Club if your idea of ‘weekend plans’ includes a tee time? You can do it all and more.

Pasak is surrounded by restaurants, coffee shops, tennis courts, and beach clubs. In addition to lifestyle hubs, international schools like Headstart International School and medical centres like Bangkok Hospital Clinic are nearby.

But perhaps the main draw is that you don’t have to fight the traffic to get there. Multiple backroads connect Pasak Soi 8 to the main arteries, so living at 8 Atelier gives you smooth access to the rest of Phuket.

Related Articles

What is 8 Atelier?

The exterior of 8 Atelier, a condo for sale in Phuket
The exterior of 8 Atelier. Image via Dot Property

With just 48 exclusive residences, 8 Atelier is a low-density luxury condo that stands out in a neighborhood otherwise defined by high-end private villas. As the only project of its kind in this enclave of Choeng Thale, it offers the privacy of villa living with the convenience of a well-appointed condominium.

And that distinction matters. With villa-scale proportions, lush tropical landscaping, and panoramic views of the mountains and sea from upper floors, 8 Atelier offers a level of privacy and serenity rarely found in Phuket’s condominium market.

Developed by Glam Estate Group, this is no generic build. In collaboration with 88 My Space Design, the acclaimed design studio behind The Pavilions Phuket and Burasari Resort, the vision was to create a residence with enduring character and refined craftsmanship.

That vision comes to life through curated details: gold-accented stainless steel finishes, bespoke Indo-Chine furniture, chevron wood flooring, ambient recessed lighting, and a striking lobby that evokes the atmosphere of an elegant private residence.

8 Atelier Residence – Project Fact Sheet
Price From ≈5.6 million Baht
Price per sqm Starting from ≈110,000 Baht
Location Pasak Soi 8, Choeng Thale, Phuket
Unit types 1BR (51.8 sqm), 2BR (85.35 to 95 sqm), 3BR (122.7 sqm), Penthouse (276.31 sqm)
Number of units 48 units total
Construction status Starts Q3 2025
Delivery time Estimated Q1 2027

Facilities that put liveability first

8 Atelier's rooftop pool, a currently built condo in Phuket
8 Atelier’s rooftop infinity pool. Image via Dot Property

At 8 Atelier, the design philosophy extends beyond aesthetics—it’s about how people truly live. Every element, from layout to amenity, reflects a commitment to long-term comfort and refined functionality.

Residents enjoy a suite of thoughtfully integrated amenities: a 45-metre swimming pool, rooftop garden, full-size gym, and both sauna and steam rooms. For those balancing work and leisure, the residence also features co-working and co-dining spaces, along with private meeting rooms.

Security and convenience are equally prioritised, with 24-hour CCTV surveillance, a professional concierge service, a dedicated security team, and ample private parking for 49 cars and 19 motorcycles. And with selected pet-friendly floors, even your four-legged companions can share in the lifestyle.

Together, these features create a living environment that is not only beautiful, but genuinely livable—designed to enhance daily life in every detail.

How does the price compare?

Main bedroom, penthouse at 8 Atelier
Main bedroom, penthouse at 8 Atelier. Image via Dot Property

Early-bird pricing puts 8 Atelier significantly below the average price per sqm in the Choeng Thale area. One-bedroom units start at around 5.6 million Baht (including high-quality custom-made furniture), with an average price per square metre of approximately 110,000 Baht. That’s nearly 32% below Choeng Thale’s average, which currently sits at 144,000 Baht/sqm.

Here’s a quick comparison with similar projects nearby:

Project Name Price (1BR) (Baht) Price/Sqm (Baht) Furnished Units Completion
8 Atelier 5.6M 110,000 Yes 48 Q1 2027
Bellevue Beachfront 8.8M 220,000 No 645 Q3 2026
Layan Verde 10.6M 181,499 Yes 945 Q2 2027
Botanica Hythe 10.7M 178,333 Yes 288 Q4 2025
The Modeva 4.5M 156,000 No 859 TBC

With elevated design and thoughtful detailing, 8 Atelier delivers unmatched value at a compelling price point.

What about investment opportunities?

The foyer
The foyer of an 8 Atelier Unit. Image via Dot Property

You might not buy a home just for yield and capital appreciation, but it’s hard to ignore the numbers here.

Phuket’s property market has demonstrated sustained momentum, with condominium prices rising 14% in recent years. Notably, Choeng Thale has outperformed with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%, driven by increasing demand from expatriates, significant infrastructure investments, and the area’s elevated lifestyle appeal.

On the rental front, prime neighborhoods such as Bang Tao and Laguna are delivering rental yields of 9–10%, according to CBRE and the Bangkok Post—nearly double the returns typically guaranteed by older condominium projects.

Speaking of future value…

One of the pantries
One of the pantries at 8 Atelier. Image via Dot Property

At first glance, it’s easy to assume Phuket is simply riding the tourism wave. However, the island is gearing up for its next big leap: a 300 billion Baht integrated resort and casino, expected by 2029. That alone is set to push land and property values upward, particularly in areas like Choeng Thale.

On top of that, the island is welcoming the Phuket International Medical Hub (currently under development) and a new Bumrungrad International Hospital Phuket. Several transportation upgrades are also underway, including the Phuket Expressway, Light Rail Transit System, Muang Mai Intersection, Heroine Monument Underpass, and the Kathu–Patong Tunnel.

Add to that existing attractions like Blue Tree Phuket, Andamanda Water Park, Carnival Magic, and a jam-packed events calendar (EDC Festival, Thailand Biennale, Laguna Marathon, etc.), and you start to see why so many are betting long on Phuket.

With its prime location in Pasak and compelling price point, 8 Atelier is uniquely positioned to capitalise on Phuket’s next wave of growth. It stands out as one of the most design-forward and strategically valued developments currently available—offering far more than the typical sea-view investment.

Whether you’re seeking a sophisticated primary residence, a high-yield rental property, or a smart long-term hold, 8 Atelier presents a rare blend of lifestyle and investment potential.

Pros Cons
  • Very private with only 48 units
  • Spacious layouts below market prices
  • Pet-friendly on selected floors
  • Full resort-style amenities
  • High rental yield & capital growth potential
  • Freehold ownership
  • Too quiet if you prefer busy areas
  • Off-plan, completion in Q4 2026
  • Not beachfront

Phuket’s next chapter is already taking shape. 8 Atelier is emerging as a defining part of its future. Listings are already live at Dot Property. With just 48 residences available and demand accelerating, this is a limited opportunity to invest in something truly distinctive.

Want to see more? Download the brochure for floor plans, pricing details, and a closer look at what makes 8 Atelier stand out in Phuket’s evolving property landscape.

Sponsored

Latest Thailand News
Pink Line plunge: Ridership nosedives 68% after fares kick in Bangkok News

Pink Line plunge: Ridership nosedives 68% after fares kick in

3 hours ago
Singaporean duo busted in Thai sex trafficking crackdown Thailand News

Singaporean duo busted in Thai sex trafficking crackdown

4 hours ago
Thai soldier found dead in suspected suicide at Bangkok army facility Bangkok News

Thai soldier found dead in suspected suicide at Bangkok army facility

4 hours ago
Pattaya panic: Chinese tourists ditch Thailand for Japan Pattaya News

Pattaya panic: Chinese tourists ditch Thailand for Japan

4 hours ago
Paris Air Show: Thailand and Textron join forces on fighter fleet Thailand News

Paris Air Show: Thailand and Textron join forces on fighter fleet

4 hours ago
Bangkok’s new mega road to Don Mueang set to open this month Bangkok News

Bangkok’s new mega road to Don Mueang set to open this month

5 hours ago
Bank robbery thwarted by brave security guard in Buriram Thailand News

Bank robbery thwarted by brave security guard in Buriram

5 hours ago
Elderly man arrested for illegal excavation in Chiang Mai Chiang Mai News

Elderly man arrested for illegal excavation in Chiang Mai

5 hours ago
Thai government pays 750k baht to families of tortured conscripts Thailand News

Thai government pays 750k baht to families of tortured conscripts

5 hours ago
Bangkok expands low emission zones to cut truck pollution Bangkok News

Bangkok expands low emission zones to cut truck pollution

5 hours ago
Playful leopard swipes tourist’s flip flop at Kanchanaburi safari (video) Thailand News

Playful leopard swipes tourist’s flip flop at Kanchanaburi safari (video)

5 hours ago
Thai police nab suspect in 10 million baht luxury theft Crime News

Thai police nab suspect in 10 million baht luxury theft

5 hours ago
Bangkok mechanic dodges tyre explosion in viral TikTok shocker (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok mechanic dodges tyre explosion in viral TikTok shocker (video)

5 hours ago
Transwoman throws wig, cries for help after fleeing scam gang in Cambodia Thailand News

Transwoman throws wig, cries for help after fleeing scam gang in Cambodia

5 hours ago
Clip leak scandal: Paetongtarn says ‘This isn’t the time to fight’ Bangkok News

Clip leak scandal: Paetongtarn says ‘This isn’t the time to fight’

6 hours ago
Teen motorcyclist dies in Bang Pakong road collision Road deaths

Teen motorcyclist dies in Bang Pakong road collision

6 hours ago
Thai restaurants struggle with 400 baht minimum wage hike Business News

Thai restaurants struggle with 400 baht minimum wage hike

6 hours ago
Chon Buri man found dead with gunshot wound amid marital issues Thailand News

Chon Buri man found dead with gunshot wound amid marital issues

6 hours ago
Thai man with heart disease dies allegedly after clinic refuses him Bangkok News

Thai man with heart disease dies allegedly after clinic refuses him

6 hours ago
Police sergeant dismissed for reckless driving and firearm breach Crime News

Police sergeant dismissed for reckless driving and firearm breach

6 hours ago
Thai political instability threatens economy amid US tariff concerns Business News

Thai political instability threatens economy amid US tariff concerns

6 hours ago
Where to Travel in Thailand in June [2025] | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Where to Travel in Thailand in June [2025]

6 hours ago
Bangkok woman arrested for selling husband&#8217;s ammunition online Bangkok News

Bangkok woman arrested for selling husband’s ammunition online

7 hours ago
8,000 tonnes of illegal waste found in Prachin Buri factory raid Thailand News

8,000 tonnes of illegal waste found in Prachin Buri factory raid

7 hours ago
Thai father arrested for assaulting daughter with bamboo stick Crime News

Thai father arrested for assaulting daughter with bamboo stick

7 hours ago
Hot PropertySponsored
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Thaiger2 weeks agoLast Updated: Monday, June 9, 2025
233 5 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x